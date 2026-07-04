The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Ann Anderson's avatar
Ann Anderson
9hEdited

Friendly advice for the prez before he makes his speech on the mall:

Eat a large meal, as many burgers as you can, you'll need your strength. Add extra mayo and salt to taste.

Do not hydrate. Drinking water will only make you look fat.

Wear the darkest clothing you have, it projects authority.

Walk to the venue, show the libtards you can handle the heat.

Play YMCA on a loop.

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Magical Woodlands's avatar
Magical Woodlands
8h

Epic as USUAL dear Jay! And the flow of it...just when I was finishing sending ALL my friends the microfeminisms one, I hit the Van Gogh one and scream-laughed. By Thor, I needed that!

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