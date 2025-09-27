Kimmel is back! Yay! Take that, Brendan Carr! This is from his opening monologue the day of his return, and he pulled zero punches.

In the annals of the fight for free speech, this was a watershed moment, thanks in no small part to creative protests.

The whole campaign against Kimmel was both absurd and dangerous from the get go.

Combine that with the Rapture that didn’t happen and the evangelical wing was batting 0 for 2.

This image was inevitable.

If anything, his second night back was even more scathing and on point.

Of course, on the right there was deep mourning for Charlie Kirk. It’s the thought that counts, right?

Trump and Musk attended the event and mended ties.

The entire spectacle was in rather poor taste, devolving into what felt like a Christian Nationalist rally.

It started fine with Kirk’s widow setting an example of extending grace, but then no one else did.

By later in the week, we were past Kirk and on to Tylenol. Here’s Jon Stewart with the summary.

My fav teacher of small children’s take on it:

Where’s Dr. Deborah Brix when you need her, seated and looking stricken, as her boss tells pregnant women to just “tough it out” and RFK repeats the lie that vaccines aren’t safe?

Pharmacists were having a day.

A poem for the moment.

Andy Borowitz brought it home.

What was this all about, really?

Wait, maybe…

Let’s have a look at the product.

Dad joke, dropped early.

Speaking of those files, Rep. Jim McGovern has game.

In other news, Trump went to speak before the U.N. General Assembly. But then…

Jesse Watters (jokingly?) called on the U.S. to (checks notes) destroy the U.N. building in revenge. Talk about escalating quickly!

Gavin Newsom was on the case.

The real culprit was discovered later.

Trump finally made it up the stairs and to the podium, but he sure made a big deal about it.

Let’s get Diaper Diplomacy’s take on it.

Trump gave his speech from his paper notes, and hoo boy.

The Daily Show with the sum-up:

I support this challenge.

In other news, Tom Homan reportedly accepted $50K in a paper bag from undercover FBI agents.

It’s all on tape, apparently, but the investigation was dropped after Trump named him Border Czar.

What can get you indicted is crossing the president in any way, as James Comey learned.

Speaking of FBI Directors, Kash Patel had another busy week.

And they didn’t have anything better to do in the White House than replace Joe Biden’s picture with an autopen. The Internet to the rescue…

My bestie Blair sent this to me, and it’s honestly one of the best impersonations in the best kind of way.

Modern political discourse, summarized:

This is why it’s so hard to get through to them.

A reminder on the current state of things.

Stephen Miller aka Temu Goebbels threatened to use the full force of the federal government to come after “antifa.”

I work in progressive politics and can confirm this.

It was bound to happen under the right conditions.

New flag just dropped.

Mon dieu!

Before we get to the break, some comments on the Rapture that many on the Christian right were awaiting this week. These basic ground rules sent me.

So, apparently it happened?

On to the doggos! Lots of love for our furred friends this week.

The face says it all.

Also, this face.

Then we have the happiest of dogs.

And those that just… hang around. I was not expecting this.

Best fail moment between child and dog ever.

This is also my favorite time of year, but I cannot express it so eloquently.

This is me at the gym.

Just one cat video this week, but it’s a gem.

A “panda” is a “bear cat” in Chinese, and so a “red bear cat” is an apt description of this creature.

Chicken people, does this really work?

Behold. Proof that evolution has a sense of humor.

Valid point here!

This made me reconsider everything. Also, another dad joke landing early.

If I had a partner, I would totally do this.

Perfect response.

Okay, so here’s my dad joke closer to end this set. I just love how he loses it.

Have a great weekend!

