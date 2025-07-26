The news these days feels like you lifted a big rock and all manner of horrors from pedophiles to concentration camps crawled out.

Things we learned about in our history books are ledes in the news once more.

We’re in some kind of twisted reality TV or game show.

But somehow, we can still manage to find a reason to laugh together, if only at the sheer absurdity of it all! Here’s a visual, for example:

He’s referring of course to the Epstein files, which Trump is trying very hard both to run from and to distract from.

MAGA is so beset by cognitive dissonance that they have to take the side of the very people they thought they’d voted to expose.

The issue has split MAGA into pro-pedophile supporting and anti-pedophile supporting factions.

The lengths Trump and his followers have gone to in their quest to change the subject is impressive.

We keep learning more about what Bondi told Trump and when she did it.

And she keeps acting like the files don’t point to who they point to.

Oh yeah? WHaT iF ThOsE NaMeS cONtaiN DEMOCRATS, tOo?

Photos of Epstein with Trump, which the rest of us have seen for years, are suddenly on MAGA’s feeds, too. And it’s produced some funny defensive moments, like this one:

Congratulations, $ilko on Twitter! You’ve correctly identified Prince Andrew, who is also an accused pedophile.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any wilder, the South Park guys showed up. They turned Trump into Satan’s new boyfriend after Saddam Hussein. I guess the Lord of the Underworld has a type!

Satan was reached later for comment.

And later,

MAGA was furious because they didn’t understand that they were the ones being lampooned all along, just like in The Boys, whose creators say the series was always a satirical critique of the right.

South Park snowflakes!

This you, Don Ju? They really don’t miss lol.

Paramount just got its merger approved after paying hefty settlements to Trump, and it just paid South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone a cool $1.5 billion for the streaming rights.

Meanwhile, the Epstein files continued to dog Trump all week. Here’s a recap from The Daily Show.

There was also that leather bound book with a special birthday letter to Epstein, which Trump denies…

Bondi ordered something like 1,000 agents to cull through the Epstein files and tag any mention of Trump. Maybe they’re planning to remove those pages now that the files have been subpoenaed by Congress.

Andy Borowitz with this fast grounder.

Seth Meyers had this bit of biting commentary to add:

Trump thought he avoided further criticism by going to Scotland, but he got a big fat welcome from Scottish media.

Back home, his cabinet keeps trying to serve up distractsion. And I can’t unsee this now, thanks.

Nor this.

There was other news besides Epstein. MAGA celeb Hulk Hogan died, and since he was an N-using racist, I’m not going to speak well of him just because he’s recently departed.

I spit up when this crossed my feed.

This theme was prevalent:

LOTR fans, this is for you:

MAGA tried to shame the left over how many were happy to see Hogan exit the ring. Honestly, sit down, Joey Mannarino.

Hogan’s wasn’t the only celebrity death this week. But this guy actually weirdly called it right before it happened!

Boom!

Maybe he bit his soul off?

I get an occasional letter tsk tsking me for name calling. This woman did it all for me though, so I’ll just defer to her.

The Obamas showed up, and people were buzzing about Barack’s ankle on life.

The technical term for what’s happening to Trump’s:

For the classic SNL fans out there, you’re allowed to laugh here. Sound up for this.

This is honestly a fair question.

I can picture it now.

Zinger incoming!

After Paramount canceled Stephen Colbert on CBS and Trump celebrated the news, Colbert got a chance to say what he thought.

Jon Stewart took up the theme with a group of gospel singers.

Many of Colbert’s fellow comedians and TV hosts showed up in the studio audience in solidarity.

Trump posted that Jimmy Kimmel, whom he hates, is “NEXT to go.” Thoughts, Kimmel?

To try and distract from Epstein, Trump focused on (checks notes) restoring racist football team names.

Colbert for the dunk in this clip:

He also has been trying to find a way to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Play the clip because it’s very funny just on its own.

The best take on this is from Diaper Diplomacy.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), overlooked again.

It’s always interesting to watch the faces of those who trapped themselves inside the MAGA nightmare. Here’s Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who thought his job would be mostly about more oil leases.

Rising Democratic star and NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani headed to Uganda, but he got ahead of the rumors and criticisms in a rather brilliant way.

Meanwhile, Cuomo keeps making it easier and easier for Mamdani to defeat him (again).

Mamdani wasn’t the only Muslim American politician to do something big.

Speaking of Muslim wins, Medhi Hasan went up against 20 MAGAs on the Jubilee show and took them all down. Among them was this guy.

One of the MAGAs wound up admitting he was a fascist.

He claimed he lost his job (though it’s rumored that happened months ago) and he crowdfunded off it, but like Kyle Rittenhouse, his face is now the face of whiny fascism.

Oh! And speaking of crazy politics, I’m gonna tell my friend’s conspiracy addled parents to watch out for this.

I want my corgi to do this.

The facial expression here is perfect. What the…?

This got me giggling. Sound up!

Wise words, happy doggo!

The track to this performance is perfect.

This is your feel good moment for the week.

I’m not sure I would want to come out of anesthesia to this horse. I’d think I was hallucinating.

This is how I want to be toward tourists on NYC sidewalks.

An important PSA from Down Under.

The secret lives of cats.

For those who’ve seen the film…

The Coldplay memes and the cat memes have merged.

Here we go with some more.

For you Airplane fans…

There are actually many ways to cheat.

This is probably a fake but I love it.

The deadpan here though.

Little can bring America together lately, but this moment (and calls to release the Epstein files) managed to. We are all, after all, CEO Byron and his HR lady.

And… the unity was nice while it lasted.

Still, can its spirit live on in our collective bones?

The sign makers are getting creative.

So are the promos for big blockbuster films:

We’ve now reached this point in the modern timeline.

Okay, but don’t remind the aliens or the clankers.

We need some wholesome moments after all that. This dad, for instance, is my hero. Can I rent him out?

Ba/Riley relationship goals here.

I had to look up these two and they have lots of amazing moments. Like this one, with a new twist on a classic theme song. Their facial expressions!

Speaking of dads…

I so get it now.

I think the Japanese are just trolling us now.

A couple more LOTR memes because why not.

For non-fans, it’s funny because second Gandalf is a thing after the Balrog—never mind.

Oh I promised another. This one came from my brother John.

Confession: I also cannot bring myself to toss these.

Any fans of the show?

I did a jumbled Bond-having-a-stroke joke last week, so here’s this one:

How do you visit this town, other than by handbasket?

Speaking of visiting one of them frozen countries:

I’ve been reading funny reviews lately, so the algos began serving these to me.

Five stars for this service!

A motivational poster I can support.

Coming soon to Hallmark:

This made me rethink wanting to meet them.

Closing with a jam of a dad joke.

Okay, one more:

How’s that for a new spin? Have a great weekend!

