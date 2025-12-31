The first year of Trump’s second term did not wind up as it had started. Early in 2025, the White House launched a blitz that attacked and traumatized the nation. It illegally froze billions in federal funds. It rounded up immigrants, labeling them all gang members, and rendered them to a torture prison in El Salvador, defying a court order to turn the planes around. Brutal ICE raids began on immigrant communities. Trump’s tariffs on our major trading partners, and later all the world, sent markets reeling and manufacturers and importers scrambling. There were mass layoffs of federal workers. He leaned on the TV networks to cancel his biggest critics. He caused America to turn its back on our allies, even threatening some with invasion, while rolling out the carpet for Russia. The White House even declared birthright citizenship invalid.

That’s an incomplete list, but you get the picture.

Today, on this last day of 2025, that picture is vastly changed. Opponents have struck back at every level. Blue state governors and attorneys general, along with valiant civil rights organizations, sued to block the regime on each of its egregiously illegal actions. Whistleblowers stepped forward, while brave career civil servants resigned rather than obey. Consumers revolted against the kowtowing media companies. Protesters filled the streets and town squares in No Kings rallies. Ordinary people became citizen journalists, documenting and stymying the Department of Homeland Security in its ethnic cleansing program. And voters turned out in special and general elections to punish the President’s party for abandoning democratic values and its own constituents.

There are a lot of feels here, admittedly. But feels aren’t facts. So today I want to discuss ten specific ways MAGA Trumpism is failing. I won’t delve deep into the details; that would turn this piece into a tome. And I don’t want to minimize the harm the regime has caused so many or the threats that still lurk. Instead, I want to show how some of the worst of what they threw at us in 2025 is in many ways behind us, with the White House and the GOP now on the defensive, thanks to the hard work of many.

So let’s throw a very flat stone and skip it across the 2025 pond. In no particular order, here are ten reasons to be hopeful at this year’s end.

DOGE went down in disgrace

When Elon Musk first arrived on the scene, he took a chainsaw to parts of the federal government, horrifyingly feeding them into a metaphorical “wood chipper.” Among his targets was USAID, a department he and Marco Rubio shuttered suddenly, causing chaos and disruption across the globe and ultimately leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths among those dependent upon its services.

Musk’s DOGE team then infiltrated and seized control of computer systems at U.S. agencies and departments. They used their access to slash grant funding for anything they didn’t agree with—meaning anything that sounded “woke” or “diverse.” They claimed to have found fraud and used that to justify more massive cuts.

But investigations discovered that most of their work was faulty, that it used and published bad data, and that it did not actually result in real savings. As the New York Times concluded after painstakingly reviewing DOGE’s work for the year,

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency said it made more than 29,000 cuts to the federal government — slashing billion-dollar contracts, canceling thousands of grants and pushing out civil servants. But the group did not do what Mr. Musk said it would: reduce federal spending by $1 trillion before October. On DOGE’s watch, federal spending did not go down at all. It went up.

Many of the claimed “savings” were inaccurate, including all of its larger claims.

Indeed, two Defense Department contracts that DOGE listed as “terminations” with $7.9 billion in savings had not actually been terminated at all. Those false accountings were larger than 25,000 other DOGE claims combined.

Not only was their work a bust, so was Trump’s relationship with Musk. Their very public spats—culminating in Musk declaring Trump was in the Epstein files—led to Musk’s departure from the government. His fall from grace was so complete that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was willing to throw him under the bus and confirm him as an “avowed ketamine user,” one who was probably using drugs while shitposting on social media.

DOGE did massive damage to our government, stole our private data, will likely kill millions of the most vulnerable people around the world, all while saving nothing for us in the process. But now it is dismantled, its leader pushed out of direct influence. We thankfully, and likely, won’t see future attempts to replicate its efforts going forward.

Abrego Garcia was freed, with the DOJ itself now facing accountability

Kilmar Abrego Garcia became a symbol of everything wrong with the Trump regime’s deportation and rendition program. Not only was he legally protected from being deported by a court order, the administration admitted that he had been sent to CECOT prison in El Salvador based on an “administrative error.”

But rather than admit its mistake in sending him there, the White House doubled down. It tried to force its lawyers to attest in federal court that Abrego Garcia was a “terrorist”—something DOJ whistleblower Erez Reuveni refused to do. Reuveni was terminated over that refusal, but later exposed that his superiors, including Emil Bove, had decided to tell the courts “fuck you” on any orders not to deport migrants without adequate due process.

Trump’s DOJ even brought criminal charges against Abrego Garcia to try and punish him. But judges have seen through this and have set him free to be with his family. Now they have indicated that there is evidence the DOJ improperly coordinated to bring charges after the government failed to deport him. (This is obvious to everyone, but now there is some proof.)

Just yesterday, NBC News reported,

A newly unsealed order in the criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia reveals that high-level Justice Department officials pushed for his indictment, calling it a "top priority," only after he was mistakenly deported and then ordered returned to the U.S.

Indeed, Judge Waverly Crenshaw had earlier found that there was some evidence that Abrego Garcia’s prosecution was vindictive, pointing to Deputy AG Todd Blanche’s interview on Fox in which he suggested that the DOJ had charged Abrego Garcia because he had won his wrongful deportation case. Rob McGuire, the Acting U.S. Attorney in Tennessee, disputed that, claiming he alone had made the decision to prosecute, and that he bore no animus toward Abrego Garcia.

But in a newly unsealed order, Judge Crenshaw wrote, “Some of the documents suggest not only that McGuire was not a solitary decision-maker, but he in fact reported to others in DOJ and the decision to prosecute Abrego may have been a joint decision.”

Zooming out from his case, the government’s efforts to act with no regard for due process are meeting strong resistance. Even this Supreme Court earlier ruled unanimously that migrants are entitled to some due process, and in another opinion ruled 7-2 that it had not afforded Venezuelan migrants adequate time to appeal their removal under the Alien Enemies Act.

The White House very much wants to make an example of Abrego Garcia, but instead it is revealing precisely how lawlessly and contemptibly it is behaving. Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia remains a free man.

Trump’s federal troop deployment was kneecapped

When Trump sent federalized national guard troops into the streets of Los Angeles, many understandably viewed it as the beginning of the much-feared Trump “police state.” If the military could be used in such a fashion in LA, even where it was clear local authorities could more than adequately handle any unrest or protests against ICE, what would that mean for the rest of the country?

Trump didn’t stop there. He sent the National Guard into Washington D.C. to deal with alleged “crime” there, and he threatened to turn Portland and Chicago into war zones, with ICE and CBP agents backed up by more federalized troops.

Blue state governors pushed back, filing lawsuits to stop the illegal deployments. After all, the Posse Comitatus Act, which we have discussed frequently here, generally prevents the U.S. military from acting as domestic civilian police. And in any event, the governors argued, Trump had exceeded his authority under Title 10 to federalize and deploy troops where he had failed to consult and coordinate with state leaders and there was no actual rebellion underway.

The “rebellion” was, in fact, just a handful of protesters, often in inflatable frog suits.

The judiciary, from Trump-appointed district judges to the Seventh Circuit, largely agreed. So Trump took his case on an emergency basis up to the Supreme Court, arguing that he had full authority to call up and deploy the National Guard however he saw fit.

The majority of justices, to our surprise, knocked this claim back hard just eight days ago. It sidestepped the question of whether there was actually a rebellion underway in Chicago justifying federal troop deployments. Instead it held that, under Title 10, Trump likely would have needed to conclude that the “regular forces”—meaning the U.S. Army, not federal agents like ICE and CBP—were inadequate to the task and therefore required calling up the National Guard.

This leaves Trump with National Guard troops legally deployed only in D.C., which, as a district, is generally under federal governance. The last federalized troops have now left the streets of Los Angeles, and Trump’s hoped-for shows of military might in our urban centers have hit a major stumbling block.

This is not to say that what the Department of Homeland Security is doing on its own is not horrific and abusive. But that is still a far cry from what Trump hoped to see: the U.S. military itself on the streets of our cities to suppress and cow any opposition to his rule. That is now far less likely to happen; indeed, the Supreme Court itself pointedly referenced the Posse Comitatus Act in its brief ruling, signaling that it viewed Trump’s domestic military campaign with skepticism.

Censorship and persecution of Trump’s enemies are failing

Trump has sought to leverage the licensing power of the FCC and the merger approval power of the FTC to force major networks to cancel his most outspoken critics. He initially succeeded in getting Stephen Colbert canceled. But when he tried to do the same with Jimmy Kimmel, the public pushed back. Millions canceled their streaming subscriptions to Disney, the corporate parent of ABC where Kimmel works, and the network quickly backed down, reversing its position and reinstating Kimmel.

Trump’s allies, including the Ellisons who now own Paramount, sought to help him by installing a new, compliant president at CBS named Bari Weiss. One of the first things Weiss did was spike a 60 Minutes piece on the abuses and torture at CECOT prison. But due to an oversight, that episode aired in Canada anyway, and unauthorized copies promptly circulated around the internet. This demonstrated the power of the “Streisand Effect,” which holds that the more you try to hide something, the more attention it attracts.

Trump’s clumsy efforts to use the DOJ to prosecute his political enemies are also running into brick walls. A federal judge threw out the cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James on the ground that Trump’s hand-picked U.S. Attorney, Lindsey Halligan, was never properly appointed. That meant the statute of limitations had likely run on the Comey case, and subsequent efforts to re-indict James failed when no less than three grand juries refused to do so.

Judges and juries are keenly aware of the politicized nature of these prosecutions and in many cases are acting as a backstop. That greatly complicates efforts by Bondi’s DOJ to do the bidding of her boss. It turns out, political persecution requires institutional buy-in, and that is far from guaranteed.

Trump’s economic policies are politically disastrous

Trump came into office pledging to lower prices for consumers on Day One. Instead, he sent inflation steadily higher through his disastrous tariffs, and his party allowed healthcare premium subsidies for those in the ACA marketplaces to lapse and skyrocket. That has soured voters on Trump as the nation’s chief executive and led to his lowest approval ratings yet.

And this is likely just the beginning of the economic pain his policies will cause. The effects of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” will be felt by poorer Americans next year as its massive cuts to Medicaid force the closure of rural hospitals and nursing homes. Food assistance programs will also be severely impacted, and states are already cutting services in anticipation.

The voters have taken notice. As polling analyst G. Elliott Morris noted, Gallup has been asking adults the following question since 1985:

Looking ahead for the next few years, which political party do you think will do a better job of keeping the country prosperous — the Republican Party or the Democratic Party?

He observes that from 2013 to 2024, “Republicans held a clear advantage on this issue every time Gallup did a survey — except for 2020, when a COVID-induced recession sank their numbers and put Democrats ahead by one point, 48% to 47%.

But in their latest poll, Democrats have re-emerged with the advantage, 47% to 43%”:

This flip, if it holds, would prove disastrous for Republicans in next year’s midterms.

Further, most Americans believe the economy is getting worse, not better, according to a tracking poll by The Economist / YouGov.

These are difficult times for U.S. working families as affordability becomes a daily struggle. But the White House’s response does little to address their concerns. Instead, Trump routinely labels affordability a “Democratic hoax” while his acolytes fan out to claim that the poor economic outlook is still somehow Joe Biden’s fault.

These talking points will not carry them through 2026 without further significant loss of support from voters.

The White House’s redistricting push is a wash at best

Unable to convince voters of its policies, the Trump White House moved to rig House races across the country. It did so by demanding GOP-led legislatures in red states undergo rare mid-decade redistricting to gerrymander Democrats out of more seats.

Texas led the effort, seeking to redraw its maps to eliminate five Democratic House seats. State Democratic legislators drew attention to the plan by breaking quorum and fleeing the state. This raised the alarm and bought time for other states to respond. Gov. Gavin Newsom did so first on behalf of California by hustling to get Prop 50 on the ballot this past November. That measure, which passed overwhelmingly, redrew California’s maps to squeeze out five Republican-held seats, effectively nullifying Texas’s gerrymander.

Efforts in other states to go along with the White House’s demands met with only limited success, with North Carolina and Missouri going along with Trump but Ohio Republicans cutting a deal that left some Democratic seats competitive. Meanwhile Virginia Democrats, fresh off their historic gains from the November 2025 election, have pressed ahead with a plan to shift two to four GOP seats to the blue column through their own redistricting.

The White House’s true humiliation was delivered in Indiana, where efforts to redraw the maps and squeeze Democrats completely out of congressional representation failed in the state senate, despite a concerted push from officials in D.C. including Trump, Vance and Speaker Johnson. Threats on the state lawmakers backfired, with many digging in harder after the regime placed a target on them and their family members.

The net result of the White House’s redistricting campaign is a wash, with just a few more states to weigh in. No matter what happens from here, it likely won’t be enough to make a difference in the midterms, where Democrats are now favored to take back control of the House.

Europe has stepped up where the U.S. has failed

It seemed all was lost for Ukraine when Trump and Vance sought to bully President Zelenskyy into accepting “peace” on Russia’s terms. America had abandoned its principles and its allies while aligning itself with autocrats and warmongers, a trend that continues to this day. Our negotiators are more interested in striking lucrative deals for themselves and their cronies than in containing Russian aggression or safeguarding Western democracies.

But our European friends have now stepped into this breach. European Union economic and military support for Ukraine has surged, including a recent commitment to provide interest-free loans of €90 billion to that nation. The total support now approaches €200 billion euros, including nearly €70 billion in military assistance.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz minced few words over what the loss of American leadership in fighting Russia means since Trump took office.

“For us Europeans, this means that we must defend and assert our interests much more strongly by ourselves,” said Merz. He noted that Europe must be guided by confidence, not fear, and must take matters into its own hands.

“This can be a decisive year for our country and for Europe. It can be a year in which Germany and Europe, with new strength, reconnect with decades of peace, freedom and prosperity.”

Russia, of course, hopes to inflict upon Europe what it so successfully did upon the U.S.: a concerted effort to polarize and poison domestic politics. That’s so isolationist or pro-Russian parties gain power and influence and leave the Kremlin with a free hand to pursue its objectives. Europe must face this threat much more on its own now while we try to restore sanity to our own government. But at least it can be said that our allies have stepped up rather than stepping back, that Ukraine continues to fight on, and that Russia continues to pay a very high price for Putin’s aggression.

Trump’s corruption and narcissism are turning off voters

The scale of Trump’s greed, corruption and ego are difficult to portray and communicate effectively to voters, given that many of the most egregious instances involve shadowy deals, cryptocurrency, and hidden quid pro quos.

Luckily for us, Trump is also vainglorious and demands constant, physical reminders of his excesses. That has resulted in far easier to message symbols, including

Trump’s grand ballroom project, which bulldozed the historic East Wing of the White House and promptly hit construction snags;

His outrageous attempt to rename of the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts to include his own;

The addition of self-serving plaques beneath presidential portraits in the Presidential Hall of Fame; and

Lavish, over-the-top parties thrown at Mar-a-Lago in the middle of an affordability crisis.

These tangible examples show voters that Trump doesn’t care about their welfare and is principally concerned with his own image and legacy. These displays run counter to his famed ability to get poorer, white voters to see him somehow as their champion who understands their resentments and challenges.

As an example of this, a conservative-leaning PAC, the Republican Main Street Partnership, surveyed 500 suburban women to get their take on Trump’s ballroom project. A whopping 72 percent of them disapproved of it, and 68 percent said it represented misplaced priorities.

Yet by many accounts, this is exactly where Trump spends a great deal of his time. As a real estate developer, his “comfort zone” is buildings and renovations, not such pesky things as inflation and soaring healthcare premiums. Trump drills down to the smallest details on his restorations, posting images on Truth Social of White House bathrooms and marble armchair rests for the Kennedy Center. Most voters understandably don’t care about these things at all and are growing frustrated that Trump isn’t doing anything to help them out.

This is, of course, the person that they elected—twice. This time around, however, he has surrounded himself with people who won’t curb his excesses or guide him to better policies. What remains is Trump unfiltered: gold leaf Oval Office decor and ice sculptures at Mar-a-Lago instead of real solutions.

And by all measures, the voters are prepared to thump him for this next November.

The MAGA coalition is fracturing badly

Nobody had on their 2025 bingo card that Project 2025 would wind up imploding… in 2025. Yet that is precisely what happened last week when dozens of staffers at the Heritage Foundation quit to join Mike Pence’s organization, in protest over the Foundation’s embrace of antisemitists like Nick Fuentes.

The presence of actual Nazis in the Republican Party, as we saw in leaked group texts from the Young Republicans and amplified by figures like Fuentes and the winking nods of Jack Posobiec, finally proved too much for some. At the recent Turning Point USA convention, popular right wing influencer Ben Shapiro used his speech to blast others, including Tucker Carlson, for platforming antisemites like Fuentes, calling it “an act of moral imbecility.” He also attacked right-wing podcaster Candace Owens as a “fraud” and a “grifter.”

Carlson and Owens fired back, and the MAGA civil war was on. It’s hard to describe how ugly and confusing it all has become on the right, but Forbes did a pretty good job with this summary:

This month has seen similar attacks from a variety of other conservative media leaders. Among them: Bannon blasted Shapiro as a “cancer” among conservatives. Pool spoke out against Owens (accusing her of “burning everything down” that Kirk built), Carlson against The Free Press founder Bari Weiss (Carlson has asserted that Weiss is undeserving of her success), and conservative activist Laura Loomer against Carlson (over Carlson’s announcing his plan to buy a home in Qatar).

Fox host Mark Levin and Megyn Kelly, formerly a Fox host herself, have also traded barbs this week, with each insulting the other’s religion.

With Trump’s hold on the party loosening, JD Vance is hoping to retain control of the MAGA movement. But to keep the peace, he must welcome in the very white supremacists who would see his own wife and children stripped of their citizenship and deported.

That the far right “America Firsters” and MAGA Trump loyalists are no longer in good standing with one another is nowhere more evident than in the very public rupture between Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the president. Trump’s patience for Greene wore out when she refused to change course on the discharge petition on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He labeled her a “traitor” and threats began on her family, which Trump then blamed on her disloyalty.

Every moment the right spends fighting itself means more opportunity for Democrats to make gains with voters and remain focused on the things that really matter to them, such as affordability, healthcare, housing and education. The right’s culture wars have now spilled over into open combat on their side, and MAGA is beginning to split apart at the seams.

We’ve only scratched the surface of the Epstein files

I have maintained since the DOJ’s decision in July to close the Epstein files that this issue would become an albatross around Trump’s neck. There was too much energy invested in encouraging MAGA and QAnon conspiracists to believe in pedophiles at the very top of of our government for the White House to simply walk away now—at least not without many wondering if they were the pedophiles all along.

The initial releases of the Epstein files, which remain legally noncompliant, are already changing the narrative in damaging ways for Trump. Here are just a few examples:

In January 2020, federal prosecutors determined that Trump had been a passenger on Epstein’s jet far more often than they had realized. This directly contradicted Trump’s claim that he had never been on the jet at all.

Trump’s name appears all over the files, despite efforts to redact many of them. The DOJ’s efforts to recall certain files bearing Trump’s image, in one case with bikini-clad young women or perhaps even girls, did not help tamp down the accusations of a cover-up.

Internal DOJ emails show that ten as yet unnamed co-conspirators were being served with papers, but that somehow came to a halt. One document released is a November 2020 overview entitled “Anticipated Charges and Investigative Steps.” But what it says remains unknown because of illegal redactions.

The documents undermine direct statements, made under oath by Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, about what the Epstein files actually contain.

There are still over 1,000,000 documents that remain unproduced—a shocking revelation that puts everything that has been made public into stark perspective.

There will be investigations, hearings and subpoenas. The process will be long and exhaustive, and it will continue to dominate headlines long into 2026 and likely beyond. The need for “transparency” appears to be the one thing that all lawmakers and most citizens can fully agree upon, yet it remains precisely what this regime refuses to provide.

That will continue to cast a very dark cloud over everything this White House does, particularly as its main occupant once again seeks to escape accountability. Whatever the White House is trying to hide is far worse than the appearance of a massive cover-up.

And that should make for a very interesting 2026.

Pressing forward

The fact that Trump and this regime have been blocked or stymied in myriad ways this year does not mean they will be in 2026. Nor does it erase the pain that they have caused for so many. Some of the worst abuses, such as the ICE detentions and the illegal, murderous strikes upon Venezuelan vessels, continue apace. Our nation has blood on its hands as a result.

But if 2025 has taught us anything, it is that Trump is not invincible. He is not all powerful. In fact, if 2025 is any guide, much of what he attempts will fail, or will cause significant political damage to his own party. We have proven this through concerted, determined opposition to his rule at every turn, and through an abiding belief in the rule of law, decency, morality and democracy.

Those are the tools we will wield going into 2026, against their tools of fear, cruelty, division and hate.

And I’d much rather be us than them going into the new year.