The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Bostrom's avatar
Kate Bostrom
9h

Two emails from you aren't an inconvenience. Thanks for your hard work and insights.

Reply
Share
Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
9h

Nothing in my inbox from you is an inconvenience. You're kinda good at this shit, Jay!

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture