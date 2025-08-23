Welcome to another absurd yet unsettling week under our Chicken-in-Chief.

I say “chicken” because once again, Trump backed down from his threats for “serious consequences” for Russia should his buddy Vladimir not agree to a cease-fire.

Instead, as soon as he landed in Alaska, Putin snatched control of the moment.

Trouble viewing Xcancel videos? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Alternatively, copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after X in the URL and view the original video.

MAGA folks had trouble understanding the basic geography of it all.

Meanwhile, us normies were left wondering why a war criminal like him was allowed on U.S. soil.

The world’s assessment of that summit was pretty universal.

The meeting of course got off to a bad start for Vladimir, too, after he took a ride in the presidential limo known as The Beast.

But behind closed doors, Putin apparently said something that made Trump’s aides go ashen, and Trump TACOed out.

Otherwise represented,

Oooof.

Can we call them the Juvenile League?

Still, the MAGA folks were busy toeing the Trump line about him stopping six, seven, now ten? wars and deserving the world’s recognition.

(Google “Riley Gaines fifth place” if you don’t get it…)

I might die from laughter if they did this.

This actually happened, though.

Andy Borowitz, everyone.

People have been worried about the bruises they’ve been seeing on Trump from his vein condition.

And about what he’s been doing to turn the Oval Office into whatever this is now.

President Zelenskyy came at the request of the White House and had to sit in that place again. Folks had thoughts about what he should wear.

Hey, if it’s okay for Kid Rock…

This one carried special meaning:

Or maybe take this approach?

Or perhaps even:

When Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend brought up the suit again, Zelenskyy shot him down like a cheap Russian drone.

Come to think of it, “Russian drone” would be a good insult for anyone on the right parroting Kremlin talking points. I’m gonna make “Russian drone” happen.

On the subject of oval orifices and Russian mouthpieces, a quick aside on Laura Loomer:

Okay, back to that meeting. Borowitz again with the assist:

Zelenskyy didn’t come alone this time. Leaders of Europe’s biggest and most powerful democracy all came in support of and in solidarity with him—and to keep Trump from crashing the car.

MAGA tried to cast the meeting as a win, but we all know what it was.

At the end of the meeting, Trump showed the leaders his MAGA merch.

To distract from increasingly bad headlines, Trump decided to make “crime in D.C.” a thing even though it isn’t and sent in the National Guard.

We all know why he ordered a show of force.

The regime says it’s clearing out the homeless and the vagrants from the city. They even went to Union Station, where they got roundly booed by the public.

Miller said it was stupid 90-year old hippies protesting all the time.

And the crowd spared no words for JD Vance.

Donald decided things weren’t icky enough so he went “on patrol” with the troops.

The Department of Homeland Security keeps putting out weird recruiting videos.

The job is so good and noble, you have to hide your face.

Thelma Johnson doesn’t miss when she trolls, even with AI.

As another distraction, on the day the Epstein files were due to be released, Kash Patel had the FBI raid John Bolton’s home to look for evidence of crimes.

Trump has been busy on social media, which can lead to odd happenings.

And amazing commentary.

Was this some kind of code?!

The best take of course came from this team:

Governor Newsom’s Press Team killed it so well that most people have already seen many of the best. But in honor of their work, a compilation:

I mean…

Over which MAGA howled, before getting shut down again.

Art of the meme.

Because Trump himself set it, there was no bar too low, no meme off limits. Kendrick Lamar even got a big, perfect nod.

Oh, Gavin is so under that orange skin now.

Sad!

The internet started to chime in with its own great takes.

Hahahaha

And my personal favorite,

The brilliance of Newsom’s trolling explained:

Or more succinctly,

Evidence of them telling on themselves:

They tried to pivot and paint California as some terrible place for business, but instead proved they really are quite stupid.

That spawned its own set of ridicule.

Smarting from all the trolling, the right tried to do some of its own to trigger the libs. You really can’t make this up.

I keep thinking they must be too young to remember the Village People. And yet.

Speaking of trolling, this reel went in a direction I was not expecting.

The vox populi around Trump’s actions, including his attacks upon museums, is growing louder. And more epic.

On the subject of slavery, here’s a reel of comic Josh Johnson with some low key destruction.

This guy lays out so plainly what the right gets wrong about the left.

Checking in on Elon Musk and, yup, still painful.

On the subject of resurfaced Nazis,

Speaking of bad things resurfacing,

On the matter of terrible people ruining everything, the mayor’s race in NYC is shaping up.

Cuomo isn’t the only bad element in the race. If you’ve never seen this “safety” video, it’s doubly hilarious now.

Villains and their political careers, folks.

This was a popular question this week, and this was the best answer.

On the subject of things lost and never coming back, the right went postal over (checks notes) a logo change to Cracker Barrel.

It must be because DEI!

Never mind that sales have been in a serious slump and something had to change.

Watching the right meltdown required appropriate response.

And let’s not let them distract.

Am I allowed to laugh at this?

The left took no prisoners.

This is just too sad and funny, and now it’s all I will ever remember about Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

The old logo could still work elsewhere, though.

Slow. Clap.

I love this lady. And her amazing take.

We conclude this political section with an observation to lead us into our next discussion.

On the matter of cats, this one is a main character.

And this one was cat in the act!

Something about insanity meaning doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Okay, one more corgi.

Here’s a montage of dog dreams.

Who is the real fiancée?

I just wanna boop this nose.

And this is the best candid shot I saw all week.

I said, “STOP” lol.

Toucan play at this game. Sound up for happy noises!

This was me, back when I was desperate to find a working fan on the dance floor.

Speaking of dance floors, this kid’s got moves.

The robot—such a throw back! Not quite as far as this though.

When I was in Edinburgh, I saw posters of Michelle Wolf performing there. Somehow Facebook knew I’d seen them so fed me her standup in my feed. Here’s a sample!

Imagine what this person’s algo feed now looks like.

I would actually go see this if it ever happened lol

I feel the same way about ugly vegetables.

Human ingenuity knows no bounds.

So there’s this thing called “Chicken Happy Hour” aimed at people who love dad jokes told by chickens. So that’s me…and now it’s you.

Have a great weekend!

Jay