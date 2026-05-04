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On Friday, a Fifth Circuit panel ruling from Louisiana ordered that mifepristone, a widely used abortion medication, can no longer be prescribed by telehealth or delivered by mail anywhere in the country. That includes states that have moved to protect abortion access since the Dobbs decision came down in 2022. Patients who want mifepristone must now show up in person to receive it, even in areas where abortion is fully legal and telehealth has been the standard of care for years. That is particularly burdensome for patients without easy access to clinics.

The panelists themselves acknowledged that their ruling would have “as a practical matter, a nationwide effect.”

The Supreme Court and the GOP have long insisted that overturning Roe was about returning the question of abortion to the states. Critics have argued that this was just a ploy, and their real target was always a nationwide ban. The Fifth Circuit’s mifepristone ruling takes a big step toward that.

This morning, in a single sentence order signed by Justice Samuel Alito without further context, the Supreme Court paused, at least temporarily, the effect of the ruling until at least May 11 while it considers the arguments of the parties.

What the panel did

On Friday, the panel issued an order reinstating a requirement that mifepristone be dispensed in person at a clinic by blocking the 2023 FDA rules that had allowed the medication to be prescribed via telehealth and delivered by mail. The telehealth and mail delivery of mifepristone has been in place since 2021.

The impact of the order would be significant. Medication abortion now accounts for roughly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. More than one in four abortions nationwide were provided through telehealth in the first half of 2025. That’s up from fewer than one in ten in 2022. While mifepristone itself remains approved, the distribution system has been effectively shut down.

The panel opinion was written by Judge Kyle Duncan, a Trump appointee who was previously general counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, joined by Judge Kurt Engelhardt (Trump) and Judge Leslie Southwick (George W. Bush).

The Dobbs promise and what became of it

Duncan’s opinion is a dangerous one. It opens by quoting Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 decision that eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, for the proposition that the Supreme Court had “returned the regulation of abortion to the states.”

He then spends 18 pages imposing a nationwide rule that overrides the abortion policies of states across the country.

The ruling effectively would impose Louisiana’s position that “every unborn child is a human being from the moment of conception” on the entire country. This is from a court whose jurisdiction covers only Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. California’s laws on the subject are beside the point, as are New York’s and other blue states. The Fifth Circuit has resolved the question for them.

In her Civil Discourse newsletter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance challenged the “let the states decide” point directly when Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal district judge in Texas, first launched an attack on medication abortion in 2023. “That’s not the legal landscape the Supreme Court said it was creating when it ended 50 years of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case,” Vance observed. “When the Court decided Dobbs, it said decisions about whether and under what circumstances abortion should be legal would be left up to each state.”

Friday’s ruling is the clearest illustration yet of the distance between that promise and the current reality.

Meet Kacsmaryk: the judge the right always shops for

The jurist responsible for creating much of the legal infrastructure that led to Friday’s ruling is U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas.

Kacsmaryk is a Trump appointee and former lawyer for the conservative First Liberty Institute. He was confirmed in 2019 over Democratic opposition citing his poor record on LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive access. Because of how the Northern District of Texas is set up, litigants who file in the Amarillo division are virtually guaranteed to draw Kacsmaryk as their judge. It’s a feature, as Joyce Vance observed, that anti-abortion legal strategists have deliberately exploited.

In April 2023, Kacsmaryk issued a 67-page ruling purporting to void the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, effective across the entire nation. The opinion drew criticism from legal analysts for its factual errors and ideological framing, including the use of medically inaccurate terminology and a false claim that abortion dramatically increases the risk of suicide.

The Supreme Court stayed Kacsmaryk’s ruling and, in June 2024, unanimously rejected the underlying case. But it did so only on so-called “standing” grounds (more on that later), holding that the plaintiffs—an anti-abortion medical coalition called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine—had no legal right to bring the suit. The merits of the arguments were never reached.

As Vladeck observed, the Court’s unexplained 2023 stay “left room for the Fifth Circuit to hold that there was standing” in a future case brought by different plaintiffs with a more direct injury claim.

It turns out, Louisiana was already preparing one.

The lawsuit reloaded

With Judge Kacsmaryk’s case kicked aside on standing grounds, the movement filed again, this time with better plaintiffs. As legal journalist Chris Geidner reported, in January 2025 Kacsmaryk allowed conservative states to file an amended complaint that dropped the most legally vulnerable arguments while preserving their core demand requiring in-person dispensing of mifepristone.

Louisiana had also filed its own federal lawsuit against the FDA in October 2025. The state’s theory was that under the Biden administration, the FDA had “attempted to undermine Dobbs by facilitating the mailing of mifepristone into every pro-life state.” The federal government’s decision to ease access to a drug with a 25-year safety record was, in the state’s view, a political act requiring judicial correction.

The district court judge assigned to the Louisiana case, U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, another Trump appointee, agreed that Louisiana was likely to succeed on the merits. That was alarming, but in the end, he declined to immediately block the FDA rule, citing the agency’s ongoing safety review and the nationwide “reliance interests,” discussed below, that had built up over years of the policy being in effect. Judge Joseph wrote that given “the length of time the 2023 [Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies] has been in effect, reliance interests on that scheme throughout the nation, [and] the sweeping effect any remedy would have across states with differing abortion laws,” he would defer to the agency’s review process.

Louisiana appealed. And on Friday the Fifth Circuit declined to share Judge Joseph’s restraint.

What the Fifth Circuit ignored about nationwide bans

As Geidner noted, the Fifth Circuit opinion quotes Joseph’s own acknowledgment of the ruling’s scope and the impact it would have: “It is true, as the district court noted, that a § 705 stay ‘would, as a practical matter, have a nationwide effect.’” But then it issued an order with no meaningful analysis of what it would mean for the tens of millions of people living in states where the policy had been operating without incident.

The “reliance interests” of patients refer to the fact that millions of people have in good faith believed the law allows the use of telehealth and mail delivery of mifepristone and acted on that understanding. This includes not only patients, but providers, pharmacies, and manufacturers across all 50 states. These reliance interests appeared briefly in the Fifth Circuit’s ruling—and were summarily thrust aside.

The opinion was at pains, however, to address Louisiana’s “sovereign interest in its laws protecting the unborn.” It treated the state’s desire to extend its abortion ban’s reach beyond its own borders as a recognizable constitutional interest. As Vladeck observed, the ruling “pays no attention to the other side of what lawyers call the “equities.” Addressing that side would require the court to consider the harm, not just to the state of Louisiana, but to people in states where abortions are generally legal, from an order that suddenly imposes an in-person dispensation requirement.

The ruling also addressed the Supreme Court’s 2025 ruling in CASA, which had limited the use of nationwide injunctions. But its response raises more questions. Yes, CASA restricted what courts could order on a nationwide basis, but this order was issued under the Administrative Procedure Act, making it a different category of remedy in the panel’s view.

That creates an exception wide enough to drive a garbage truck through. And as Vladeck noted, the distinction “just leaves nationwide relief available; it does nothing to explain why nationwide relief is appropriate in this case.”

Danco goes to the Supreme Court

Within hours of the Friday ruling, mifepristone manufacturer Danco Laboratories filed an emergency motion asking the Fifth Circuit to pause its own order while the company appealed. The Fifth Circuit did not respond. So on Saturday, Danco went directly to the Supreme Court, joined by another mifepristone manufacturer, GenBioPro. This morning, on Monday, the Supreme Court granted a temporary stay of the Fifth Circuit’s ruling while it considers the case.

Danco’s filing argued that the Fifth Circuit’s ruling “is not an application of neutral principles” but rather “an abdication of lower courts’ duty to adhere to decisions of” the Supreme Court itself. It then posed three practical questions about the disruption the ruling had already created: What happens to patients who arrived at pharmacies this weekend with prescriptions written before the ruling? What should a patient do who cannot secure an in-person appointment immediately? What are Danco’s legal obligations as the drug’s sponsor?

“The resulting chaos for patients, providers, pharmacies, and the drug-regulatory system,” the lawyers wrote, “is a quintessential irreparable harm.”

Danco’s lawyers also raised a threshold legal question that could end the case before the merits are ever reached—the very same question that ended the last one. Under the Constitution, a party can only sue in federal court if it can show a concrete, direct injury from the thing it’s challenging. This requirement is called “standing,” and it exists to prevent courts from becoming venues for policy disputes by parties who aren’t actually harmed.

In the first mifepristone case, the Supreme Court noted that the anti-abortion medical groups who brought the challenge consisted of doctors who allegedly objected to the drug on moral grounds. But it unanimously held that these doctors had no actual injury. They were not required to prescribe mifepristone. They were not required to do anything differently because of it. They simply didn’t like it, which the Court found was not enough.

Louisiana’s claimed injury is different, but Danco’s lawyers argue it has the same problem. The Fifth Circuit grounded the state’s standing partly in an “injury” of $92,000 in Medicaid costs it attributed to emergency care for two women who had complications from out-of-state mifepristone in 2025. Louisiana argued that easier access to the drug causes more abortions in the state, which in turn causes more complications, which in turn costs Louisiana money.

Danco’s filing pointed out that the Supreme Court had already rejected this kind of “chain of causation” reasoning when it reviewed Kacsmaryk’s original ruling. The idea that “FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone may cause downstream economic injuries“ does not satisfy the constitutional requirement of a direct, traceable harm. Louisiana, Danco argued, is not required to “prescribe or use mifepristone“ or to “do anything or refrain from doing anything“ as a result of FDA’s actions, just as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine plaintiffs were not. Whether the Supreme Court agrees will determine whether this case survives at all.

“It bears emphasis how unprecedented the Fifth Circuit’s order is,” Danco noted. “Never before has a federal court purported to immediately enjoin a several years’ old drug approval; restrict a distribution system for that drug that manufacturers, providers, patients, and pharmacies have all been using for years; or reinstate conditions that FDA determined do not meet the mandatory statutory criteria.”

What comes next

The case is now before the Supreme Court, which, as discussed, preserved mifepristone access in 2024, but only by ruling that the challengers in that case lacked standing to sue. At the time, it passed on reviewing the underlying restrictions, meaning the Court never answered the central question of whether the FDA’s actions were legal and authorized.

That question is now back. Can a federal court override the FDA’s scientific judgment about drug safety to enforce one state’s abortion ban across the entire country?

Vladeck offers a specific caution about what the Supreme Court should do differently this time. In 2023, when the Court paused Kacsmaryk’s original ruling, it did so without explanation. It never actually said anything about whether the challenge to mifepristone had any legal merit. That silence, Vladeck argues, left the door open for Louisiana to file a new case with different plaintiffs and run the same play again. “The Court will be impelled to say more than nothing,” he writes, “so that the message doesn’t get lost again.” A ruling that simply dismisses this case on standing grounds, without addressing whether these restrictions are legally valid, risks the same thing happening a third time.

The Trump White House’s posture makes this harder. Throughout this litigation, the regime has declined to affirmatively defend the FDA’s 2023 rule that allowed mifepristone to be mailed, even while simultaneously conducting its own review of the drug’s regulations. That review was widely understood to be laying the groundwork for imposing further restrictions. In this upside-down world, the executive branch responsible for defending the FDA in court has little apparent interest in winning.

This brings us back to Dobbs. The majority in that case held that abortion was a matter for democratic resolution at the state level and insisted that the Court was returning the question to the people and their elected representatives. Three years later, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit has issued a ruling on medication abortion access that governs all 50 states, on the basis of a lawsuit brought by one of them. The justices who wrote Dobbs said the Court was getting out of the business of setting national abortion policy. But now the Fifth Circuit has stepped right back into it.

It will be worth watching whether the justices who decided Dobbs acknowledge how national abortion policy is now being set by federal panels bent on protecting the interests of anti-abortion red states.