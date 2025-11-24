Photos courtesy of EURWeb

No one expected what happened last Friday. Two bombshell developments left MAGA reeling, and even the President’s most ardent supporters are wondering what it means for the future of the movement he began.

The first was an unexpectedly warm and effusively positive meeting between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani. Instead of ripping apart the mayor-elect of New York City during their first White House meeting, Trump heaped praise upon him and his policy goals, pledging to help him achieve them. And when reporters tried to zero in on their differences and the political labels each had previously given the other, neither took the bait.

The second was a surprise announcement by one-time MAGA stalwart, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA). The Georgia representative was once one of Trump’s closest allies and most vocal supporters. Her departure, largely triggered by her support for releasing the Epstein files, sent shockwaves across the GOP, not only because of the political math but because of the parting shot she aimed at Trump and the GOP.

These two political earthquakes, both rattling MAGA within hours of each other last Friday, have left many wondering whether the movement stands for anything at all. And that carries significant consequences for its future.

MAGA: Mamdani Aura Generates Awe

For months, Trump has been blasting the “communist” candidate, Zohran Mamdani. He threatened to withhold federal funds for NYC should Mamdani win. He hinted that the government would attempt to strip him of his U.S. citizenship. And he told reporters that if Mamdani prevented ICE from conducting deportation operations, “Well, then, we’ll have to arrest him.”

All this signaled an expected dressing down of Mamdani at his first meeting with Trump at the Oval Office, perhaps along the lines of the rude and abusive treatment President Zelenskyy received there earlier this year. On Fox, they had been hyping the day as a “Showdown with Socialism” and were breathlessly awaiting the fireworks.

Instead what they got was footage of a beaming Dear Leader, his face lit up with delight. He looked completely smitten.

Trump praised Mamdani’s focus on affordability and housing. And instead of threatening financial ruin, Trump did an about face and promised assistance.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him—a big help,” Trump said at a joint press conference after their private talks. “I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great.”

Trump even came to Mamdani’s defense when reporters took aim. When one asked Mamdani whether he still thought Trump was a fascist, Trump interjected. “You can just say yes. I don’t mind.”

Another asked Trump whether he thought Mamdani was a jihadist, a label at the core of planned GOP attacks in 2026. But Trump instead rejected that label, saying he believed Mamdani was a “very rational person.”

There has been much speculation about why Trump shifted gears so abruptly and why he seemed instead to bask in Mamdani’s presence. I’ll offer my own take here: Trump is a classic malignant narcissist, and he could not resist the aura of someone like Mamdani. The young mayor-to-be has succeeded at all the things Trump has craved: the adoration of the Big Apple, the respect of the elites there and a winner’s way of messaging around the hot topic of affordability.

Trump knew he could not bully such a person. So he reflexively switched to flattery and affection—the same behavior he exhibits towards other strong political leaders over whom he has little sway.

But if the effect of that was surprising and even delightful to the left, who saw a masterful performance by Mamdani as he sought to protect his city’s residents from federal forces, the right was left utterly shell-shocked.

“A world turned upside down,” Steve Bannon, the one-time White House aide, wrote in a text to Politico.

“What’s the purpose of people voting in 2026 if the Democrat policies are ‘rational?’” Laura Loomer said in an interview, referencing Trump’s assessment of Mamdani. “I’m a little confused,” she continued, “because, like, I need to know for the sake of my own edification what the administration’s stance is on Mamdani.”

The biggest and most immediate loser was perennial Trump-ally-thrown-under-the-bus, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who is campaigning to become governor of the state. Her plan had been to use Mamdani as the perfect foil, and she has repeatedly labeled him, without evidence, as a “Jihadist.”

That effort is now going about as well as her appointment to the United Nations did, with the President once again pulling the rug out from under her ambitions. Nevertheless, she persisted, tweeting on Friday,

If he walks like a jihadist If he talks like a jihadist If he campaigns like a jihadist If he supports jihadists, He’s a jihadist. And he’s @KathyHochul’s jihadist.

But with the image of Trump beaming over Mamdani, both hands clasped around his like the son Trump never really had, such name-calling somehow just isn’t landing.

Sorry. The moment was made for Mamdani, not für Elise.

Marjorie goes space laser scorched earth

Before the right could recover from the Mamdani shock and awe, another clown shoe dropped. Former MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly announced her retirement, effective January 5, 2026.

And she didn’t go quietly. Greene blasted Trump and the party she had once been fiercely loyal to, predicting that the GOP would lose the midterms and that Trump would be impeached. And she declared she refused to be a “battered wife,” hoping that it would all just go away and get better.

After Trump disavowed her and publicly labeled her a “traitor” in a post on Truth Social, Greene had been subjected for days to threats on her safety. She addressed the charge and the threats in a video message. “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14 years old, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men should not result in me being called a ‘traitor,’” Greene said.

Greene of course helped cultivate the very extremist and violent elements of the party that now have her in their sights. She had been one of the most vicious and deplorable members of the House, glorifying gun culture and heaping abuse routinely upon her political enemies, to the point where she was stripped of her committee assignments. She spread QAnon conspiracy theories, questioned whether school shootings were “staged” and alleged, rather ironically, that the Democratic Party was secretly run by a group of powerful pedophiles.

But through all that, nothing the left ever said or did caused her to waver or fold. By contrast, the right’s direct threats of harm and violence, both upon her and her family, were so virulent and dangerous that she tendered her resignation from Congress a mere five days later.

With Trump openly praising a Democratic socialist while the avatar of “America First” resigns from Congress and walks away, MAGA is left with existential questions. It feels bereft of any core values; there is just blind loyalty to Trump. And that underscores a hard truth: MAGA is whatever Trump says it is at any given moment, even if that means abandoning everything it previously stood for. It’s starkly Orwellian, but now it is MAGA that must somehow live in the Upside Down.

If MAGA and Trump are truly indivisible, as Trump and his aides continue to insist, this raises significant doubts about the future viability of the movement.

After all, if MAGA stands for whatever Trump happens to believe in the moment, what will become of it after he is gone?