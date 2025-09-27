The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen McGloughlin's avatar
Colleen McGloughlin
8h

Dear Jay, 🏆🏆🏆

I had to read it in installments as if it were a mini series. Firehose of Nailed-It-humor.

Brilliant collection. I am lifted up.

Release the Epstein/tRump files. Just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alec's avatar
Alec
8h

FLUFFY MOTHS FLUFFY MOTHS FLUFFY MOTHS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jay Kuo and others
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture