The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mimi Kuo-Deemer's avatar
Mimi Kuo-Deemer
1h

I love this piece! Everything else I’ve seen and heard seems to be panicking about Trump’s move. Thanks Jay for being the masterful chess player you are and calling him out for this rookie (though horribly racist) move.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
1h

“Trump didn’t have to seek anyone else’s approval to order the D.C. National Guard into action yesterday. If anyone ever claims Trump had no power to call in the troops on January 6, point to Monday’s order as irrefutable evidence to the contrary.”

It’d be nice if some of our wealthy political observers noted this and maybe even (shudder) asked him about it.

As for DC, note that the police chief is also a Black woman, who will now be overseen by a white man, which I’m sure is of no significance at all.

Anyway I’m so glad we didn’t elect a woman president. They’re so emotional that they’d be running around declaring an emergency

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture