I’m writing for The Big Picture today on a topic that I honestly wish I wasn’t compelled to write about. There’s enough going on without us also having to worry about whether we will actually have free and fair midterm elections in 2026.

But as I note in my piece, out later today, Trump is doing all he can to ensure that we do not. He’s not going about it in the way many believe, which is by hacking voting machines with the help of his erstwhile bestie Elon Musk or ordering martial law and canceling everything. Rather, Trump’s nefarious election plans are in plain sight already and follow a familiar authoritarian playbook. He’s even planning to trot out some of his favorite plays from 2020.

Let me add, it’s not all gloom and doom! There are ways we can collectively beat back these efforts and preserve our democracy. But to do so, we need to understand what Trump’s game is and how it will play out. I hope today’s piece will help illuminate this.

