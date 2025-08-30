Donald Trump’s health has been the subject of speculation for some time.

Lately, it’s been impossible to miss the purple bruise on his hand—must like the one Queen Elizabeth II had just before her passing.

Was this the thing Obama spoke of?

The White House insisted at first that there was nothing wrong, but we all know that’s not true.

This take was a statement for the ages of the times we are in.

Or perhaps this one was.

Yes, that IS a bit weird.

Only the best people for Donald.

There was widespread speculation about what was driving the bruising, the swollen ankles, and his recent talk of “heaven” and wanting to get in.

Then, over the past few days, he disappeared from public view and put nothing on his weekend calendar. This fueled speculation and hilarity.

Had she called it?

Trump’s death is inevitable, just like the rest of us, but perhaps his date is closer than most…

Summary of last night for many:

Let’s make this a thing!

Dark and funny, just like my humor.

There’s no evidence at all that anything is more wrong with Trump than usual. But if there was…

Given the lack of any facts, perhaps people got a bit too jazzed at the prospect.

Speculation with a smile, it was!

The ability to manipulate images and the news will be our undoing.

And not a president to be revered, I say.

Perhaps he really did keel over, but then this happened:

It was a rare moment of sheer speculative joy for many.

Others focused on the sense of community that had sprung up.

Others highlighted the tension.

Was Trump seeing any of this?

And would anyone just consider poor MAGA’s feelings for a moment?

Events over the past week started to fall more into context.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Reality check time.

Perhaps he was not dead, just missing?

We had a preview of this just weeks ago.

“What about JD?” became a subject of interest.

Peter Thiel was salivating.

As a member of Gen X, I want to know what the hell is going on.

Alas for the hopeful, Trump made an appearance Saturday morning, looking not his greatest, but still very much alive.

Now, we still have serious things we need the National Guard to deal with.

Remember, Trump wants to sic them on other blue cities soon.

And Trump demands that we imprison anyone who burns Old Glory.

To bring some much needed levity, and to keep the drumbeat of tone perfect mockery going, we have the Gavin Newsom social media team.

Really, it’s the only Bible I’d ever buy. And this is the only MAGA item:

Proof that MAGA really, really doesn’t get the joke.

The government taking huge stakes in major corporations?

The resemblance is uncanny.

Newsom fan pics kept pace as well.

He’s not my top choice for prez, but I would love to see this.

JD Vance has been making the rounds, trying to assure everyone he is presidential material and at least as smart as Trump.

The past is present. Perhaps too many USSRIs?

They mocked up Melania on the cover, so why not JD?

RFK Jr. was also busy proving he is a brilliant medical expert and we have nothing to worry about.

A closer look says we do though.

We saw top CDC officials resign rather than be forced to support anti-science, dangerous healthy policy.

The weaponization of our Justice Department proceeded apace.

And the transcript of its Ghislaine Maxwell “interview” got released.

And there was of course the biggest controversy on the right so far this year.

They were genuinely flipping their wigs over it.

For the times, they are a-changin’… back?

The master of horror has spoken.

So let’s be honest. This is what they really wanna see.

It’s the dumbest timeline, but definitely also the most absurdly funny.

New app idea:

Oh look, they STILL don’t get it!

Let me explain it to MAGA using a video clip that predicted this.

Sen. Joni Ernst saw the writing on the black-painted wall.

And to prove they’re still fit, these two clowns had a public workout session… in violation of Jesse Watters’s rules.

The GOP always takes hypocrisy to new levels.

In hopeful news, they are shutting this place down after a lawsuit killed it.

And in terrible news, we had another mass shooting involving kids.

To help forget the strife and pain, many focused on love and celebrity.

But our politics remain omnipresent.

Who else had this happen?

Just remember, celebrity can be fleeting, even when it moves quite slowly.

If you missed my dig about the writing on the black painted wall…

Another point well taken:

Has anyone told them?

CDC official Dr. Demetre Daskalakis wrote a resignation letter for the ages, but MAGA focused on his signature.

Best take on this I saw:

Speaking generally of MAGA “conservatives” these days, here are four hot takes, no further comment needed:

It’s your favorite section: fun pet time! Here’s a compilation for all the Golden loving humans:

And a series of videos from the Puppies account. First up: When his jam comes on!

I’d hire this guy to groom Windsor for sure.

Add me to this pup’s fan club.

This cat owner posted a complaint about cat scratches and the internet answered.

Do not, I repeat, do not teach your kitty this.

I think she did the right thing here.

Three gems from the Nature is Amazing account. I had the same reaction as the monkey to these.

An emu-tional connection?

Ah, now I understand!

Humans are also assisted in their endeavors, but not so well sometimes.

This is what happens when men are left on their own for too long and with too little to do.

Still, we are curious and often delighted creatures, at least as innocent babes.

I don’t know if I can achieve this level of dad awesomeness.

Or manage to give my kids this level of unbridled joy.

Or handle really awkward situations this well.

So back to Taylor Swift for a moment.

And about that engagement Instagram message…

This was the deadest and best take.

In other news, the co-founder of Crumbl came out as gay after someone publicly shaded him.

This made me giggle aloud.

I’ll never use that spice again without thinking of this.

This movie series is back on our small screens, so let’s bring back a classic.

We’ll close with a dad joke. It’s always best when the dads themselves believe they are just super funny.

Have a great long weekend! And remember the power of manifestation!

Jay