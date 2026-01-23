Photo courtesy of ABC News

The walls continue to close in on the Trump regime as Americans reject its violent attacks in Minnesota, its bellicosity in Europe and the Caribbean, and its failure to address high prices at home. Cornered and running out of options, its likely response to mounting pressure over the next few months will be head-spinning. We are already seeing a dizzying array of lies, distractions and smears.

Vice President JD Vance is currently leading the disinformation campaign. Meanwhile, the GOP is creating distractions and running interference for Trump. And the king of threats and smears, Donald Trump himself, has been lobbing some doozies.

Let’s walk through a few examples, all from just the past few days, to shed light on how their gaslighting and propaganda will play out.

Lies and distortions by JD Vance

The White House is coming around to the fact that it has created a public relations nightmare in Minneapolis. What it wanted was a show of strength and to appear on the offensive. Instead, it’s decidedly on the defensive as it seeks to justify its presence there; downplay a fierce, committed and organized local resistance to ICE; and manufacture “legal” rationales for the patently illegal and unconstitutional behavior of its forces.

Yesterday, Vance went before cameras to falsely claim that ICE is in Minneapolis because “that’s where we have the highest concentration of people who have violated our immigration laws.”

Ironically, the deep red state of Florida actually holds that title. Recent estimates by the Immigration Council put the percent of undocumented persons in Florida at 5.2 percent, far above Minnesota’s percentage of undocumented population which stands around 2.2 percent, according to the Pew Research Center. Moreover, in the entire metro area of Minneapolis and St. Paul, immigrants—the vast majority of whom are U.S. naturalized citizens or legal residents—make up only 10 percent of the whole population. In St. Paul, the part of the Twin Cities metro area for which there were numbers collected on the undocumented population back in 2021, there were only 7,400 undocumented persons in the entire city, or about two to three percent of the total population.

The truth of why ICE is in Minneapolis is both cynical and embarrassing. The terminally online officials of the Trump White House saw an opportunity to exploit the attention that YouTube influencer Nick Shirley drew to unsupported and widely debunked claims of child care fraud by the Somali community. Trump doubled down on that attention by labeling the entire Somali community “garbage,” and his lackeys, ever eager to please Dear Leader, responded by surging federal agents to that city to flex for Homeland Security and create more brutal arrest videos for Kristi Noem to tout.

Thwarted by the community and by immigrants of all statuses refusing to go out in public while ICE was everywhere, agents began busting down doors to seize and arrest people. This practice is a blatant violation of the Fourth Amendment, as I discussed at length in my piece yesterday. I warned that the administration would soon begin to use the excuse of “they have administrative warrants though” as a way around the prohibition on warrantless forced home entries, and sure enough, JD Vance stepped to the podium to do just that.

Vance basically claimed yesterday that warrants are warrants, so ICE has legal authority to break into homes backed by such immigration warrants, not just judicial ones.

Vance went to Yale Law school, and he knows that’s untrue. Warrants signed by either immigration officials (who work for DHS) or immigration judges (who work for the DOJ) do not carry the weight of judicially issued warrants, which have as a core feature an independent assessment by another branch of government. Allowing mere employees of the Executive Branch to sign off on “warrants” is like giving school hall monitors, and not the principal, the right to expel students on the spot.

Vance also lied outright by claiming he never said ICE officers enjoy federal immunity, when he made that very claim last week.

This last lie is quite the tell. The regime is backing off quickly from its absurd claim that ICE agents can act with impunity and never be held accountable. That blank check, along with orders from on high to ignore the Fourth Amendment’s requirement for judicial warrants to forcibly enter a home, had signaled to ICE agents to go rogue and act like this was The Purge, with predictable results. This backtracking indicates that at least some in the White House understand that they need to rein back the monster they created before more Americans turn on them.

“Look over there!” when it comes the Epstein files

Only about one percent of the Epstein files have been released to date, despite a law on the books, signed by Trump himself, requiring all files be released over a month ago.

There will be a long and drawn out legal fight over disclosure of the remainder of the files and, as I’ve discussed earlier, this somewhat paradoxically will help keep the files at the top of the news, the longer the fight drags out and the more tidbits emerge.

Meanwhile, it’s clear what the GOP’s plan is. They will run interference for Trump, using their power in Congress to attempt to direct the public’s attention toward anyone other than Donald Trump. To this end, the GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee, which issued subpoenas not to Trump’s shared circle of pedophiles but to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has now referred the Clintons to the DOJ for contempt. This is an effort to throw red meat to the MAGA base because nothing gets them salivating more than attacking the Clintons.

Many Democrats on the Committee have gone along with this criminal referral, even while criticizing the move as unnecessary, given that the Clintons have already shared what information they have to offer and have offered to appear in a different format, such as an interview. They know that the GOP have weaponized closed-door depositions in the past by controlling what is disclosed to the public.

Normally, this offer of other options to engage with the Committee would weigh strongly against any decision by the DOJ to actually prosecute for contempt. But this is Pam Bondi’s DOJ, so we can expect her to pounce at the opportunity and create as much of a distracting spectacle as she can.

The Democratic response must be this: Officials must point out repeatedly that the Epstein files remain unproduced, and that if the Clintons are the only people Republicans truly care about in all those files, then that isn’t the pursuit of justice, it’s political retribution. Bill Clinton has publicly called for all the files to be produced, but Trump has not made a similar call. And we know why.

Smear and fear

Faced with Jack Smith’s public testimony yesterday about Trump’s many crimes, Trump smeared him as a “deranged animal” and called on Bondi to investigate him. But his attacks neither intimidated Smith nor dissuaded him against speaking out. His testimony provides for history what our weakened legal system could not: a record of Trump’s crimes.

Among the more startling revelations from his public testimony was this: Trump had intimidated witnesses with actual death threats. According to Smith, Trump’s threats against election workers resulted in threats from his followers, and at one point Trump suggested that a witness be put to death.

Faced with disastrous approval numbers in the newest Times/Siena poll, Trump blasted the Times and announced he would sue the paper over the poll by adding it to his existing defamation case. Trump’s last attempt to sue a media outlet, the Des Moines Register and its pollster Ann Selzer, over a poll he didn’t like stalled out in federal court; Trump voluntarily dismissed it and refiled his case in state court.

Trump also decided to burn some big bridges with his former bankers. He hit JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon with a $5 billion lawsuit for “de-banking” him following his attempted coup in 2021. A spokesperson for the largest U.S. bank explained that it wasn’t about Trump’s politics, it was about reducing legal or compliance risk.

“JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons,” said Wexler. “We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so.”

Welp.

The regime’s lies, distractions and smears are growing more desperate and more transparently obvious. As cringe-inducing or stomach-churning as they are, one thing is clear: The White House is signaling weakness, not strength.