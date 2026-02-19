I’m putting on my Broadway producer hat tonight! It’s the closing weekend of our play Relentless at Syracuse Stage, and I couldn’t be prouder of this cast and company. We hope to see this show next on a NYC stage! If you aren’t able to catch us live, beginning tonight you can stream the show On Demand through a special arrangement with the League of Live Stream Theater. You can say you saw it first!

Get the Relentless VIP Experience!

Here’s a quick teaser reel from our show. I hope you can feel the excitement as we bring the world of a Brooklyn boxing gym to the stage!

Audiences have been loving Relentless with standing ovations each performance. Syracuse.com raved, “Moving, powerful… with searing dialogue… a talented ensemble… This is a worthwhile production whether you’re a theater regular or occasional attendee.”

If you’d like to be a part of this show’s history and trajectory, I have a limited number of VIP experiences remaining. The package includes On Demand streaming of Relentless, an invite to attend one of two virtual Q&As with the playwright Rae Binstock and yours truly as producer, and a digital copy of the script with our personal annotations. A unique collectors item and a chance to meet and hear directly from New York City theater industry creatives!

Take Me To the VIP Ticketing Page!

We’ve put so much heart and actual sweat into this piece! I’m thrilled with the reception for Relentless so far, and I hope you agree after seeing it that it’s a profoundly impactful and unique show. Hope to see you in one of the Q&A sessions this weekend!

Jay