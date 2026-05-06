I’m taking the day off to move the family to Kingston! The morning started off spectacularly with Riley dumping her brother Ronan’s powdered formula all over herself. Fun!

But we got everything packed up, and now we’re awaiting the moving vans. And I think the kids like their new room!

For now, lots more room to tumble with their new “big sister” Lia!

I have hours of unpacking work ahead so this short break is very welcome.

I hope to be back writing tomorrow morning. Thanks for all your support and words of encouragement! This has been quite the project but we’re finally moved in…

Jay