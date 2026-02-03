I’m writing for The Big Picture today, with a piece out in just a couple hours. Today, I’m taking a deeper look at what’s really going on inside of the Department of Homeland Security, and how what the Trump White House is trying to pass off as a “de-escalation” or a “reset” from the top is really a factional victory by one camp, led by Tom Homan and a guy named Rodney Scott.

The reason you’ve probably never heard of Rodney Scott is because he’s more or less an “institutionalist” who doesn’t favor the “optics”-based approach favored by Noem and supervised by Stephen Miller. He prefers to see the Customs and Border Patrol work behind the scenes and not on the front lines.

The struggle for control over the deployment of DHS agents has important implications for how chaotic things will be in immigration enforcement going forward—but it won’t result in any change of policy over mass deportations. Meanwhile, the obsession with “optics” by this White House carries critical lessons for how we beat them at the regime at its own game. I walk through how in my piece, which if you’re subscribed will land in your inboxes later today.

Jay