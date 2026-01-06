Machiavelli Was Right
And his thinking applies in Venezuela
The ultimate political realist Niccolo Machiavelli once wrote, “Wars begin where you will, but they do not end when you please.”
Trump began a war with Venezuela for a number of reasons, including to distract us from his many domestic problems, but also to flex his power in the increasingly limited arenas where he faces few constraints.
Starting that war was the easy part, but where things go from here may prove far trickier. Indeed, there are already many indications that Trump and his cohorts have not really thought this through.
We can see that both from inside their dangerous thinking and inside Venezuela itself, as well as in how the move could destabilize the world order in unpredictable and dangerous ways. I delve into some of them in my piece out later today in The Big Picture.
Look for it out later this afternoon, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow here at The Status Kuo.
Jay
It's not a war and those who think it is have lost the plot. It's another Shiny Object, one that demonstrates just how totally terrified The Traitor Trump is of the Trump-Epstein Files. None of his bullshit maneuvers to distract from those files have worked, and even this isn't doing the job.
Those who know how to do snatch ops like this are already looking at the various accounts of how our Fine American Boys captured the Brutal And Deprave Dictator and finding no "there" there. What they see is evidence of a collaborative internal coup. The fact that The Traitor has dissed the opposition and cast them aside to work with Delcy Rodriguez and the rest of the Maduro Regime shows what's really going on.
We need to remember that The Traitor Trump has never told the truth about anything in his entire worthless life. Whatever Malregime II says about anything, treat it as a lie until it's verified by two independent sources. You'll never go wrong.
And please will people stop the insane ignorance of worry about the invasion of Greenland? It is not ever going to happen. It's a "Greatest Hit" he can always toss on the turntable because it's guaranteed to freak out the Professional Hand Wringers in the DC Dems and people who think like they do. It's guaranteed to get them to lose the plot once again.
All of this, including this bullshit "invasion" - which is not an invasion - is just The Traitor Trump desperately trying to find something that will distract us from the Kryptonite in the Trump-Epstein Files.
Keep your eyes on where the ball is.
I would also say “as you please”: see Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan none of which were “won” by any measure