The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ladycrim's avatar
Ladycrim
9h

The image of Mike Johnson sitting by the phone, hoping Elon calls…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
9h

You can’t spell felon without elon! Please don’t forget all the public servants who were fired by the fascists. My partner lost her DEI civil service career and is suing the muskrat - help our legal fund make him bankrupt: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/dei-public-servant-fired

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture