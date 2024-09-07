As the election enters its final two months, the media is finally starting to take notice of Trump’s lack of mental competence. Of course, everyone else has been aware for some time.

You listen to him speak about “culture war” issues, and he is just not ready for the front lines. Trans activists have been pointing this out regularly.

But instead of laying into his incoherence and reporting it as such, the media is now “sanewashing” his words.

The right way to respond to Trump supporters:

The NYT doesn’t think we should act this way of course.

Some advice to those with Trump voting spouses:

And as for MAGA women, especially like this gal complaining the uneducated now come to Trump rallies, well… just watch this clip.

This is how you throw Trump off balance.

Meanwhile his apologists are like fish in a barrel.

Big names in the GOP like Dick Cheney have now come out and said they are voting for Harris.

Speaking of evil Vice Presidents, no one is giving JD Vance a pass yet.

This is the current vibe he’s giving, if you haven’t been watching:

New campaign signs just dropped.

Okay, I shouldn’t share this but it’s really just too funny.

In response, MAGA tried to come for Harris’s VP pick, Tim Walz by (checks notes) pointing out that he has a MAGA brother who doesn’t talk to him.

And speaking of weird relatives, the Kennedy clan may never shake clean of this one. This is how you write a headline by the way.

Moving even further to the right, things aren’t going well for the MAGA candidate for governor in North Carolina. Again, this is how you should write the news today.

The really big news this week was a DoJ indictment that revealed Russia has been funneling millions of dollars to buy right wing influencers to amplify its anti-Ukraine, pro-Trump messaging. The names of those influencers lit up the internet because the feds finally caught the rogue gallery red handed. This clip expressed my own sentiments well.

Right wing podcaster Tim Pool is going through some things.

Pool called Ukraine “America’s Greatest Enemy” in a famous diatribe paid for by Moscow. And now?

Irony died from falling out a window.

YouTuber fascist Benny Johnson, one of the commentators identified as having taken over half a million, turned to prayer.

Slow clap for this spoof headline.

There was ridicule for those who somehow missed the Kremlin gravy train.

And if Kamala brought the joy back into politics, the DoJ brought the tea back to Twitter.

(For his part, right-wing troll Dan Bongino was busy warning everyone listening to his podcast not to talk to anyone in case they are working with the feds. I would like that played on repeat.)

The “Russia paid” jokes were on point.

Sidenote: Yes, Lara Trump keeps releasing singles instead of whatever she is supposed to be doing at the RNC.

The jokes are almost worth it though.

We got to enjoy more fails by Elon Musk, this time for getting his entire platform banned in Brazil. He was so angry he retweeted instead of rexeeted.

I nominate Musk for second most loathsome and pathetic man in America.

Someone fixed it:

Musk keeps pushing the idea that woke-ism is destroying America, so we get these kinds of bad takes and, thankfully, excellent responses.

Using the word “cis” will earn you a content restriction on Twitter these days, since Musk thinks it is a slur. (Narrator: It is not a slur, unless you’re a cis dick who deadnames his own trans kid.)

Here was a much lighter use of the term:

I somehow managed to wish everyone a happy Memorial Day last Monday due to baby brain, so here’s my offering.

Meanwhile, in European headlines,

Sorry for the downer Nazis on the rise news. A series of animal videos may cleanse the soul. This little buddy is too cute.

Oh wait, not as cute as this little beach kitty.

Dogs know how to chill, too. Like this one.

Best smile of the week goes to his selfie-loving doggo.

Runner up pose here:

This made me cluckle.

Okay, this is a little mean to the poor camel, but I couldn’t not watch.

In human news, it took me a moment to realize that Millennials are actually grown up now.

Remember when all the Millennials announced their Harry Potter houses?

As a lover of maps, I found a great thread and am sharing three images from it.

I can’t stop laughing at the caption.

Perspective is everything.

This reminds of miss “Miss Universe” only having women from Earth in it:

Here is a quick PSA:

And who else feels this way at an unfamiliar ATM?

Apparently pirates are a thing still, but imagine having to explain.

Sometimes the soundtrack is everything, so sound on for this.

I haven’t seen this series yet, but now I think I should.

Let’s hear it for educators, who have to put up with this regularly.

It took me a second to realize what happened here.

Read the fine print.

Sweeney Todd, anyone?

It’s hard to get good help these days.

In honor of nearing the season, I submit to you this clip:

This is a dad joke once you get the layout.

Have a great weekend! I’m off Monday as I travel back to NYC with the first of my little precious packages.

Jay