I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, with a piece out later this afternoon. I need to warn in advance, though: The conclusions I’ve reached from the behavior of the government since Renee Good’s murder, and in particular the actions of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, are deeply unsettling. I honestly wish I could reach a different conclusion.

We already know that Noem is a habitual liar, that she ignores the rules of her own Department, and that she is actively working to cover up any meaningful investigation. But beneath those actions lies a far worse agenda as she shapes ICE and CBP into weapons to deploy on the American public. We need to see the playbook Noem is pulling from clearly, because it reveals the very dangerous path she has laid out for her goons.

Look for my piece out later this afternoon. I know signing up for another email in your inbox is an inconvenience, but I hope it is a small one to endure for the value you receive! As always, if you’re not subscribed to The Big Picture, you can sign up at the button below. All of the content I write, whether in The Status Kuo or in The Big Picture, is always free of charge, with no paywall. Just select the free option on the right. All of our paid subscriptions are voluntary, and I deeply appreciate those who’ve stepped up to support the work of both me and my team!

Yes! Sign Me Up for The Big Picture

I’ll touch base with many of you later this afternoon and be back here tomorrow with my regular column.

Jay