The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wis's avatar
Wis
10hEdited

I’d never heard of this diminutive, sniveling little nazi before now. He’s not quite cut from the same cloth as trump, who steamrolls over rules and has no sense that he’s doing so (he’s “above” the rules, as well as unable to recognize or admit his faults). But this guy is sinister, acting semi-sorry but then turning around to do it all again.

I’m proud of that judge, mandating that he report to her every day. She recognizes “overcompensating” men for what they are: insecure, mean and manipulative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
11hEdited

Let the height-shaming begin! Escorting ICE thugs who tower over him, Gregory Bovino’s barbering leaves him bald, toupee-shaped hair plopped on top. Bovino favors tear-gassing children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture