On the campaign trail this week, we saw an energized Democratic ticket and whatever the hell that was with Trump/Vance. The mood among Democrats, and dare I say much of the nation, has shifted remarkably.

There was some expert trolling by the Kamala HQ folks on social.

As well as by Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Some deep irony from the Trump camp…

As well as some interesting admissions.

Trump decided he would try to change the media narrative with a press conference, but he wound up reinforcing what many already believe. As with this clip.

He said what we were all thinking.

For some reason, the major media have decided to try and normalize Trump’s ramblings and clear cognitive decline. Folks weren’t having it.

Trump continues to deny he knew the people over at Project 2025.

Trump made limited public appearances, and this captured it perfectly.

JD Vance went out on the trail more than Trump. But they probably will want to stop hiring Black people to stand behind him, and to replace the advance team after visuals like this.

I suppose Vance was supposed to keep the campaign in the headlines while Trump went golfing. But probably not like this. (TikTok link alternative here.)

His inability to embody the positive has led to some approval-crushing memes.

It’s hard to believe it was just this week, but on Tuesday Kamala Harris chose Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

This made me lol.

Of course, this excellent rule surfaced:

Walz has only said the world “couch” once at rallies, when he poked fun at Vance in Philly.

But the internet did the rest.

This gives a lot of Obama/Biden vibes right here:

And the puns keep coming.

The right is super mad about how much life it has had.

It was hard not to keep comparing the two VP picks. The contrast is just so darned clear.

Some were less generous in their appraisal.

Some speculated about what might happen should the two meet in person.

The Daily Show nailed it with this comparison. (TikTok alternative link here.)

The joyful Walz with a piglet moment has morphed appropriately.

The question on everyone’s mind is if Walz will do the trick and win the white dudes over.

The internet isn’t always just a take-them-down place. There was plenty of online love for Walz. Here’s a taste:

And when the right came for Walz, it didn’t go well. Kristi Noem tried it…

And her own former party member answered.

She was easily memed away.

There was an effort to make “Tampon Tim” happen.

Sorry for that visual! But what kind of insult is this, really?

Blaire Erskine FTW:

As if there weren’t enough material for this week already, RFK Jr. proved he’s the gift that keeps on giving.

This is not The Onion.

Hey, it’s not so bad; he’s just like us, right?

Put this together with his earlier batshit cray stuff, and it’s a comedic feast.

A perfect opportunity for the return of familiar memes.

How did he trace this connection?

You gotta reference the other crazy people.

This takes a moment of thought, but then it’s hilarious.

The NYT Pitchbot deftly pulled in the larger zeitgeist.

I actually love this next idea:

The video RFK Jr. made where he just casually drops the story about the dead bear cub spawned imagined future confessionals.

Really, what a time to be alive.

And to be clear, these people really are weird:

It’s a Modern Family theme this week with even Jesse Tyler Ferguson weighing in:

He’s not Trump’s convicted CFO, but he is funny:

He waited a decade but it was worth it.

The NYC Sanitation Department has got Twitter game. Last week, they did a post about disposing of couches you don’t love any more. Nudge, nudge, Vance.

Here’s this week’s entry:

Gummy. Lolol!

In other news, there was a dizzying market drop, which caused MAGA to pray for a recession, even though that would probably hurt them the most.

Sigh. You’ve “worn” us indeed. Down that is.

The markets quickly recovered, much to the GOP’s dismay. So they went back to mocking people for their race and gender. Didn’t go well.

This next dude is a disgraced former cop, BTW. Like Jesse Watters of Fox, he thinks “real men” turn into women if they vote for Harris.

This response captured it perfectly.

Jill Stein is still trying to stay relevant.

And Tim Scott still hasn’t lost his beard.

The Olympics shouldn’t be political, but Russia and the GOP insisted on making it so. That’s why it was great to see Imane Khelif, the Algerian woman boxer so many attacked and wrongly accused of being a man, win gold at the Paris Olympics. This is the true spirit of the Olympics right here.

Author and weird billionaire JK Rowling’s vitriolic behavior toward Khalef led many to wonder what had happened to her brain, and the question of that black mold on the wall behind her gained traction with a proposed new book title:

And well, this was inevitable:

Rowling changed her profile picture, but it raised new questions.

This commentary was 🔥:

The whole manufactured controversy over Khelif’s gender (she is female and has been since birth) is ten levels of absurd, as this commentator demonstrated.

I’m keeping this next meme handy:

Speaking of horrible bigots in the UK, of which we’ve seen quite a lot lately in the streets, this also happened:

But for every Rowling or Tate, there was a great Dogg.

Speaking of great dogs, let’s switch gears for some primo doggo content.

I love this so much.

And it’s really tough to see which one he meant here.

You need sound up for this. (TikTok alternative link here.)

I know it’s a lot of dogs this week, but folks, lookie:

And this duo is for real.

Okay, so one clip with a kitty, because so cute.

Aside from the nasty politics around Khelif, the Olympics continued to astound and amaze this week. And there were some memeable moments, for sure.

The most member-able was by far this one, though, which even Bette Midler had to remark on.

I can’t even share half the ones I want to here, but here’s a PG one.

Bringing it back to last week’s hero:

Korean sharpshooter, eat your heart out.

Finally, the Olympics included breakdancing for the first time. It may need a bit of time to develop as a true sport, however, as this clip demonstrates.

In other news…

I love this take, but honestly it also drives me absolutely crazy to see it.

I leave you with a dad joke that we actually used to tell a version of as kids:

Have a great weekend!

Jay