The shock of November 5 is dissolving into a general bitterness, and I think that’s perfectly healthy and understandable.

White evangelicals went solidly for Trump, and they celebrated and praised the Lord for his return. There was a lot of this vibe in response.

In heaven, an angel lost his wings pretty fast.

None of it made much sense, and we nearly descended into madness and chaos.

We wanted to make sense of it, so all manner of left-wing election conspiracies sprouted up.

The fact is, more Americans just wanted the convicted felon and malignant narcissist over the Black lady who actually cares and solves problems.

Even movies couldn’t escape the pull of the pall over the election.

And now they want to claim all the heroes. Sorry, man.

For the week as a whole, this was many of us.

Netflix, READ THE ROOM!

Speaking of…

On the subject of conspiratorial white supremacists, the thought of Elon Musk around Trump all the time has led many to speculate that he’s now replaced Melania.

This take was *chef’s kiss* if a bit salty.

President Biden was a bit too gracious, so the planned meet and greet with Trump was appropriately reimagined.

As for Kamala Harris, she spent time with her family. But they came for her anyway, and it didn’t work.

And they puffed up JD Vance, but no one was buying it.

As Trump began naming his cabinet nominees, a cold reality began to sink in.

Save us, friends to the North!

And people are understandably still looking around for someone to blame for this travesty.

This meme was repurposed quite remarkably, for those who are long time readers of this newsletter.

But then, it started to dawn on many that the Trump voters were going to get what they asked for. It was Find Out time.

Wait, I voted against inflation. Why are prices rising so fast?

Oh, and here’s a new flag for them:

What’s the world going to look like for those supporters whose faces get eaten by the leopards from the Leopards Eating Faces party?

What’s going to happen to all those people in red states on government insurance if the Republicans get their way?

MAGA Trumpers were also posting videos crying over the fact their family members won’t talk to them anymore. They were super upset.

A quick reminder of why Elon’s trans daughter isn’t talking to her dad.

Trump began his transition by naming his chief of staff. She looks nice.

And climate denier Lee Zeldin was (checks notes) put in charge of the EPA. I still managed to laugh though:

Trump also managed to sideline Elon and Vivek without them realizing it. Here’s a Blue Ribbon government efficiency panel! Go nuts, guys! Also…

Curious name for the new “department” that is by no means an actual new department. DOGE? Oh, like the crypto coin! How… corrupt of you.

Did anyone warn him about the new Homeland Security chief?

If that wasn’t clear enough:

And it had to be said.

Trump also named a Fox & Friends host and guy with White Nationalist-associated tattoos all over him, so I don’t care if we get a bit petty.

Also, he did this, so spare us the “respect for America” B.S.

Also, what a good Christian man.

Trump was just getting started, though, with the appointments.

He wants… Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. I winced, but then audibly laughed shortly after because

Indeed, there’s just a small problem with that nomination.

I’m very impressed with the wit in the discourse.

Don’t know much about Matt Gaetz? Here’s a tip:

The jokes came fast and deadly.

A reminder that the would-be top law enforcement officer and his boss are these guys.

A credibly accused pedophile, that one.

And, oof.

Irony was having a big moment.

Trump wants to make a mockery of our system and destroy it from within, of course.

There were some Republicans who spoke out, but this had to be noted.

One of my favorite journalists has a really unfortunate name.

Trump went on to name neocon Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Russian propagandist Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Security.

Slow. Clap. For the Fonz.

People began to wonder what was next.

No idea was too crazy.

There is no bottom, right?

Nomination ideas welcome!

Here’s one for the Star Wars folks.

And for The Boys fans out there.

No idea too crazy!

For the musical theatre peeps, this comment though.

This meme naturally came back.

Funny because true…

I don’t know why this was both so funny and so prescient.

Then we learned that Trump wants anti-vax, anti-science nut job RFK, Jr. in charge of Health and Human Services.

Wait, isn’t RFK, Jr. all about healthy eating and natural foods?

The humor is gallows, and that’s okay.

Oh, and RFK, Jr. is all about getting rid of vaccines. So this had to happen.

Summing the appointments up well:

And for the week, it’s an old meme but it checks out.

On the subject of all those terrible appointments… I’m sure we can count on centrist GOP senators to do something to stop this, right?

The Daily Show didn’t hold back. Warning: Republicans in kink gear. (Twitter link here.)

The USPS Twitter account popped its head up with a pretty good take, DeJoy notwithstanding.

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes also stayed in the news. You might remember, he was the one who started the “your body, my choice” trolling.

But karma came back and bit hard.

There was a discussion about the ethics of doxxing of a rabid misogynist.

Speaking of strange, desperate, rejected men, this right-wing troll has been trying to make a point online.

But it sure seemed to go on for a while.

Commentary ensued.

He was still at it days later, and folks noticed the care he’d taken.

Hmmm…

Ah! An explanation. Thank you, internet sleuths! (Twitter link here, TikTok here.)

Also, I really need to start using this term.

Meanwhile, down in Oklahoma, they’re really proving our point.

Enough about dumb humans. Here’s a smart one….?

I didn’t put enough animal content in my last collection, so I’m making up for it today. Sound up for this clip of this house dragon. (Facebook link here, best viewed on mobile or tablet.)

The look on this doggo’s face says it all.

Anyone else have a deeply feeling dog? Twitter link here.

Speaking of well trained dogs (and not-so-well trained ones…). Twitter link here.

As a corgi lover, I have no bones about this. Facebook link here.

I don’t think even this pupper could get me to do burpees. Well, maybe. Twitter link here.

And I just love this.

I could see my kitty Shade doing precisely this. 10/10. Twitter link here.

I did not know this fact and now I can’t stop smiling. Twitter link here.

On the subject of humans being silly… Twitter link here, TikTok link here.

On the subject of food-related misrepresentations,

People have been calling out the things we’ve all held back on.

This is a long story but I found it both endearing and funny.

I would totally take this.

Speaking of medications and adulting,

While we’re on the subject of pain meds…

Amazing callback to this summer’s games with this celebration. Twitter link here,

For this next guy, A+ for idea, F on planning and basic topography.

Oh, and do NOT go to Wicked.com

Elphaba probably feels this way about Glinda, actually. Twitter link here. (My ex is like this, too. So unfair. But so relatable.)

This may be putting Descartes before dehorse, but back to that election…

And get a second opinion / sanity check before you do something like this.

This was a long collection, so I’ll end it with a quick dad joke.

My kids are gonna love me when they’re older.

Have a great weekend! I’ll be writing to you from jolly ol’ England next week, where we’re visiting family in the lovely countryside near Oxford.

I’d say I have this break due and coming to me, even after all I got wrong about the election, but I’m not a huge fan of the Oxford karma.

Jay