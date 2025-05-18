Thank you to everyone who stepped up yesterday to become paid subscribers to this newsletter. It’s wonderful to feel the encouragement and to know that, with your continued support, I can focus my attention and efforts on this often difficult work. If you want to join those who have become paid subscribers and buy me a coffee drink each month, select the button below!

We witnessed a number of meltdowns this week from Orange Julius.

The Supreme Court ruled against him this week again, holding 7-2 (guess who dissented!) that his administration couldn’t send anyone to prison in El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act until it actually gives them a proper hearing with proper notice.

Is that the sweet smell of due process in the air?

What that notice and hearing consists of will be up to the lower courts to work out and then for SCOTUS likely to rule on again. That could mean no deportations under his “Alien Enemies Act” proclamation for many months.

And he’s talking it well!

He even reposted a threat on the justices by Mike Davis, the fanatical Trump acolyte and former Senate aide who once promised a “reign of terror” and claimed he wants to put journalists in gulags and migrant kids in cages.

I thought veiled threats on top government officials earned you a visit from the Secret Service? Anyone?

Trump also managed to threaten (checks notes) Wal-Mart, the big retailer of choice among his MAGA followers, for daring to raise its prices in response to his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Wait a sec. I thought only foreign countries paid the tariffs? Isn’t that what Trump has sworn to be true for months?

Trump also really took it maturely when Bruce Springsteen criticized the recent state of our country while performing in Manchester, England.

He’s laser focused on the important stuff per usual.

I’ve pretty much learned—as have most of you I’d wager—to tune out the orange baby’s meltdowns. If anything, they’re often a cartoonish reminder that the 47th president has the emotional control of a two year old.

I much prefer my own baby Ronan’s meltdowns, which are also quite predictable, especially whenever we try to take photos.

Meltdown in Three….

Two…

One…

Ronan of course has a good excuse. He’s less than two months old and often hungry!

Miss Riley can get her little brother to calm down. She’s already become very mindful, very demure!

Enjoy a restful and wonderful Sunday, and I’ll see you back on here tomorrow!

Jay