Elon Musk’s departure from the Trump administration was supposed to be amicable. On his final day as a special government employee, during a press conference held at the Oval Office, Trump went out of his way to praise Musk for his service and suggested that he’d still be back and forth to the White House.

But Musk had already been fuming about the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed by the House, saying during an interview with CBS that its deficit spending undid all of DOGE’s efforts. Musk had declared that the bill could be beautiful or it could be big, but it couldn’t be both.

Musk had hinted in that same interview, however, that he was chafing under the constraints of the administration. As a member of it, he couldn’t openly criticize its policies, while at the same time he and his DOGE team were being blamed for many things that he claimed weren’t their doing.

Musk soon came to understand that his departure also meant the knives would come out. The day after the presser, the White House withdrew the nomination of Jacob Isaacman, Musk’s billionaire business partner, to head NASA. This dealt a body blow to Musk’s space ambitions, and it sent the message that “Elon’s people” weren’t welcome anywhere anymore.

Divorces are often messy, as Trump himself well knows, and neither man is known for keeping his mouth shut when he really ought to. It only took a few more days for things to come to a head and for Musk to return fire in a very public way.

“A disgusting abomination”

Who knows what finally set Musk off. Perhaps it was something he read online, or perhaps it was his realization that, once out of the government, no one was paying him much attention anymore.

Whatever the reason, on Tuesday afternoon his ire boiled over. He tweeted that he couldn’t “stand it anymore,” labeling the GOP spending bill “outrageous,” “pork-filled,” and a “disgusting abomination.”

He then issued a warning: “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.”

News flash, Elon: It was Republicans who betrayed the voters by passing this bill, all at the urging of Trump. You know, the guy you campaigned for and backed with some $300 million?

An attack from the right

While many on the left understandably delighted in watching Musk trash Trump’s signature legislation, putting its passage in further danger, Musk’s critique comes from the right, along the lines of Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

That is to say, these senators and Musk believe that the bill doesn’t go far enough in cutting spending, even though it guts Medicaid and food assistance for the poorest Americans. That puts them in the same camp as the far-right House Freedom Caucus, the very ones who capitulated by voting for the bill, even though it explodes the deficit.

Nowhere in Musk’s attacks is there any suggestion that the deficit problem can be resolved by, say, refusing to extend tax breaks for the wealthiest citizens. That is the elephant in the room, if you’ll excuse the pun, that no Republican wants to talk about. No matter how much you try to cut, it’s primarily a drop in tax revenues that is causing the deficit to balloon. Musk won’t say so, meaning he only wants to shrink the deficit if it’s someone else’s money.

Nor does Musk condemn the specific increase in defense spending authorized by the bill, likely because he and his companies are going to profit immensely from Pentagon expenditures.

All this reveals that Musk is not a serious deficit hawk. If he were, he would raise revenues by taxing the wealthy at higher rates while cutting back on the most obvious source of “pork”—the Pentagon’s defense budget.

We’ve seen this film before

Musk said he was done with politics, but he still can’t let it go. This kind of threat isn’t new for him though.

You may recall, back in December of last year, he and Trump tanked a bipartisan budget deal with a barrage of social media threats because the bill contained a host of expenditures. Due to pressure from both Musk and Trump, the GOP revolted against its own continuing resolution, and Republicans had to go with a pared down one just to keep the government open.

But this time, Musk and Trump are on opposite sides. This threatens to split the GOP at the very moment it needs near absolute unity to get the bill across the finish line in its current form.

Following his initial attacks on the bill and its supporters, Musk kept at it, retweeting Republican House member Thomas Massie, who voted against the Big Beautiful Bill, after Massie concurred with Musk’s assessment of the bill.

Musk also reposted a chart of U.S. debt, saying “Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH.” He also amplified a post by Sen. Paul, who wrote, “I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake. We can and must do better.”

Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on Musk’s characterizations of the bill and his threats upon its backers, but he was careful to layer his comments with obsequious praise for Musk. After all, there’s potentially hundreds of millions of campaign dollars on the line.

Speaking to reporters, Speaker Johnson said, “Let me say this: It’s very disappointing,” referring to Musk’s comments. “I’ve come to consider Elon a good friend. He’s obviously a very intelligent person, and he’s done a lot of great work… But with all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong.”

News flash, Mike: Elon isn’t your friend, no matter how much you suck up to him.

A win / win for Dems

The very public split between Musk and the GOP over the budget bill is an opportunity for Democrats, who can exploit the rift and come out better either way this goes.

That is to say, perhaps Musk succeeds in killing the Big, Beautiful Bill by flipping a few more senators or House members against it (win!). Or perhaps Musk finally reveals himself as a paper tiger people no longer fear (also win!).

The actual death of the budget bill, given Musk’s open war against it now, isn’t out of the realm of the possible. Beginning with the correct presumption that Republicans in Congress are motivated primarily by greed and self-preservation, any wavering members could satisfy both of these by parroting Musk’s position that the bill must die. Both Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, for example, would love to have Musk’s money and support for their next reelection bid.

GOP House members, who must ultimately vote again on the bill once it comes back with changes from the Senate, might now fear facing a well-funded primary opponent—one backed by Musk’s resources and social media power. And that could prove too risky for a critical number of them. All Musk would need is two votes to switch.

On the flip side, if Republicans respond to Musk’s threat with a collective yawn, that means Trump administration officials such as Susie Wiles, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent have successfully neutralized Musk as a threat. This would be a hard lesson for the billionaire: that no amount of money in the world, or clout on the internet, is worth attaching yourself to someone so politically toxic.

The national stage was always going to be too small for two men like Trump and Musk to share. Because Everything Trump Touches Dies, as the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson reminds us periodically, is a rule that has yet to be disproven, it was really only a matter of when and not whether Musk would bow out, his reputation in tatters.

Musk’s latest online tantrums against the budget bill, and his threats on those who support it, are his departing howls to the digital heavens. They’re loud and scary enough to spook an already unsettled GOP, and they’re left collectively wondering if the rabid DOGE will really bite.