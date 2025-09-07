Are you angry yet? I know I am. Texas’s mid-decade gerrymander, coming on direct orders from Trump, is an anti-democratic, illegal and naked power grab. If it succeeds, it could flip five Democratic House seats red. Blue state governors are responding, but more red states like Missouri and Florida are preparing to gerrymander their maps to offset that.

I want to be part of the solution, and I hope you do, too. One of my jobs is to bring unique opportunities to readers that maximize the impact of their donation dollars. And this Thursday, we have a rare chance to come together to support two of the targeted Texas House Dems, who will be fighting in court and on the ground to prevent the GOP from stealing their seats.

Julie Johnson and Greg Casar are two of my heroes, and I will be hosting a fundraiser at the Human Rights Campaign National Gala this Thursday to let them know we have their backs.

Rep. Johnson is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress from a Southern state. She currently represents Texas’s 32nd Congressional District, based in the northeastern suburbs of Dallas County, with parts of Collin and Denton counties. This was a solidly Democratic district until the gerrymander.

Rep. Casar is the co-chair of the Progressive Caucus in the House. He represents Texas’s 35th Congressional District, which stretches from southeastern Austin to eastern San Antonio along the I‑35 corridor. His district was heavily Democratic with a large Hispanic and urban population, but it’s now been redrawn to exclude most of Austin.

But here’s the thing. Texas’s plan can still go down in flames. The courts could strike it down as a blatantly racist redistricting, yes. But even if they don’t, our side could still turn out in a massive Blue Wave, just like we did in 2018 during Trump’s first term, and the Dems could hold their seats anyway. With the crucial Latino and youth vote now in total collapse for the GOP, a Big Blue Wave is definitely building!

In special elections across the country, Democrats have been over-performing by double digits, even in red states like Iowa and Florida. If that were to happen in these Texas races, Johnson and Casar would hold their seats—and Republicans would lose others they had to weaken to create the gerrymander.

In short, the whole plan could backfire. Talk about karma!

But this amazing outcome can’t possibly happen without a lot of help. So I’m asking for yours. If you have been feeling like you want to do something more than posting online, calling your Congress member, or even marching in protest, this is a strategic, important and impactful way to help. We need to make it costly for the GOP no matter what, so that they’ll think twice about trying crap like this again. I want to make them sweat through the campaign, then honestly I want to see MAGA tears on November 3, 2026 and say, “You really shouldn’t have done that.”

Can you picture that? Then take one step toward making it a reality. I promise it will feel cathartic! Hit the button below and add your name to the donors. And here’s the thing: When you enter your donation in any amount or check one of the pre-set boxes (either is fine!), it should feel like a sacrifice. At this dark hour for our democracy, actions should feel personally meaningful, just like they did for the brave state Texas Dems who broke quorum and bought us all valuable time, even at great personal risk and cost.

So are you in? Let’s do this!

I’d like nothing more than to open Thursday’s fundraiser with an announcement that we raised an amazing sum for these two heroes. Thank you all in advance for coming together with me to support these candidates’ crucial races at this crucial time.

Yours in resistance,

Jay