Whew, it’s been a week. You’d think given all that we’ve just been through, there wouldn’t be much to laugh about.

But you’d be wrong. Thanks to Kash Patel.

The right wing troll turned FBI Director suddenly found himself in charge of a manhunt. The entire nation got to see what kind of guy Trump had actually appointed to lead such an important investigation.

His press conference was well, weird. And it provided excellent fodder.

The rubber chicken does it for me somehow.

The internet is merciless.

Valhalla is of course from Norse mythology.

Perhaps he meant this place instead?

Old memes never die. They just get recycled at the right time.

My personal favorite from Andy Borowitz, of course.

In the end, they got their guy. Or rather, they didn’t.

For a day and half, all we heard from the right was that the killing of Charlie Kirk had pushed us past the brink as a nation.

When it turned out the killer was a 22-year old video game afficionado from a nice Mormon family that votes for Trump and loves its guns, the tone shifted.

I mean, really shifted.

Bring out the meme, we can use it here!

Perhaps the worst offender was grifting, hateful transphobe Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Play the tape, it’s funny.

The guy still in the White House also had a bad week. Before we get to it, let’s hear from the children.

Yes, little guy, he is sadly and scarily real. But at least he had a shit week, too.

For example,

And those Epstein files just won’t go away, no matter how hard he tried to make the news about other things or people.

Speaker Mike Johnson tried to help by (checks notes) telling reporters Trump was actually an FBI informant the whole time, trying to bring down Epstein.

So, we’re going with this approach now? Trump was one of the good guys?

Hey, anything can be explained if he was actually law enforcement, right?

The whole thing was so preposterous, Johnson walked it back just days later.

Tell us how that would have worked in the real world anyway.

Coming to terms with a pedophile for a president is tough. Explaining it to our kids is even harder.

Then the media published the Epstein Birthday Book letter that Trump said didn’t exist and that he didn’t write or sign. The Daily Show’s take on that…

The Onion rarely misses:

Trump certainly wants to be remembered for things other than that letter, but people aren’t making that easy.

This is the best use of the sticker.

Cartoon of the week:

And if he wants us to forget about it, he should stop doing stuff like this.

The whole “it’s fake, I didn’t write it” rings false.

Let’s bring those right-wing influencers in.

It’s funny but he actually might have to explain it this way.

Watching his press secretary try to explain and deny is a painful waste of time. But this version of it isn’t!

This was the best take I saw.

RFK Jr. stayed in the news following his crazed attacks on his own department staff and, well, the health of the entire country.

Along the lines of “microwaved Mel Gibson,”

The week saw a lot of the right trying to blame the left for inflammatory rhetoric. This moment Stephen Miller’s wife Katie piped up will go down as a classic.

Trump had a big announcement about his pal Rudy.

SCOTUS lifted an order forbidding racial profiling by ICE.

And the Department of Energy proved it’s run by idiots.

And liberals have just about had it with all the fascist crap out there.

Watching our fellow Americans fail to wake up to the danger is an experience.

The left doesn’t know what it’s talking about!

Maybe if MAGA won’t acknowledge our Republic is failing, they might notice their pocketbooks are empty?

This very MAGA moment pretty much summed up what’s happening.

At least the U.S. doesn’t have a monopoly on idiocy from the right.

We need some pup therapy.

I can’t believe there are dogs this well trained! I can’t even get a bandana on my corgi without a struggle.

I present to you, dogs afraid of cats.

And a dog not at all afraid of another dog. (This has no sound by the way.)

The soundtrack makes this reel.

I can’t stop watching this kitty’s face.

Perfect capture.

Awwww, poor chubster!

I have never been more anxious.

This was also me even without the wine before I kicked my Amazon addiction.

Not sure if this would work with just one cat. But impressive!

You have to stop everything and watch when this crosses your feed.

Capybara capoeira?

On to human matters. I would buy this.

I get a fed a lot of happy baby videos by the algo. Here’s one.

The Brits have us figured out.

This is silly but excellent. But silly.

Best comment ever.

Turning failure into success: a compilation.

This made the rounds, but in case you missed it, it’s truly epic.

Gonna use this going forward.

Okay, let’s close things out with a doggo dad joke.

Okay, one more!

But what about the Swedish assembly?!

In case you’re wondering, no, the CEO of IKEA was not elected Prime Minister of his country. Saved you a google search, you’re welcome.

Have a great weekend!

Jay