The Status Kuo

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
2h

It’s long past time that the American rule which requires a party to cover its own legal fees even when it wins be abandoned. Patel and others like him should have to pay the fees of those who they lose to. That’s really the only way to effectively stop their abusive behavior.

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Larry Pointer's avatar
Larry Pointer
2h

This is what happens when you hire lawyers who got their degrees from Trump U.

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