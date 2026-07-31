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FBI Director Kash Patel sure likes to sue others for defamation. Patel spent three years pursuing California blogger Jim Stewartson for $10 million, claiming he had defamed him. At one point, Stewartson referred to Patel as a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch”—words that are now forever part of the official court record.

This week, Patel’s case against Stewartson fell apart. The reason presents a case study and a fine opportunity to learn about a topic that first-year law students all get to chew on: personal jurisdiction.

That’s a legal doctrine rooted in the Constitution’s guarantee of due process, and it limits a court’s authority to bind a particular party to its rulings. As we walk through this rather amusing case history, you’ll see how personal jurisdiction was Patel’s undoing, even as he sought to weaponize the court system and silence his critics.

It’s Schadenfriday, so enjoy this piece about how the FBI director blew yet another defamation case.

A default win in the wrong zip code

Patel and his nonprofit, the Kash Foundation, sued Jim Stewartson, a California-based writer who publishes the MindWar Substack, in June 2023. That was nearly two years before Patel was confirmed as FBI director.

Patel claimed in his complaint that Stewartson had made false statements about him on Elon Musk’s X platform between June 2021 and May 2023. Those statements included claims that Patel had attempted to overthrow the government, helped organize and plan the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was guilty of sedition, was a Kremlin asset and had paid people to lie to Congress.

As Jay Willis, editor-in-chief of Balls and Strikes, pointed out in his write-up, the complaint didn’t stop at Stewartson’s posts about Patel. It characterized Stewartson as “habitually” defaming Patel and other “prominent conservative figures.” Stewartson also referred to Patel as a “chud”—a derogatory term that apparently needed its own Wiktionary citation in Patel’s complaint.

There it is, forever in the record.

Initially, and regrettably, Stewartson did not show up to defend himself. He later said he was never properly served and only learned about the resulting default judgment from a CNBC article. Whatever the reason, that nonappearance handed Patel a $250,000 default judgment in August 2025: $200,000 for Patel personally and $50,000 for the Kash Foundation. (Word to the wise: Don’t ignore a lawsuit, however baseless or frivolous, because it could result in a default that you then have to work hard to overturn.)

Stewartson finally got a lawyer, and he moved to set aside the default and to dismiss the case entirely for lack of personal jurisdiction.

In April 2026, Chief U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon, an Obama appointee based in Las Vegas, found that Stewartson had not met his burden of showing that service of process on him had been inadequate. But, as Reason reported, the judge ordered briefing on whether the court even had jurisdiction to hear the case and what penalty, if any, Stewartson should face for his no-show if the court set aside the default judgment.

On July 25, Judge Gordon wiped that judgment off the books and agreed that the court lacked jurisdiction over Stewartson. Stewartson did not have sufficient “minimum contacts” with Nevada to establish the court’s power to force him to appear and answer. Simply put, Patel picked the wrong zip code to sue in.

Womp womp.

Now all Patel has to show for the case is a court record that preserves, for all time, what Stewartson called him. Stewartson broke the news of the dismissal himself, posting:

BREAKING: A Nevada federal judge has granted my Motion to Dismiss in the case of Kash Patel vs. Jim Stewartson. I’d like to commend the judge for including ‘googly-eyed Kremlin bitch’ in his ruling. Thanks to all for your support.

That’s the thing about high-profile defamation suits. The offending statements tend to get repeated and amplified whether they are true or not.

Personal jurisdiction, explained

So how did Stewartson escape the tightening legal noose Patel had thrown around his neck?

The question of “personal jurisdiction” is one of the thorniest—and, frankly, most sleep-inducing—aspects of civil procedure. But it is an important threshold question for any case. So take another gulp of coffee and follow along for a bit.

The controlling framework for personal jurisdiction traces back to International Shoe Co. v. Washington, a 1945 Supreme Court opinion establishing that a court can hear a case against someone only if that person has “minimum contacts” with the state where the suit was filed. That generally requires a real connection between the defendant and the state, so that it would be fair to drag the defendant into court there.

The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments’ Due Process Clauses protect people from being bound by a court’s judgment unless they have fair warning that their conduct could land them there. The test asks whether defendants “purposefully availed” themselves of the forum state by doing something that shows they targeted that state, benefited from its laws or could reasonably anticipate being sued there. Absent that, hauling defendants into court would offend “traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice,” the standard set by International Shoe more than 80 years ago and still applied today.

This doctrine therefore protects against a particular kind of unfairness: a defendant getting sued anywhere a plaintiff happens to be, purely because that’s where the plaintiff experienced the alleged harm.

Whether a court has the power to hear a case is a very different question from whether the underlying claim has merit. A court lacking jurisdiction can’t reach the merits at all, no matter how strong or weak the case might otherwise be.

Lack of jurisdiction bit Patel in the ass

A judgment entered without jurisdiction isn’t merely wrong; it’s completely void, as though it never happened. That’s the mechanism that let Patel’s $250,000 win vanish entirely rather than be reduced or reversed on appeal.

Patel filed in Nevada because he lives there—and apparently still does, even though he is the FBI director and directors are normally based in D.C. But Stewartson lives in California. According to Judge Gordon’s order, Stewartson had virtually no connection to Nevada aside from attending a UFC event in Las Vegas back in 2016.

Patel’s lawyers argued that tagging Patel in posts, while knowing he lived in Nevada, constituted sufficient contact. Judge Gordon rejected that theory, writing that tagging Patel in posts unrelated to Nevada activities or entities does not target a Nevada audience, and therefore does not create a contact.

This makes sense. After all, if simply mentioning a public figure created jurisdiction wherever that figure lived, any public official could sue any online critic in his home state, and International Shoe’s due process protection would collapse entirely.

Judge Gordon further noted that Stewartson’s posts were aimed at the broader American political audience, not specifically at Nevada. Tagging a Nevada resident wasn’t enough on its own to create the connection to the state that the Constitution requires. And as Willis flagged, Judge Gordon noted that Patel’s team never alleged that even a single Nevadan had subscribed to Stewartson’s Substack or podcast.

Judge Gordon’s order never addressed whether Stewartson’s statements were true, false or protected opinion. So we may need to wait until another case to learn whether it’s defamatory to suggest Patel is a “chud” or a “googly-eyed Kremlin asset.” The order held only that Nevada lacked the constitutional connection needed to hear Patel’s claims, which meant the earlier default judgment was void from the start and had to be vacated.

But Judge Gordon did drop a hint about what he thought of that $10 million damages claim. In considering whether Patel’s reputation was actually harmed by Stewartson’s posts, he observed dryly:

(A)fter the defamatory statements, Mr. Patel was confirmed by the United States Senate as Director of the F.B.I. Clearly his reputation was not significantly sullied by the defamatory statements.

For his part, Stewartson doesn’t seem prepared to let things lie. Responding to a post by Patel, in which the director claimed, “The FBI had a severe loss of trust with the American people because of weaponization from the previous administration” and added, “We’re going after those who violated the law and their oaths,” Stewartson posted:

You were also going after bloggers. But you can’t even do that right. Suck it chud. We’re not done here.

A larger, familiar pattern

Stewartson wasn’t an isolated target. Patel has a habit of suing over things said about him online, stretching back years before he ever ran the FBI.

While serving as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense, Patel filed a $50 million defamation suit against CNN and several of its reporters, alleging the network pushed “unfounded left-wing political narratives” portraying him as a Trump conspiracy theorist.

That CNN suit ended in a loss for Patel. The Fairfax County Circuit Court dismissed the case, ruling that, as a public official, Patel had failed to sufficiently plead that CNN acted with “actual malice” toward him—a standard set by the Supreme Court in 1964 in New York Times v. Sullivan. Patel appealed, and a divided Virginia Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal in January 2025. The majority concluded that Patel’s allegations targeted CNN generally without meeting the specific pleading standard required. The panel’s ruling became something of a broader statement: Public figures suing the media for defamation lose most of the time, given the steep First Amendment hill they have to climb.

That wasn’t Patel’s only abandoned media fight from that era. He also sued the New York Times and Politico in 2019 over Ukraine-related reporting, then dropped both suits in 2021. Politico’s lawyers noted at the time that the judge had signaled he was preparing to toss the case.

The pattern resumed once Patel took over the bureau. He sued former FBI official and MS NOW analyst Frank Figliuzzi in Texas, after Figliuzzi joked on “Morning Joe” that Patel spent more time at nightclubs than at FBI headquarters.

Then, in April, Patel filed his most ambitious suit yet: a $250 million defamation action against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick over a story about his drinking and unexplained absences from the office. Jordan Rubin, who covers the case for MS NOW’s legal blog, noted the timing wasn’t a coincidence. Patel’s own complaint against The Atlantic pointed to the Figliuzzi litigation directly, arguing the outlet had been warned the drinking allegations “echoed a similar fabrication” from the Morning Joe segment, but published anyway.

The Figliuzzi suit didn’t survive: A day after Patel sued The Atlantic, a federal judge dismissed it, finding Figliuzzi’s comment, in context, could not have been understood by a reasonable person as a statement of actual fact about Patel.

The Atlantic suit revved up just days after the Stewartson dismissal. On July 27, The Atlantic moved to dismiss, arguing that Patel had not plausibly alleged actual malice in the article’s publication. The outlet’s brief didn’t hold back, stating flatly that Patel’s complaint “fails to state a viable defamation claim against Defendants.”

The Atlantic’s lawyers also used the filing to highlight Patel’s track record, noting that Patel has now filed five defamation lawsuits against media organizations in recent years and has yet to win one. They argued the pattern sends “an ominous message to the press: publishing reporting that he does not like comes at a high cost.” Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg added his own line in a public statement: “If Director Patel did not want to face this process, he should not have filed this suit.”

Patel isn’t backing down either. His attorney, Jesse Binnall, told Fox News Digital:

It’s truly incredible that The Atlantic wants one-sided discovery so that it can shield its own so-called ‘sources’ while being able to rummage through government documents unimpeded. This again shows that they are afraid of the truth and believe they are above the law. We intend to prove them wrong and bring accountability to the fake news.

That’s a lot of bravado given the legal scoreboard. The Atlantic is standing by its reporting, Patel’s other cases have gone nowhere, and Stewartson continues to taunt Patel online.

Patel ought to know that truth is a complete defense to defamation, which makes The Atlantic’s apparently well-sourced and corroborated reporting on his drinking a risky subject for a lawsuit where discovery will be quite broad. But he also ought to have known that lack of jurisdiction is a total bar to a complaint. Yet he plowed ahead anyway, only to run headlong into a legal wall.

Perhaps that explains the googly eyes?