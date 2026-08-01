The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Diana T's avatar
Diana T
5h

Yes… I just said “where’s the Skeets & Giggles?!” 🤭. Now I can pour another cup and start my Saturday out correctly (not “Right” 🤪). Thanks Jay!

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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
5h

I’m sorry about your loss of paid followers. I enjoy your posts.

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