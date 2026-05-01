Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The party now in charge has a habit of losing the very fights it picks. The Iran war, of course, comes to mind, as do key legislative battles here at home. This week, it lost another—over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding.

Let’s set the stage once more because it underscores how remarkable it is that they keep whiffing.

Democrats control nothing in Washington. They hold no Senate majority, no House majority and certainly no White House. The Supreme Court is stacked with GOP appointees. Democrats cannot pass a bill on their own, confirm a nominee or force a vote on anything. By the conventional logic of American politics, they have no leverage beyond throwing sand in the gears and making the case against continued GOP governance.

Yet Thursday, House Republicans lost again. After 76 days of a DHS shutdown, they caved, passing a bill to partially reopen the Department on the exact terms Democrats had been offering for weeks: funding for DHS except for new money for ICE and the Border Patrol, while putting off the question of reforms until later.

Let me repeat: The party that controls every lever of federal power lost a fight it picked, against an opponent with little power to stop it. Today let’s hold a mini-seminar on politics. Call it Government 101, a course the GOP just failed, by the way. Not a great look, with just over six months until the midterms.

Minneapolis mettle

The fight began in Minneapolis. We all know what happened there. In January, DHS deployed 2,000 agents under Operation Metro Surge, the largest immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history. On January 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renée Good, a 37-year-old American mother of three. Two weeks later, two CBP agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old VA nurse who was filming agents during a protest. Both were U.S. citizens, both posed no threat, and both incidents were captured on film from multiple angles for all the world to see.

The killings galvanized Democratic opposition to ICE funding in a way nothing had before. Senate Democrats announced they would no longer support the DHS bill without reforms to immigration enforcement, including visible agent identification, warrants for private property searches, and use-of-force accountability standards. These were objectively modest demands, but Republicans still refused all of them. To keep half the government from shutting down again, the White House agreed to separate the DHS funding bill from the broader spending package to allow more time for negotiation. The broader measure passed, leaving the parties fighting over just DHS funding.

But negotiations soon collapsed. On February 14, DHS funding lapsed. The shutdown that followed was the longest partial government shutdown in American history.

The GOP fails to align

The mechanics of the standoff are worth understanding, because they reveal just how badly this was mismanaged.

In the Senate, the math was clear. Republicans hold 53 seats, but most legislation, including a bill funding DHS, requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. That meant Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) needed at least seven Democratic votes to reopen DHS through the normal appropriations process.

After weeks of failed bipartisan negotiations over ICE reforms, Thune accepted a compromise based on a proposal by Democrats. He agreed to fund all of DHS—including paying TSA agents who were calling out sick and causing chaos at airports—except ICE and Border Patrol. He would do it through “regular order”—meaning still needing 60 votes—then pursue ICE and CBP funding separately. That would happen through what’s called the “reconciliation” process, a party-line maneuver with specific limitations requiring only 51 votes (technically, 50 plus JD Vance).

So far, so good. The Senate passed that bill unanimously by voice vote. It would have reopened TSA, FEMA, the Secret Service, the Coast Guard and CISA. Confident of this temporary fix, the Senate left town.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was not impressed by his own party’s move. He called it “a joke” and outright refused to put it on the House floor.

This was extraordinary. A Senate majority leader’s bill passing unanimously, with his own party’s full blessing, is among the clearest possible signals that the upper chamber has done its work and is ready to send legislation to the president. Johnson sitting on it for a month marked an embarrassing rupture between the two Republican leaders, with Thune’s allies privately furious and House conservatives openly dismissive of the Senate’s judgment.

The Senate passed the bill again. And again, Johnson refused to move on it. His stated reason, offered weeks later: a “technical issue” with the bill’s language. As MS NOW reported, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she was unaware of any legitimate technical problem. House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-OK) acknowledged the obstacle was political, not technical. Thune, pressed on what Johnson’s objection actually was, told reporters, “In the end, it’s the same issue. We’ve got to fund all the agencies. They’ve got a bill over there that does that.”

On April 1, Johnson publicly promised that the House would vote on the Senate bill. The vote never came.

Circular firing squad

Johnson was failing to manage a cascade of Republican preconditions, each one contingent on the last, collectively ensuring that nothing could move. At the most basic level, House Republicans didn’t trust the Senate to follow through on reconciliation after the House approved the partial DHS funding bill.

As Axios reported, hardline GOP members began insisting that reconciliation had to pass before the House would touch anything else, even as DHS workers prepared to miss more paychecks. House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) put it plainly, declaring, “There are very few things that garner the strong support of every member of our conference—that one was roundly rejected.”

Then came the reconciliation rounds. Johnson tried to advance a reconciliation bill to fund ICE and CBP—call it Reconciliation 1.0—and conservatives demanded assurances it would happen. Then Reconciliation 1.0 stalled because a faction wanted a broader Reconciliation 2.0. Then Reconciliation 2.0 stalled because another faction wanted a broader Reconciliation 3.0 that would include the SAVE Act voter ID bill, billions for the Iran war and farm aid. Each new demand served as cover for the previous faction’s inaction.

Wednesday of this week was one of the most tumultuous days in the House in recent memory. Johnson was simultaneously trying to advance a foreign surveillance reauthorization bill, a farm bill and the DHS reconciliation measure. But his members were in open revolt on all three. Hard-liners including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Harriet Hageman (R-WY) blocked a procedural rule vote for hours. If you recall from last season, a rule vote is a procedural formality that is typically a win for the majority party, but this GOP majority keeps losing them because of internal dissent.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) refused to support the final DHS funding bill and offered his assessment of the week. “I think this whole thing is stupid. I think it’s asinine that we’re funding the government this way.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) was more sweeping. “We can’t really agree on much of anything,” he said. “This is our time to actually pass conservative legislation. The American people gave us the gavel. They gave us the White House. They gave us the Senate. And we have squandered an enormous amount of time away.”

CNN’s verdict was brutal. Johnson no longer has a functional majority. His GOP is struggling to fulfill the chamber’s most basic role on issues from government funding to spy powers that Trump himself has demanded, months before a critical midterm election.

The breaking point

The money Trump had been using to pay TSA agents was running out. So DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned in late April that emergency payroll funds, drawn from a slush fund in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would be exhausted in the first week of May. “My payroll through DHS is just over $1.6 billion every two weeks,” Mullin said, “so the money is going extremely fast and once that happens there is no emergency funds after that.”

TSA agents had previously gone without pay for weeks, causing four-hour security lines at major airports. ICE agents, deployed to assist TSA and untrained for security screening, did nothing but increase the temperature and tensions with already angry travelers. The weekend before the final vote, a gunman attempted to breach the White House Correspondents’ Dinner; the Secret Service agents who stopped him were working without pay.

On Tuesday, Trump’s own Office of Management and Budget sent a memo to Capitol Hill urging House Republicans to accept the Senate’s partial DHS funding bill—even without ICE money. In short, the White House delivered the ultimatum that ended the standoff.

To no one’s surprise, Johnson went along. To avoid having his own members tank the bill on a recorded vote, he quietly slipped it onto the floor under a voice vote procedure, a maneuver used when passage is assumed and no objection is expected. Reporters noted that many GOP members didn’t even know the bill was being called. Roy, one of the shutdown’s loudest opponents, confirmed the tactic with a sigh. “If there was a vote, I would’ve voted no,” he said. “But we weren’t going to win that vote, so we decided to let it pass by voice vote.”

Johnson stepped before cameras to try to sew a purse out of failed pork politics. “Despite unrelenting predictions from many of you today in the press that we would fail this week, we did exactly the opposite.” Johnson added, “Sometimes when you have a small margin as we do, people have different ideas, different priorities about very contentious pieces of legislation, but we got it done because ultimately we just used patience and frankly prayer.”

Never mind that, six weeks earlier, he had called this very same bill “a joke” and sat on it with no action. Perhaps he simply prayed away the pain.

A draw is a win against a more powerful opponent

Credit is due to congressional Democratic leadership that is often harshly critiqued. In this funding fight, Democrats fought the GOP majority to a stalemate. Unlike in battles past, they held the line for 76 days without yielding on the core policy fight, and Republicans blinked first, receiving nothing in return. The New Republic framed it well: Republicans thought Democrats would do what they always do when push comes to shove: back down. But they didn’t.

The stalemate leaves the status quo in place, which admittedly was not a good spot to begin with. ICE is already funded through 2028 under special appropriations contained in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which nearly tripled the agency’s budget. And the reconciliation fight, where Republicans will attempt to add $70 billion more for ICE and CBP without Democratic votes, is still coming.

But the same fractures that broke the shutdown fight could follow Republicans into this one. Reconciliation requires that everything in the bill have a direct budgetary impact. Anything that doesn’t can be stripped by the Senate parliamentarian. That means the SAVE Act voter ID provisions, farm aid and Iran war funding that conservative members want to attach may not survive the process.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) was already managing expectations. “I think we have to set our sights a little bit lower on this reconciliation bill. It’s got to be targeted to fund ICE for 10 years, I think that’s the number one thing,” he said.

But with reconciliation also comes the “vote-a-rama.” That’s an open-ended series of amendment votes where anything can get proposed, including from Democrats. And that will create political exposure during a midterm year. During this week’s budget resolution vote, for example, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), both facing competitive 2026 re-election races, broke with their party on amendments tied to healthcare costs and insurance denials. The final reconciliation bill will run that same gauntlet, but with higher stakes and more amendments.

As an ode to the capitulation of the GOP over the Democratic DHS funding proposal, I’ve rewritten the lyrics to the famous Schoolhouse Rock ditty. Sing along if you know the tune, and happy Friday!

I’m just a bill

Just a stand-alone bill

And I languished there on Capitol Hill

Because although in the Senate

It was un-an-i-mous

When I got to the House

Johnson showed he’s a puss

So I waited over 70 days

Till the anger started to spill

That the funding was still unfulfilled…