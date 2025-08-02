Another week down, and we’re still here. Meanwhile, Sen. Hirono is my new personal hero.

The MAGA folks are trying hard not to notice what’s happening to their guy.

That blindness helps answer the big mystery of our time.

Meanwhile, there’s apparently a playlist for the day we get the news.

At least Trump has really not enjoyed the last four weeks, where the Epstein files still remain top of the charts.

Get out the marker, Donnie!

“Eric” slayed me.

There’s that pesky matter of the letter Donald reportedly wrote to his bestie Jeffrey to put in that 50th birthday book. But that could have totally been someone else, right? That’s what he suggested anyway.

Trump has to keep spinning the story as evidence of a cover-up keeps piling up.

He has said he’s not considering a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, but that it would be within his authority to issue one, so we know that just means he definitely is. MAGA may get whiplash from this shift in narrative.

The Onion nails it.

Maxwell has now been moved to a minimum security prison. This of course is against regulations that say sex offenders shouldn’t get that kind of white glove treatment. How long till he frees her in exchange for more of her lies?

Otherwise put,

Time to reimagine that photo he uses everywhere.

That new prison doesn’t allow any cameras, but that shouldn’t worry Maxwell, right? I mean, they probably wouldn’t work anyway.

Of course, Trump being Trump, he kept opening his mouth and inserting a swollen ankle. He even said that he never had the “privilege” of visiting Epstein’s island.

I mean, does anyone talk that way?

Survey says? X

The late night hosts had a full buffet with this one.

Trump also said that Epstein “stole” 16-year old Virginia Giuffre and other girls from Mar-a-Lago.

His best buddy for decades was a pedophile and a sex trafficker so his statements about how they weren’t buds always sound wild.

There must be some very awkward Trump family moments.

Colbert has been particularly sharp tongued after Trump apparently engineered the cancellation of his show on CBS.

Other comedians like Jimmy Fallon similarly pulled no punches.

When they say the GOP controls the government…

Here’s a great idea to get the list in widest possible circulation when it finally gets released.

Trump tried desperately to change the subject, including threats to prosecute former President Obama for (checks notes) ah yes, treason. He even posted a racist meme of himself and JD Vance chasing Obama down OJ-style. But folks looked more closely…

JD, face facts. Donald has never liked you.

The internet had fun poking more fun at this scene. A lot going on here:

I wonder how Barack Obama feels about all this?

He also railed on and on about windmills and how much he hates them. Thelma Johnson FTW:

While in Scotland, Trump was caught cheating at golf by having his caddy drop a ball in a better spot.

Trump spent ten million taxpayer dollars to go open a new golf course in Scotland. There was an official commemorative plaque, but here’s the one Eric wanted to leave.

Speaking of Trump’s time in Scotland, I came upon some more of my favorite signs from the locals to give the President a warm Scottish welcome.

I don’t know what a Jobby is…

…or a Scunner…

But they sound perfectly apt!

They know how to really rile Donald up.

Bagpipes were a big theme for his visit.

Here’s another:

Speaking of not being able to hear him over bagpipes…

Someone put this awesome list together:

Trump’s been looking particularly haggard so the make-up has been going on as thick as those ankles. (Sorry, I keep talking about them.)

Speaking of old guys who have had to put up with Trump for a long time… play the clip.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Alternatively, you can always copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

The Fed Chair has become a meme.

For context, Astronomer hired Paltrow to do a commercial right after the scandal with its CEO. Fun fact: Paltrow was once married to the lead singer of Coldplay, so this was some next level marketing genius.

Anyway, here’s what was going on behind the scenes with Trump during that infamous confrontation with Jerome Powell.

Trump imposed a bunch of new tariffs, which helped sink the S&P and throw global trade into chaos again. When experts weighed in, some others tried to as well.

South Park got a lot of attention for its portrayal of Trump as Satan’s boyfriend, but this gets a nod, too.

Speaking of blond spokespersons in the Trump regime, has anyone seen AG Pam Bondi lately?

What about that Andrew Tate guy? Has anyone checked in on what he’s focused on lately?

The Georgia Senate race is off to a fine start.

On the subject of education and the Southern states, this story is full of tasty karma.

Here’s a perfect description of Charlie Kirk, one of my least favorite people on the planet.

We need to remind ourselves sometimes of what things really mean.

As an example, there was a big earthquake and a tsunami warning issued this week, and folks in (checks notes) North Dakota were very concerned.

The far-right wants to escape lefty communists and build secluded, self-sufficient communities.

Speaking of going off the grid… this video of our agencies bunkering it out is *chef’s kiss*

Here’s an example of what happens in information deserts and why Democratic solutions produce a sigh.

In international news, Russian Navy Day was this week.

It’s animal time! This little pup has the posture down perfectly.

[Looks up dog wigs online]

This video made me happy. Just when you think your life is totally plucked…

This is a perfect caption for this photo.

I don’t know how the reporter kept it together as long as he did in this segment!

Sibling love is powerful, y’all. I got this clip from my own!

Relatable moment of relief.

Cats gonna cat.

There are tons of dad jokes in this next section. You are forewarned.

But volley remember him later?

Here’s a PSA to optometrists and ophthalmologists.

On the subject of diagnostic misunderstandings,

We got more material from the We Do Not Care club.

This is an old meme, but it made the rounds again with a new caption.

This one is for the Asian sons and daughters out there.

There’s a trend going around about sharing lore connecting you to history. This won the day.

That earthquake off the Kamchatka coast got this reaction from many.

Speaking of things from when we were kids,

Here’s an earworm and a new dance for you.

Wait, here’s another earworm to get rid of the last one.

New cover just dropped.

For you LOTR fans, I can’t watch this scene the same way again after this.

The eyes have it?

Stop hating on Lincoln, people!

This is so silly, I had to share it.

Best use of a movie quote:

The algos still think I like reading customer reviews. Here’s one.

This is a long-game prank.

Here’s a more manageable one.

As a parent, you have to think about what to leave your children one day.

The possibilities are endless.

I’d have stayed for one.

The reason the internet was invented and why I stay on it:

There’s the Four Horsemen, but has anyone talked about the Four Monkeys?!

Was just in the UK and can confirm.

Okay, here come the dad jokes. Three back to back. Ready?

One for the doggos, since there were fewer posts about them this week.

And one in honor of the classic series.

Have a great weekend!

Jay