The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Daniel Boone's avatar
Daniel Boone
6h

I believe Zuckerberg and Musk both belong in prison for election interference.

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Dean Solecki's avatar
Dean Solecki
6h

So that’s how it is, Jay?

You’re going to make all of us imagine shit leaking down Donald Trump’s inner thigh?

This is what real terrorism looks like.

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