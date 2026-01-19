Photos from the streets of Minneapolis by Angiest Marie

The 1960s were a time of great progress for civil rights and civil liberties, with landmark voting rights and other laws passed by Congress and signed into law.

But before that happened, there was an extended period of turmoil. And it continued long after the laws were enacted. In living room televisions across the country, Americans saw peaceful Black protesters arrested simply for occupying public spaces “reserved” for whites. They saw them beaten for crossing a bridge to demand the right to vote. They saw firehoses and police dogs turned on them, and U.S. Marshals were deployed to protect students like Ruby Bridges who had enrolled in court-ordered desegregated schools.

It was against this backdrop that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. struggled, preached and overcame. While he’s perhaps best known for his “I Have a Dream” speech delivered in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963, his writings, particularly his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” written that same year, carry enduring salience and invaluable wisdom for our own struggle against MAGA fascism today.

I want to highlight three parts of that letter in light of what we’re seeing coming out of Minneapolis in 2026 on our own screens across the country. Once again, the government has turned its power upon peaceful protesters seeking to bring attention to brutal racist practices.

Nonviolence as power

“Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue.”

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Letter from a Birmingham Jail

King understood that those who hold power will not choose to negotiate with those without it simply because they are asked nicely. What’s required is nonviolent direct action. The tension and confrontation such action creates breed discomfort and doubt, often escalating into violence. The reaction of the government in turn generates public awareness and underscores the moral urgency of the cause, raising the cost of repression.

The people of Minneapolis have turned out in large numbers in the freezing cold to confront the federal government’s injustice and oppression of their neighbors, friends and family members. Many have been arrested, several beaten, and one brave soul, Renee Good, was killed at the hands of ICE. About 82 percent of Americans have seen footage of her slaying, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Public opinion is turning sharply against ICE, with more Americans—46 percent to 43 percent—now in favor of abolishing the agency entirely. That’s an unprecedented negative turn against a government agency.

In short, the nonviolent direct action in 2026 is working, and the government is reacting just as southern state officials did in the 1960s: with more pressure, more force and more violence. But that is not a battle DHS can win in the long run. As Jamelle Bouie wrote in his op-ed in the New York Times,

Faced with an angry public but committed to a rigid agenda of nativist brutality, the president and his coterie of ideologues are playing the only move they seem to have: wanton violence and threats of further escalation. They think this will break their opposition. But looking at the ironclad resolve of ordinary Minnesotans to protect their homes and defend their neighbors, I think the administration is more likely to break on their opposition….

White folks are not sitting on the sidelines

“I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is… the white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice…”

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Letter from a Birmingham Jail

Dr. King wrote his Letter not to the American public at large, or even to his own congregation, but specifically to eight “moderate” white clergymen who had warned, in an open letter published in the Birmingham News, that his protests were “unwise and untimely.” Dr. King reminded them, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” noted that the government wasn’t open to negotiation, and called upon them to reflect upon the teachings of their own faith.

White liberals and moderates have learned much since the 1960s. In 2026, they are not all sitting safely and quietly in their homes. Renee Good was a white woman who was killed while standing up for her immigrant neighbors.

Photo credit: Angiest Marie

Many of those now being arrested for observing and filming federal agents are white. And rather than urge patience, as white clergy did with Dr. King in 1963, more than 100 religious leaders staged a sit-in at Target headquarters in Minneapolis. They were protesting the company’s silence in the wake of ICE agents detaining multiple employees, including U.S. citizens, inside a local Target store.

And there was also this local hero, who had never in his life protested anything before, and whose rant against what he was seeing in his own state went viral:

And while whites are still the largest demographic of support for Trump, he is now underwater with them on approval, too.

The solidarity among ordinary people against the invading force gives me great hope for what we can achieve together. Here, for example, are Black members of TOUCH Outreach ensuring the memorial to Renee Good, a white lesbian woman, remains safe from vandalism.

Photo credit: Angiest Marie

Secretary Kristi Noem would much rather see “polite” and “contained” protests in Minneapolis. On news talk shows, she called on Mayor Jacob Frey to set up a “safe zone” for protests. But the Trump regime fails to understand that protest is not about performative expression and letting off steam. It is about actually pressuring the government to change.

Democracy, according to Noem’s world view, breaks down when people take to the streets. But Dr. King taught that, on the contrary, street protest is what often jump starts the democratic process. It’s the “good trouble” that the late Rep. John Lewis urged, forcing negotiation and a response from those with power.

Mayor Frey of Minneapolis understood both this and the assignment:

The strategy forward

“In any nonviolent campaign there are four basic steps: collection of the facts to determine whether injustices exist; negotiation; self-purification; and direct action.”

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Letter from a Birmingham Jail

Dr. King wasn’t just a deep thinker and moral guide, he was a brilliant activist. In his writings, we possess a cherished torch to light the path forward for our own movement. Importantly, we’re also reminded how it will take incredible patience and inner discipline.

Nonviolence isn’t easy or even very natural for many people. When a violent oppressor attacks, as ICE agents are eager to do, it is basic human instinct to strike back. Nonviolence requires practice, even physical rehearsal, on how to respond without retaliation.

This is especially important given how we know Trump wants to see violent escalation so that he can invoke the Insurrection Act and bring military forces into our urban centers. Blue state governors including Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gavin Newsom of California, Tina Kotek of Oregon and JB Pritzker of Illinois understand this. They have implored their citizens to practice nonviolent protest only.

While most people understand what Dr. King meant by collection of the facts and negotiation with the government, “self-purification” in advance of direct action requires some unpacking. It means doing the hard work of learning how to face violence with nonviolence, humiliation with dignity. It is inner work that is challenging, counterintuitive and, in the end, liberating.

The first time I was assaulted in a protest was in 1991 when then-Gov. Pete Wilson of California vetoed workplace housing nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the state. I was holding a sign and, along with dozens of other protesters, we disrupted a speech he was delivering at Stanford. A member of the audience—a young white man with a nearly shaved head—approached me and spit directly in my face as I was shouting “Shame!” at Gov. Wilson.

I remember two distinct things from that moment. First, a sense of power welled up inside my body that could either fuel me to strike him (as would be my right since he assaulted me first) or to continue my protest. With his spit dripping down my face, but my own dignity and conviction in the righteousness of our cause more secure than ever, I chose the latter. But I had to summon all my will to do so. I wish I had been better prepared and had practiced for that encounter.

The second thing I remember was an older white woman, dressed very nicely and seated near us in the audience, who gasped in horror. “Ohhhh!” she cried out. Then a beat. “Are you okay?” she asked, compassion and concern evident on her face. I wiped the spittle off, watched the assailant stride away from me, and assured her that I was.

A woman I didn’t know saw for herself the kind of hate we were up against. I’ve never forgotten that connection we made in that moment, and I doubt she ever did either.

Many readers here have asked what they can do beyond writing letters, calling their representatives in Congress, and donating to campaigns and nonprofit relief centers. Those are all very important things, to be sure. On this MLK holiday, I would add this: Do the inner work you will need to carry his dream forward, then be prepared for direct action. There may come a time when the firehose of abuse and violence from ICE comes to your hometown, if it has not already. Sign up locally or online for nonviolent training and community response. Volunteer with rapid response groups or immigrants’ rights groups in your city or town. There has never been a moment for mobilization like this in our lifetimes, and it will take all of us acting together to preserve our democracy.

In the closing of his Letter from a Birmingham jail, Dr. King wrote,

One day the South will recognize its real heroes. They will be the James Merediths, with the noble sense of purpose that enables them to face jeering and hostile mobs, and with the agonizing loneliness that characterizes the life of the pioneer. They will be old, oppressed, battered Negro women, symbolized in a seventy two year old woman in Montgomery, Alabama, who rose up with a sense of dignity and with her people decided not to ride segregated buses, and who responded with ungrammatical profundity to one who inquired about her weariness: ‘My feets is tired, but my soul is at rest.’ They will be the young high school and college students, the young ministers of the gospel and a host of their elders, courageously and nonviolently sitting in at lunch counters and willingly going to jail for conscience' sake. One day the South will know that when these disinherited children of God sat down at lunch counters, they were in reality standing up for what is best in the American dream….

May we all be among the real heroes that future generations will remember and honor, and may we all stand up for what is best about America and its still unfulfilled promise of equality and freedom for all, including our immigrant friends and neighbors.