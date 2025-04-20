The traditional first big test of any new White House administration is the governor’s race in neighboring Virginia, which occurs in November of the first year of the term. That race often lays out the political and cultural stakes for the country in stark terms.

This year, I’m proud to back former U.S. House member Abigail Spanberger (D), who will face one of a number of MAGA opponents this fall, each as bad as the other. Given the purple nature of the state, Cook Political currently rates this race a “toss up.”

At a time when our national security is being treated like a frat house party, Spanberger stands in stark and important contrast. She was an undercover CIA agent whose mission was to keep our nation safe. She understands the threats from our enemies, both external and internal.

She’s also popular in the state, having flipped a historically GOP House seat in 2018. And I’m grateful that she has always stood 100% for LGBTQ+ equality and reproductive rights.

If elected, Spanberger will also be the first woman to serve as governor of Virginia. So we have a chance to make some important history and continue to break barriers!

I can’t be at the Human Rights Campaign fundraiser for Spanberger in person on Thursday because of my newborn, but I’ve pledged to do my part to help send her to the governor’s mansion in Richmond, and to demonstrate that we can and will defeat MAGA and reclaim our country state by state, district by district.

If you’d like to send that message too, please donate to Spanberger’s campaign today. I’m often asked what folks can do to help, and this is one important way. Dollars have to be used strategically however, so it’s critical to know where your money will have the biggest impact. I believe this race is key to our messaging, momentum and morale.

On top of our public demonstrations, we need to fight MAGA Trumpism at the ballot box wherever we conceivably can. Winning this key race will send a loud and clear signal that we won’t stand for our government being dismantled, our national security compromised, our economy wrecked, and our fellow citizens and residents terrorized. We will push back, and we will prevail.

Yes! Count me in for Abigail Spanberger!

Thank you for considering a donation today. This community has been an incredible force to be reckoned with, and I’m grateful for all of you every day.

Jay