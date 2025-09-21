Hi folks.

It’s been quite the week. Freedom of speech is under direct attack from the White House with the cancellation of yet another important anti-Trump voice: Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

It’s admittedly a lot to take in. So before I get to what we can do about it, here’s a recent pic of my little tumblers to brighten your Sunday!

As anyone with one year old and a six month old know, they know how to exercise their right to protest!

While I’ve got your attention, I wanted to let you know about a petition that George Takei shared that will go to the heads of Disney and ABC. This is a collective way for us to call out their cowardice and to demand Kimmel’s reinstatement. It reads in part,

We are seeing the effects of censorship in real time. The president and his administration want to control what we read, what we watch, and what we listen to -- and they especially want to make sure that nothing we consume is critical of Trump himself. This is a terrifying form of control and utterly anti-democratic.



We need the owners of our news media to stand up to wannabe dictators -- that's why we're asking Disney (owner of ABC) Chief Executive Robert A. Iger & Television Chief Dana Walden to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.



Sign the petition to demand an end to this Trump-era censorship!

It takes only a moment to complete, and we all need to speak out wherever we can. Thanks for helping us make our collective voices heard!

Have a great Sunday,

Jay