In a shocking development, Donald Trump spoke the truth this week, uniting the country as never before.

The moment became an instant classic.

Trump of course was in Jolly Ol’ England, along with the Hamburgler.

Before you yell that this is AI generated, take a closer look.

In fairness it was only the hat and the black dress that evoked Ronald McDonald’s nemesis. But it has spawned memes.

And video clips that would get someone cancelled on broadcast television. Nice job, PaulleyTicks!

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.

Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

Speaking of censorship, Trump has upped it to a new level pretty much everywhere.

He tried to shut down the NYT with (checks notes) a $15 billion dollar defamation lawsuit. But the GOP-appointed Florida judge who got the case threw it out saying it lacks merit. Perhaps he read this paragraph, which made the whole lawsuit filing thing worth it.

Government censorship from the right reached new heights, demonstrating the hypocrisy of the “free speech absolutists.”

Here’s a tip on how to save your job.

You’d think Kim Jong-un had died, given the levels of enforced mourning.

We can play at this game, too.

AG Pam Bondi said she’d come after businesses that refused to print posters of Charlie Kirk.

Keep this excuse handy, print shops.

Apparently, due to his death, you couldn’t talk honestly about his life.

Otherwise put,

Truth bombs are getting dropped like vaccine mandates these days.

Snowflakes were melting in real time in the late summer sun.

I thought this was parody but it’s so hard to tell these days.

We can all rest easy knowing Charlie has met our Lord in heaven.

This may be the best accidentally funny post out there.

No wait, it’s this one.

Speaking of grade school, this is a weird kind of stolen valor RFK Jr. is going for.

JD Vance even went on Charlie Kirk’s podcast as the guest host, broadcasting from the VP’s office in case it wasn’t clear Kirk was state propaganda.

The FBI announced it had a suspect, then it didn’t, then it did, then it didn’t, and then it did again. But only because the guy’s own family turned him in.

That Valhalla line he spoke isn’t going away.

While we’re talking about Kash Patel,

Authorities later released a transcript of the unusually formal text messages they said were exchanged between the killer and his roommate / possible romantic partner.

And while it’s truly awful and terrible that anyone would resort to political violence to resolve political disagreements, that somehow doesn’t stop irony from slipping its foot in the door.

The right really wants to focus on how Tyler Robinson’s roommate is reportedly transitioning genders and that this means somehow Tyler was a member of a radical leftist organization funded by George Soros.

Everything is their fault.

A reminder that the internet is forever, JD.

Then of course, because they are drunk on power, they came for Jimmy Kimmel after he made fun of Trump, ironically for not being sufficiently mournful over Kirk’s death and for correctly noting that the MAGA right was doing all it could to show Robinson wasn’t one of them.

The Onion is undefeated.

Trump’s wittle feewings have long been hurt by Kimmel’s takedowns, and Trump has been plotting for months to get him off the air.

Or maybe it’s been years.

People are less than happy with ABC and its parent company, Disney.

Gov. Newsom’s office was ready to turn the parody up to 11.

Other comedians, such as Jon Stewart, weren’t going to remain silent over Kimmel’s sacking.

Jimmy Fallon’s take drove the point home.

Overseas, people were also talking about Kimmel’s firing, too. (English subtitled—be sure to watch to the end. Amazing stuff.)

Back home, Andy Borowitz, of course.

Can the furrowed brows of the moderate left get real, please?

They always want to bring left and right together toward the middle where they’re just more comfortable. Meanwhile, out in the real world,

This one had me going.

Here’s a useful PSA out of Florida.

And another one in case things start to get really ugly.

Free speech is under fire. So I’m really glad my bosses are supportive of all my work and always have my back. Who are these wonderful employers? Why, you of course! I work for you.

I’m in a catty mood, so let’s begin the animal section with them.

Here’s a new strategy for defeating an old foe.

The satisfaction here is real.

Best last line ever.

Is it true what they say about orange cats? These owners provide some receipts.

(I once had the sweetest orange cat named Dante who stuck out his tongue when he was happy. But he was sometimes a demon, too.)

Pro Tip: You don’t need to spend anything on cat toys.

This made my day.

Here’s a classic that was making the rounds again.

In honor of the upcoming National Gay Holiday (Halloween), I present ghost dog.

The new Hunger Games?

I had no idea chickens like this existed.

I can’t get this out of my mind.

Here is a very happy furry friend.

Panda with beloved rubber duckies is my new fav.

Back in the human world, the fanny pack has… evolved.

Spotted in LA.

This is epic. And I am in awe.

She nailed it.

I’m going to post two jokes only Asian people can make about themselves. I’m giving you full permission to laugh. Here’s the first.

And here’s the next (sent to me by my South Asian editor!)

Josh Johnson is always on top of current trends and events. Here he is on the subject of AI…

I close this edition with an earworm and a dad joke in one, posted by my brother John who posts more dad jokes than almost anyone I know.

This always makes me think of the meme.

Wool done, all!

Have a great weekend—

Jay