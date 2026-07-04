Interesting fact: More U.S. presidents have died on July 4th than any other day.

While 47 talks a big talk about his energy, the reality is more like this:

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Protest in this era is only getting better.

Lately it’s hard to be weirder or funnier than Trump's own words.

“Only if you promise to abduct them.”

Here’s another from The Onion, but again, hard to tell if news or satire.

A series of SCOTUS decisions dropped this week, and some of them went against the President (though most did not). He seemed displeased, and there was this gem:

Trump’s financial disclosures also dropped, and they were nearly 1,000 pages long. He made over $2 billion in 2025, during his presidency. Even Fox and MAGA were shocked.

Then there was the “Great American State Fair” (GAS Fair?) which has so far been a total bust.

The Independent posted about it on Facebook, and the comment section was lit.

My favorite:

This account captured the vibe perfectly.

And a meme got recycled perfectly.

Trump was reportedly livid, demanding to know whose bright idea the whole thing was. Time for the Sharpie!

Fox was set to broadcast from GAS Fair, and the result was straight out of a Christopher Guest film.

Aaron Rupar, who provides some of the best video documentation anywhere, was having a field day.

The acts on stage went on, sometimes valiantly, despite the paltry audience. My favorite:

I could almost hear Rupar laughing as he posted updates.

The heat also proved to be a problem, as the MAGA folks in attendance reported:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made headlines this week, and Josh Johnson had some thoughts.

Something about this caption made me cackle.

To demonstrate his fitness to head up our massive health agency, RFK (checks notes) almost did a pull up.

The internet weighed in.

Too soon?

The U.S. continued to co-host the World Cup, giving many around the world a firsthand taste of our culture.

One of my favorite takes:

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I try to get selfies with my corgi and all I get is a wet snout. Nothing like this!

I’ve been thinking about Penny’s trick since I saw it. So adorbs.

Moms gonna mom. Even when the job ain’t all it’s quacked up to be.

Is that duck gonna grow up like this?

Miffed dog is the meme of the week.

A trend that began last week continued to delight.

A cat cam compilation!

Give her the Oscar now!

The first time I slept over at my ex’s place, his dog shoved himself between us. So I get this.

I feel bad for her, but it’s also very funny.

Behold the copycats!

The perfect caption doesn’t ex—oh.

The expression is everything.

Okay, some cuteness overload. Sound up!

World Cup humor is both wrong and amazing.

Humanity came together to forget our differences and even solve a few problems.

This is what it looked like in Paraguay after its upset win over a soccer powerhouse.

Mexico takes football very seriously.

View from the ground:

After Japan got knocked out of contention…

This Croatia fan went viral overnight for this:

Hahaha, nice one.

Keeping it real.

In the realm of the unreal, this took place atop the Empire State Building.

The moment of the proposal:

Even the most cynical took a moment.

Somehow this is part of the NYC vibe now.

I think she likes the ring!

Okay, that’s funny.

Turns out these super climbers are super relatable, too.

Pride month is over, but it left some with new questions.

Blue-haired grandma spits some fire.

Along the same lines, this had me laughing along.

Attempt to be fashionable, and the fashion police will weigh in.

Solo effort?

The heat has everyone reconsidering their plans. The Park Service with a helpful PSA:

I had no idea what I was watching and then I did.

Summer brings pests. This guy’s take on that:

A compilation of this fellow’s uniquely Icelandic humor made the rounds:

Speaking of deadpan:

Eerily buttoned up.

I would totally do this, too!

This little girl took her moment.

I guess some terms are the same on either side of The Pond.

Guilty of this as well!

And for today’s dad joke to round things out… another earworm!

Have a great weekend!

Jay