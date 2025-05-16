The Status Kuo

Somebody has got to stop this insanity…

Thank you for jumping on this, Jay. I suppose that in some odd way we should be happy, or at least relieved, that the would-be tyrants can still shock us. The treatment of Ms. Petrova would be outrageous if it took place in Putin's Russia. It is even more so in the United States. This whole episode is a disgrace, and an embarrassment to all Americans. It must be put right as soon as possible. I checked your link, which goes to a page from ICE in New England. It does not say, but I gather that the charge was brought in the District Court in Massachusetts. Here in Boston, we have a pretty decent group of federal judges; the 1st Circuit is somewhat less reliable, but better than many of the others. So, it seems likely to me that the charges will be thrown out at some point. I wonder whether the case can be transferred to the judge in Vermont, but I do not know the criminal rules. Still, I should think that if the judge in Vermont rules that there is no reason to hold Ms. Petrova, a judge in Boston is likely to grant bail on the criminal charge. That would at least get her released while the case goes forward. And were it to go to trial, I think they'll have a very hard time getting a Massachusetts jury to convict.

