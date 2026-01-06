The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
2h

It's not a war and those who think it is have lost the plot. It's another Shiny Object, one that demonstrates just how totally terrified The Traitor Trump is of the Trump-Epstein Files. None of his bullshit maneuvers to distract from those files have worked, and even this isn't doing the job.

Those who know how to do snatch ops like this are already looking at the various accounts of how our Fine American Boys captured the Brutal And Deprave Dictator and finding no "there" there. What they see is evidence of a collaborative internal coup. The fact that The Traitor has dissed the opposition and cast them aside to work with Delcy Rodriguez and the rest of the Maduro Regime shows what's really going on.

We need to remember that The Traitor Trump has never told the truth about anything in his entire worthless life. Whatever Malregime II says about anything, treat it as a lie until it's verified by two independent sources. You'll never go wrong.

And please will people stop the insane ignorance of worry about the invasion of Greenland? It is not ever going to happen. It's a "Greatest Hit" he can always toss on the turntable because it's guaranteed to freak out the Professional Hand Wringers in the DC Dems and people who think like they do. It's guaranteed to get them to lose the plot once again.

All of this, including this bullshit "invasion" - which is not an invasion - is just The Traitor Trump desperately trying to find something that will distract us from the Kryptonite in the Trump-Epstein Files.

Keep your eyes on where the ball is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
2h

I would also say “as you please”: see Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan none of which were “won” by any measure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture