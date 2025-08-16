It was yet another week of dangerous absurdities.

Trump began it with a big internet no-no: holding up a blank sign that anyone could put anything on. As someone promptly did here.

Note: I use Xcancel links that mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.

The fail of the week goes to Piers Morgan, the conservative pundit and Trump bootlicker, who didn’t realize he’d posted a photoshopped picture of his guy wearing kneepads for the summit with Putin.

Trump of course had agreed to host Putin on U.S. soil, which of course was once Russian soil.

The two men spoke for two hours in private with no progress on peace. But at least there was face time with the boss.

Trump has been whining all week about how he hasn’t won a Nobel Peace Prize. So the White House listed all the support he’d gotten.

Meanwhile, the White House itself is looking more and more like something out of Borat.

Where ever did Trump acquire such tastes? Ah yes, St. Petersburg—which Trump forgot hasn’t been called “Leningrad” since 1991.

Trump even turned the Rose Garden into whatever this is. Don’t blame Four Seasons Landscaping!

The other big news of the week was Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops to Washington, D.C. and order the takeover of that city’s police department.

It began with a truly bizarre press conference, with Judge Jeanine Pirro saying some, well, awkward things. Someone added signage to the moment.

And can we talk about how weird Kash Patel looks standing there? Play the clip.

Dude has seen the Epstein files and who’s in them.

Trump is of course desperate to distract from those pesky files.

The military brass know what’s what.

But come on, Trump’s totally innocent here, right? Should we really judge a man by the company he keeps?

May need to widely recommend this approach.

Speaking of ICE, it’s taking only the best applicants.

Following Trump’s decree, federal troops deployed on the streets of our nation’s capital.

Trump is concerned about crime in D.C.

The view from the WH roof.

Borowitz with the assist.

Things were getting quite serious… and then this happened to save all our sanity.

He really did it. He threw a sandwich.

It was the first throw in a larger conflict.

History book writers, take note.

Mark the date.

And take up your positions.

The mark it left grew in-deli-ble from the White House’s overreaction.

Such clever product placement, Subway.

It was luncheon meat wrapped in puns.

Friends on Facebook kept things going.

One of my favorites:

Slow clap for this…

Who remembers the hurled soup tin?

This is funny if you recall the original.

Way to bring it full circle.

Lettuce not go there.

It may have been a foot long that escalated things, but it originated with Big Balls.

I shouldn’t laugh but lol.

Let’s check in on Thomas Massie, who has no Fs left to give.

JD Vance took a trip this week to the UK, and he got a splendid greeting just like Trump did last week.

This old clip of Lisa Kudrow as every Trump official resurfaced and has evergreen value.

This week also saw the rise of Gavin Newsom, whose team pulled no punches on social media. Ted Cruz tried to come for him for backing Democrats fleeing Texas to break quorum.

At some point Newsom’s press office began tweeting in ALL CAPS in a perfect mockery of Trump.

Watching MAGA folks with ZERO clue that this was a dig on their own leader? Priceless.

I ventured into the comments to look for these, and they did not disappoint.

She is almost there but will never quite make it across the finish line, huh.

This guy thinks Trump has “Alpha Male energy” and that Newsom is trying to bottle it.

Yes, that’s precisely why he’s posting this way, Eric Thatcher.

Maybe someone should check on Rob Nunn?

Other Republican officials who came for Newsom soon regretted it.

In other cringe news, Kristi Noem tried to co-opt the takedown that South Park gave her.

ICE is appealing to the worst elements, and this was really uncanny.

Speaking of the worst people,

And then there’s Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. Real gem, real symbol of traditional marriage.

We’re still fighting culture wars over gender norms, and the male cheerleaders on the Minnesota Vikings squad have MAGA panties in a bunch.

I think he’s pretty fierce, personally.

Kevin Sorbo was losing his little mind over it.

The gay internet reminded Kevin of his prior work.

Are you gonna need a new mouth, too, Kev?

I’ve often wondered who names things in football. Tight end? Wide receiver? Really!?

Fact check time.

Nick Fuentes has watched this many, many times I bet.

We have an important mayor’s race coming up, and this is the most New York thing anyone has said about it yet.

Let’s check in on how Tesla is rebuilding its brand with audien—oh.

Let’s check in on our furry friends, starting with this viral challenge.

This doggo understands his role well.

There is such a thing as too cute.

We need this moment set to Pink Panther music.

I haven’t rooted so hard for anything in a while.

The expression here is everything.

Poor fella! It was your hooman who did that!

Another viral challenge!

Need a smile?

How about a viral cat challenge? Sound up!

This cat is me after writing a monster of a piece in The Big Picture.

And this will be me in a few years when the kids can bounce around.

Time for a bird dance battle! Sound up!

I wonder what this photographer was thinking when this happened.

Speaking of humans caught in moments, I could not stop laughing at this bit.

Some wisdom for your week.

A lot of news these days about AI companions. A PSA:

I love that something thought this was important enough to take the time to create it.

Low key tech dude product review of baby is amazing.

Speaking of dads holding babies, why is Tim Tebow holding his even a thing?

Took me a second because I’m always left to right in reading.

Speaking of existential quandaries,

This will be me, showing Riley my LOTR DVD box set.

There was a contest online for Onion articles that you still think about. These are so wrong! And so Onion.

Ooof.

Guilty!

I like this guy’s take on this.

I thought this was a joke…

But maybe it had nothing to do with this guy’s viral prediction?

I end of course with a dad joke.

Talk about getting stalked!

Have a great weekend!

Jay