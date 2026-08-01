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Now, on to the funnies!

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner had a do-over this week, but Trump quickly regretted attending.

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And that’s not even counting how badly he bombed trying to tell jokes. Jon Stewart with some advice.

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Trump also attacked Kaitlan Collins at the dinner. But it doesn’t seem to have fazed her.

Jimmy Fallon has a running gag about all the words Trump can’t seem to pronounce anymore as dementia encroaches.

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Trump also can’t get his pop culture references right, prompting someone behind him to give a memorable impression.

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When Trump manages to speak without bombing or stumbling, what comes out is often quite something.

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The corruption at the White House is now out in the open.

And when he’s not stealing, conning or grifting, Trump is, well, asleep.

The afterlife is beckoning!

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“Incontinentia Buttocks” was a character from Monty Python’s Life of Brian, but we appear to be living it. One poor man, perhaps a part of his Secret Service detail, had to suffer through it.

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The freeze frames tell the story.

The guy next to him noticed something off, too.

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We all need this energy.

Or as Rosie O’Donnell put it, after the president once again attacked her personally,

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On policy, the Trump White House continues to mystify while failing spectacularly.

Meanwhile, the GOP, and particularly Rand Paul and his conspiracy theories, devotes its time to attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci. I concur with this sentiment.

Borowitz with the three-pointer.

Perhaps there’s a side benefit to Paul releasing the Fauci diaries he somehow got his red-pill stained hands on.

Gavin Newsom with the layup.

Paul decided to go live on the air with callers, which is never a good idea when you’re this hated.

In Fauci’s honor, remember this amazing moment? It’s probably why Trump turned on him.

The best takedown came from The Daily Show. It’s Laura Ingraham on, well, Laura Ingraham.

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This group hates Fauci but reveres RFK Jr.

When a MAGA relation or associate texts you with their nonsense, here’s how to troll them. I’m truly impressed.

We’re still wondering whether McConnell is being propped up by his handlers.

The Beaverton with the brutal headline.

Or as someone else put it,

The DOJ dropped its case against former Olympian David Hearn after insisting for weeks that he had vandalized the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and smearing his good name, only to admit a botched installation caused the damage.

Lawmakers tried to ride the popularity of Nolan’s blockbuster, but some were quicker than others.

Sigh. I feel your pain, Rep. Pressley, whenever I try to be clever on social media.

Speaking of The Odyssey,

Some terminally online people (cough, Elon Musk, cough) still have their panties in a bunch over The Odyssey’s casting. Josh Johnson on the subject:

In really fun news, apparently no one is coming to rescue the Tate brothers. This community note on Andrew Tate’s heartfelt tweet to his supporters was amazing.

He hasn’t stopped complaining since he was locked up.

I aspire to this level of catty.

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On to the cuties!

Give this little one all the awards.

And give this fella a little space, lol.

This is a whole mood.

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I can’t say my own corgi, Windsor, tries very hard to make friends like this with my kitty, Shade. So this was inspiring.

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I have visited Istanbul, city of cats, and would have taken 1,000 pictures of this one.

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I feel this puss represents many of us.

I just want to tell him it’s all going to be okay!

I feel this deeply as I try to juggle everything lately.

I am a bit obsessed with the little penguin chicks closest to the edge who are being crowded into taking the leap.

I can’t believe they caught this on film. Oh, my heart! Nature is amazing.

Promote whoever came up with this promo.

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“Let’s have dinner right by the water; it will be so romantic!”

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Honestly, same. You know it’s coming, but it’s still funny.

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This is totally going to happen when I leave my kids with my older brother for a few days.

His name is Mack. Mack the Knife.

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They pulled the wool over his eyes!

We close with a dad joke, from a daughter, told to the crows.

Have a great weekend!

Jay