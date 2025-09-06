The award for worst person in the country didn’t go to Donald Trump this week. It went to this guy.

RFK Jr.’s anti-vax policies, his moves to oust the CDC director, and his lie and conspiracy-filled testimony before Congress won him top honors.

MAGA: Measles Are Great Again?

What is driving all of this lunacy from Kennedy isn’t clear. Maybe it’s the years of heroin addiction. Maybe it’s his frequent tumbles down conspiracy rabbit holes. Or maybe it’s this guy:

Meanwhile, Florida officials are pushing to end vaccine mandates while MAGA cheers.

Doctors are even reporting that patients are now refusing blood because it has “mRNA.”

Reminds me of this classic.

The week started off with a lot of speculation about Trump’s whereabouts and his health, especially after his cabinet appeared to delivering eulogies while he was sitting right there with them.

Jimmy Kimmel saw his moment and pounced.

Trump had been acting weird. He even sent out an email asking for money to help him get to heaven.

No really, that’s a real email to his base. And he had reason to be concerned.

Funny if you’ve been following what Kristi Noem is doing to the border wall.

Speaking of too hot…

For a few days at the beginning of the week, there was a real sense of community.

It truly brought us together in ways we haven’t felt in some time.

The right was positively indignant about such behavior.

Come on, cholesterol!

Come on, irony!

Trump being the one with the death watch eight months into his term indeed felt karmic.

It would be just and fair, I think.

A guy can dream, right?

With no word from the White House for days, people wondered: Could it really have happened?

Five days was a long time to not be traumatized by headlines.

Where TF was Trump? Spotted in NYC!

There were scolds…

And takes by “foreign leaders.”

The White House released a video of him golfing.

No, no, he’s fine, the White House insisted, releasing more golfing photos but from the week before.

The press caught a glimpse of an ashen-looking Trump leaving the White House for his golf resort.

And weird things had started to happen. Rudy was in a bad car crash after (checks notes) helping out a woman victim?

And yet Trump issued no statements about his former lawyer and pal.

Cameras caught something getting tossed out of a White House window.

And then came an announcement that Trump would address the nation on Monday.

Was Trump just playing us all?

Or maybe this was about to happen?!

After all,

But could what was coming be even worse?

When he finally did re-emerge, however, Trump seemed more or less the same as before. Womp womp.

This was all of us.

So it didn’t happen this time. But this lady kept my own spirits up.

And at least Gavin Newsom’s press office didn’t let up.

Nor did South Park. Love the double meaning here!

“Moses” Mike Johnson set things on fire again by stating that Trump was an FBI informant actually trying to take down Epstein.

The troops in D.C. were kept very busy with so much criming going on.

Someone invited Madison Cawthorn to speak on the floor of Congress again. I love that someone resurfaced his signature in honor of the moment.

And farmers in Arkansas going bankrupt from Trump’s tariffs asked for government assistance. In other Arkansas news…

Make Arkansas Gay Again!

It was a cat heavy week, so let’s look at this heavy cat.

Must be center of world at all times.

Strong “pick me” energy from this lil’ puss.

I think this dude loves his cat. (And yes, this is real.)

So do these humans. The cats, though, not so pleased about it.

You have to understand the game to play it right.

Just horsing around?

Here’s an “I’m wiped” compilation for you dog folks.

Perfect capture.

Wanna play dog croquet?

If you’ve never been a corgi’s human, you are missing out.

No worse start to the day imaginable.

The secret lives of birds.

Spreadsheets and giggles?

This outlier is legend.

He probably has heard this all his life.

Do not attempt this at home.

Also, do not attempt at home.

It’s actually funny even to us Gen Xers.

Get a friend who more than has your back.

My mind went there as well.

This happened lately in my own wider circle.

Life nowadays.

Parenting PSA:

I close out the week with two dad jokes.

This may cause some to spiral.

This is me, working in a bookstore:

And speaking of great things, have that kind of weekend!

Jay