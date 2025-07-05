The passage of the Big Bad Betrayal budget has many wondering where this country is headed.

That it happened just as we prepared to “celebrate” our independence from one tyrant was not lost on us. The (satirical) Rep. Jack Kimble account expressed it best.

Dear Leader had a big problem with a (checks notes) phone carrier because his Faith Leaders Conference call was glitching.

And he continued to lie brazenly about his success in bombing Iran.

But still managed to find the time to promote (checks notes again) a Trump fragrance?

Some went to test it out, just to see. Play the clip. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

The big news was of course the budget. I hate the name Trump gave it, but the gays are undefeated.

The budget first passed the Senate by just a single vote.

Murkowski’s faces all look like she swallowed something really bad, which, you know, is basically what took place.

Trump is busy saying the bill has “no tax on Social Security,” which is a flat out lie. (If you’ve been reading this newsletter, you may recall that the Byrd Rule doesn’t allow you to touch Social Security in reconciliation bills.) Maybe we should respond in kind?

Time to resurrect this meme.

Actually, though, someone made one! Listen up:

Critics have deep concerns that the bill, which cuts $1 trillion out of Medicaid, will lead to rural hospital closures. One already announced it was closing! We of course feel terrible for those affected.

But Rep. Derrick Van Orden feels nothing of the sort. This is a real tweet (which he later deleted after it went viral).

We all know how the cuts will be explained away.

Ceding the executive all the power and favoring the ultra rich at the expense of the poor, huh?

Nancy Mace wore pajamas in another PR stunt, but then tweeted this nonsense. Community Notes FTW.

Apparently, Senate votes can be bought with absurd concessions, and international tariffs can be reduced through side deals with the President’s family, so…

The GOP celebrations at the passage of the bill were vile, but this still made me lol.

Make the bill make sense, please. Because this is all I can think of.

The NYT decided it would be a good time to devote resources to taking down Zohran Mamdani for boxes he checked as a 17 year-old college applicant, but they were nothing compared to these old tweets that resurfaced.

This became a fun mockery.

MAGA actually took the above seriously, even after it was pointed out that Twitter didn’t exist in 1986. And neither did Mamdani.

Ah, but what about this one?!

Okay, now this one nearly got me.

Here’s a thing that makes you go hmmmmm…

Charlie Kirk nearly had an aneurysm watching Mamdani eat rice with his hands, as many people around the world do. He deleted this, but it still tells us way more than we need to know about Charlie Kirk.

The replies were brutal and earned.

As proof that politics is a circle, the Trump regime and its supporters keep “coming up” with ideas that are already a thing.

It’s really quite something.

As part of the budget bill, Planned Parenthood lost all funding in many red states. And Christians celebrated, of course.

Something is seriously wrong with the people in charge. From presidential orange to… beet red?

The man in charge of the mass deportation plan:

From DocatDCI on Twitter, a bull of a tale:

The GOP is salivating at the idea of rounding up the undocumented and putting them into concentration camps.

Their supporters don’t understand how this will drive up costs of construction, food and health services, even as their Medicaid gets yanked.

The state of political reporting is rather sorry, I’m afraid to say.

Maybe they should stick to AI summaries.

There’s a growing trend I rather love, encapsulated by the phrase, “This you?”

Example: This you, Catturd? (Before and after Trump/Musk spat)

Then there’s right-wing agitator “Gunther Eagleman” (not his real name), flip flopping earlier on whether to like Musk.

These are the same white dudes, by the way, who love to take their anti-DEI rants to extreme levels. Satire incoming…

They would have felt right at home in certain 1930s European states.

In other news, televangelist Jimmy Swaggart passed. Too soon?

So, the politics in Washington, D.C. were pretty awful this week. We deserve a good cleanse. Doggos to the rescue!

Your d’awwwwwwgo moment of the week.

Now for some celebrity moments. Like this skateboarding superstar:

I showed that to Windsor but she just looked at me like I was nuts.

What’s really nuts is how this dog and this human interact:

Some people have too much time on their hands, fur real.

Speaking of too much time on their hands,

This kitty wins for best judgment face.

Steady is as steady goes.

Humans were having a week, mostly and understandably filled with rather dark humor.

In fairness, they didn’t specify.

With “no taxes on tips” coming, some people aren’t feeling very charitable.

Accurate.

Women—especially women of a certain age—are forming support groups, and I gotta say, I’m here for it. Smiled and chuckled at this throughout…

I ☠️

Speaking of reveals, this expectant mom had the best one ever.

This mother does reels with her kids as if she is British Royalty and somehow that is just too good.

Okay here’s another because as a fan of The Crown I couldn’t get enough!

A PSA that commas are our friends.

Some more language humor…

The fireworks went on all night and past dawn in my neighborhood, but they would be nothing next to this.

We should all have siblings to keep us grounded and honest.

I am not ready to try this.

To close things out, I’ve seen doggo dadding, but now we’re kitty kidding?

Have a great long weekend, and remember, one day you’ll wake up to the news that he’s joined Jimmy Swaggart!

Jay