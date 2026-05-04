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Jillymc's avatar
Jillymc
4h

Let women decide about their own abortions. It’s NOBODY else’s business.

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Cinda Williams Chima's avatar
Cinda Williams Chima
4h

Pregnancy is, and always has been riskier and more expensive than an abortion performed according to standards of care by qualified providers. This does not account for the ongoing costs attached to an unwanted child. Someone should present that calculation before it allows Louisiana to cry injury costs caused by abortion.

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