The ultimate political realist Niccolo Machiavelli once wrote, “Wars begin where you will, but they do not end when you please.”

Trump began a war with Venezuela for a number of reasons, including to distract us from his many domestic problems, but also to flex his power in the increasingly limited arenas where he faces few constraints.

Starting that war was the easy part, but where things go from here may prove far trickier. Indeed, there are already many indications that Trump and his cohorts have not really thought this through.

We can see that both from inside their dangerous thinking and inside Venezuela itself, as well as in how the move could destabilize the world order in unpredictable and dangerous ways. I delve into some of them in my piece out later today in The Big Picture.

If you’re already subscribed to that newsletter, look for it in your inboxes this afternoon. If you’re not yet signed up, you can do so at the button below. Our twice weekly columns, including mine, are all free of charge and without paywalls, but my team offers additional content, including a weekly round-up and our “week in wins,” to paid subscribers.

Yes! Sign Me Up for The Big Picture

Look for it out later this afternoon, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow here at The Status Kuo.

Jay