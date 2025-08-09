Events of this week proved this meme so very true.

The harm the idiot is causing to this country and the world is indescribable. But some don’t need words to express how they feel.

When you need someone to remind you,

Trump keeps adding gold thingies everywhere.

Experts in design and fashion have about had it…

So has the Four Seasons Total Landscaping account.

Trump spent much of his week focusing on new additions to the White House grounds.

The oddest moment came when he went up on to the White House roof, apparently to inspect possible future construction.

The commentary came fast and hard.

Here’s a closer look.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s social media team is faster than the White House Rapid Response.

(Perfect if you watch The Office and remember this moment.)

The Onion posted a throwback that actually predicted this.

Bill Cosby isn’t the only predator who uses roofies…

The press corps had trouble hearing what Trump was saying.

Our favorite resident teacher was on hand for comment.

Okay, I laughed way too hard at this.

They paved over the Rose Garden and no one understood why until…

The Epstein files remains top of the news, in part because Trump keeps making moves that put them back in the headlines. Like having his criminal defense attorney turned Deputy AG interview Ghislaine Maxwell. This recording of her statements just dropped:

If you need a smile, these musicians may provide you with one!

Cartoonist Mike Luckovich FTW.

I don’t know when Wanda Sykes wrote this but it still applies.

In other Trumpy news, he didn’t like the job numbers out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics so he fired the Commissioner who reported them.

Giving real Dear Leader vibes with this move.

Remember how Kellyanne Conway started us down this path?

Next sharpie moment incoming.

Shudder.

Or maybe this guy. I mean, why not, right?

For you Dune fans…

Here’s a quick summation of where we are in the timeline:

Hosts and comics continue to stand up to Trump in ways that universities and CEOs are not. Play the Charlamagne tha God clip.

South Park showed it was just getting started. It took brutal aim at puppy killer Kristi Noem and her ICE goons. Here’s a sample:

Speaking of ICE recruits, actor Dean Cain, who once played Superman on TV, apparently needs that $50K sign-on bonus and some press. The Family Guy called it way back when.

My brother John sent me this and it is spot on.

In other news about TV people taking government jobs, Fox TV host Jeanine Box-o’-Wine Pirro got handed a position high up in the Trump regime.

No, that’s not really her, but it might as well have been.

RFK Jr. made a decision to end mRNA vaccine research projects, leading The Onion to ask questions.

This is how you deal with fascist officials. Volume up.

There’s a high stakes political showdown in Texas…

Borowitz with the 3-pointer.

In New York City mayoral race news, the attempts by Mamdani’s critics to discredit him has spawned a new trend.

Here’s a throwback to people who used Microsoft products.

This open letter made me snort.

Similar energy here, and funny if you know the books.

New hat for the times just dropped:

The GOP keeps unwittingly parodying itself.

This reel takes “what you would tell your younger self” to new levels.

Trump isn’t the only world leader on people’s minds.

I’m in the UK as I type this, and can confirm this mentality exists.

In karmic news, a millionaire Texas game hunter was gored and killed by the water buffalo he was hunting. The water buffalo gave a brief statement.

Think of all the noble creatures who will be spared by this buffalo’s actions.

The internet is so damn fast.

We have a bunch of doggo moments to appreciate this week. This video captures how hard they work to be good boys and girls!

I would never stop smiling on this flight.

I’m not sure which part of this clip is my favorite.

Rocking it out in the ride. Sound up!

Dogs weren’t the only ones with plenty of energy this week.

Wait for it…

Cats are a special kind of mood.

It really runs the full range. This one I just wanna hug.

But maybe not this one from the archives.

Let’s get back to the comfy kitties.

Speaking of comfy… sound up for this!

Discovering the magic.

The world of living things is more fascinating than we could ever imagine.

Even to other living things!

We could all use a little bit of this concern.

If you need a mood pick-me-up… sound up!

And for those hot days,

Speaking of cute animals, back in the world of humans:

Or maybe non-humans?

I was just talking to my bestie Blair about why acts do this.

On the subject of artists’ presences, there’s this clip:

Entertainment is coming full circle it seems.

Some goofiness for your Saturday:

Who remembers?

While we’re talking about LOTR, this happens to me every time.

I have shoeboxes full of photos with demon eyes. I will have to show the kids when they’re older.

Speaking of freaky eyes…

Someone took the time to reply with this.

I love this.

PSA: Remember to wear your seatbelt AND your actual belt on rides.

This isn’t what she meant but props to you for the achievement.

This is pretty funny when you picture it happening.

Today’s dad joke comes from my journeys in Scotland.

The day my kids point out this kind of stuff will be a magical one for their Ba.

Have a great weekend!

