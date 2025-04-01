April 2nd is “Liberation Day,” says Trump.

Tomorrow, Trump plans to announce a full range of new “Liberation Day” tariffs. They will spread the pain beyond China, Canada and Mexico, more widely impacting the EU, South Korea and Japan, to name a few big trading partners.

Trump has been so sporadic and inconsistent with his tariff messaging that it’s hard to know what he plans to do or when he plans to do it. Last week, he raised tariffs on imported cars by 25 percent, saying over the weekend that he “couldn’t care less” if that causes prices on foreign cars to rise.

Perhaps the unpredictability is the point, and he hopes his “mad king” approach will keep our trading partners off balance. But his mercurial browbeating over tariffs has now led to some larger issues and developments that are worth understanding.

The markets have tanked in response

There is little doubt that the reaction of world and U.S. markets to Trump’s trade war saber rattling has been quite negative. Indeed, they have pretty much tanked the markets, with the S&P 500 posting its worst month since 2022.

Consumer confidence is plunging, and Americans are already spending less in anticipation of higher prices.

Trump has had to adjust his messaging in response. He has not ruled out the possibility of a recession, and he has spoken about a “period of transition” and some “pain” until we get to this promised land.

But falling markets affect public perception, and recent polling indicates that Trump is faring poorly on the question of his economic stewardship. A recent Gallup poll puts his economic performance well under water, especially compared to his ratings in other areas. In fact, his approval rating on the economy is the worst among the questions asked—quite a blow for someone elected to fix things like inflation.

And a CBS News / YouGov poll shows a sharp decline in expectations among consumers from January. A plurality now believe that Trump’s policies are making them worse off financially, essentially flipping the number from two months earlier.

All this has shifted even while prices themselves have not yet shown much of the impact of tariffs. When they do, expect the public to grow increasingly unhappy with Trump and his tariffs.

Bailouts needed

Per reporting by the New York Times, the White House is now considering an emergency bailout package for U.S. farmers, who are expected to be hit by retaliatory measures from China.

The last time the U.S. had a tariff war with China, it had to bail out U.S. farmers to the tune of some $28 billion. Writes the Times:

The early discussions offer a tacit acknowledgment that Mr. Trump’s expansive tariffs could unleash financial devastation throughout the U.S. agricultural industry, a crucial voting base that the president similarly tried to safeguard during his 2018 trade war with China. While the president has not announced any details of an aid package, his advisers have signaled in recent days that he could follow a playbook similar to the one he used in his first term, when he directed billions in payments to farmers who saw their exports to China plummet amid a trade war with Beijing.

Bailout money tends to assist the largest farms while proving insufficient to save small family farms from economic ruin. As CNBC reported back in 2020 when reviewing the impact of “U.S. trade aid” and the “Market Facilitation Program” in the form of federal farm bailouts:

U.S. trade aid mainly benefited large farms in its latest round, undermining a key pledge by the Trump administration and leaving family producers at risk of collapse as the economy entered a recession.

Roughly two-thirds of payments went to the top 10% percent of recipients at the beginning of the year, according to an analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture records obtained by CNBC through the Freedom of Information Act.

The top half of recipients collected 95 percent of total payments in the $28 billion Market Facilitation Program.

The devastation of the last trade war on small farmers did not translate into a loss of rural voter support for Trump in 2024. But if the economy continues to struggle and key markets for their crops disappear as a result of tariffs, Democrats may have an opening, especially given the narrow margins by which Trump won in states with large agricultural communities such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Old enemies may be coming together to counter the U.S.

Reuters reported that some old enemies in Asia may have set aside historical differences to band together against the U.S. threat of a trade war.

Notably, China, South Korea and Japan, which still harbor deep suspicions and resentments of each other from World War II and the Japanese colonial era, held their first trade talks in five years. The impetus for the talks appears to be the threat that the U.S. now poses to their collective export economies.

The extent of this cooperation remains a bit unclear. Chinese state media is hyping the moment, claiming the parties have agreed to jointly respond to U.S. tariffs. Seoul called this assertion “somewhat exaggerated,” while Tokyo, likely alarmed by the implications, claimed there was no such discussion.

Still, even looking at the official joint statement, it is eyebrow raising for anyone who knows the long history of recrimination and mistrust among these parties. As for the joint communication, Reuters noted,

During Sunday’s meeting, the countries’ trade ministers agreed to speed up talks on a South Korea-Japan-China free trade agreement deal to promote “regional and global trade,” according to a statement released after the meeting.

A free trade agreement among these past rivals, to the exclusion of the U.S. while it hikes tariffs in a misguided effort to bring manufacturing home, would leave the U.S. at a strong competitive disadvantage going forward.

Pushing our biggest allies and trading partners toward our chief economic rival is a foolish, self-inflicted wound that only a stable genius like Trump could manage to pull off.

“Liberation Day” confusion

With just one day until “Liberation Day” and yuge new tariffs announced by Trump, the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that Trump’s own aides don’t yet know how Trump will proceed. Specifically, they aren’t sure whether Trump will order across-the-board tariffs or use a “reciprocal” tariff approach to punish certain countries.

So much for careful planning and sound policy making.

The two approaches, surprise surprise, are quite at odds with one another. Across the board tariffs serve Trump’s stated purpose of bringing manufacturing home to the U.S. by making it more expensive for companies to import goods rather than make them here. Reciprocal tariffs are more of a negotiating tool, designed to threaten and punish so that the U.S. can arrive at more favorable terms with its trading partners.

If Trump employs the latter (reciprocal tariffs) and not the former (across-the-board tariffs), that will signal to manufacturers that he’s not serious about permanent cost increases on imports, so there would be no reason to move manufacturing home.

But if he employs only across-the-board tariffs, that will send a signal to trading partners that he’s not interested in negotiating at all.

If he winds up imposing a mixture of the two, no one will know what policy he is trying to serve, if any really exists. That will lead to further uncertainty, meaning pullbacks by consumers and manufacturers, more pressure on the markets, the loss of foreign export markets, and a mad scramble by our trading partners to cut new deals with one another.

Seen in this light, Liberation Day is really more about the rest of the world liberating itself out from under the yoke of U.S. trade bullying, all while families and farmers find themselves “liberated” from their savings and their incomes.