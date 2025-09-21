The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
8h

Riley is soooo pretty! Both so cute ♥

I think it's important if they reinstate Kimmel, that it is with the understanding that he WILL NOT APOLOGIZE and WILL NOT "tone down" his criticism. DJT has dementia,and mental illness. He is slipping badly mentally. This entire country should not have to baby him while he screws us all! It is Congress' and SCOTUS' job to be checks and balances on him. This is absurd to say the least. Criminal in truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
9h

What better way to make your voice heard than two cute tumblers?!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture