Legacy media and the 2024 election: My Substack election dialogue with Robert Hubbell

In the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Substack is bringing together influential political figures, writers, and commentators for live video conversations, confronting the most consequential questions of this political moment. On Tuesday,

and I discussed the state of the campaign, not getting on the “pollercoaster,” and how to turn anxiety into grassroots organizing and action. You can watch the whole conversation above!

Before I write my newsletter in the morning, I read three other writers: Heather Cox Richardson, Joyce Vance, and Robert Hubbell. I know many or even most of you read one or both of the first two, and I highly recommend Robert as well! You can subscribe at the button below:

Subscribe to Robert Hubbell

Thank you to everyone who attended including

,

,

,

, and

for tuning into my election dialogue with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.