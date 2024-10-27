Playback speed
Legacy media and the 2024 election: My Substack election dialogue with Robert Hubbell

Jay Kuo
and
Robert B. Hubbell
Oct 27, 2024
In the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Substack is bringing together influential political figures, writers, and commentators for live video conversations, confronting the most consequential questions of this political moment. On Tuesday,

Robert B. Hubbell
and I discussed the state of the campaign, not getting on the "pollercoaster," and how to turn anxiety into grassroots organizing and action. You can watch the whole conversation above!

Before I write my newsletter in the morning, I read three other writers: Heather Cox Richardson, Joyce Vance, and Robert Hubbell. I know many or even most of you read one or both of the first two, and I highly recommend Robert as well!

