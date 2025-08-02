The Status Kuo

Alec
1h

We Do Not Care lady is the hero we need.

Mel
43m

The cats were especially fine so Thanks. I needed the chuckles because the news is so damned depressing this week. Trump fires the labor statistics chief because he didn't like the jobs report...!!?! A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate special prosecutor Jack Smith?!! WTeverlovingF? Worst of all, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced it's shutting down. Are there no billionaires who hate Trump enough to fund CPR? And what about the rest of us? C'mon folks.... even I upped my monthly donation to my local outlet and I'm retired and broke! Like, broke broke.

