I’m writing today for The Big Picture about a White House that is leaking like, well, an overstuffed diaper.

Sorry for that visual, but it’s apt. In three separate instances, covering some of the most consequential decisions of this regime, the New York Times (reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan) revealed meeting attendees, verbatim conversations and highly incriminating and embarrassing positions from Trump officials who believed they were holding highly confidential discussions not meant for public consumption.

Those revelations not only did severe damage to our national security, they also put some high level figures in political or even legal jeopardy, while turning the White House into a muck-filled reflecting pool of conspiracy and paranoia.

My piece comes out later this afternoon, so if you’re already subscribed to The Big Picture, look for it in your email inboxes. If you’re not yet subscribed, there’s still time to do so before it comes out! It’s free to read my material there, but we deeply appreciate, and are wholly dependent on, our paid supporters to keep going—especially in a time where Meta is killing our bottom line by cutting off our ability to monetize on its platforms. Your voluntary contributions help keep us afloat in these choppy media waters!

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I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay