In case you missed my post about this on social media, here it is again!
On Friday, here in Washington, D.C., I was elected to be the new Board Chair of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Over the coming year, I will shadow the current Chair, the amazing Elizabeth Schlesinger, until I take office next November just after the midterm elections.
As Chair of HRC, I will work with this incredible organization to turn out 75 million Equality Voters—one of the most powerful and reliable voting blocs in the country—who prioritize LGBTQ+ rights in casting ballots. HRC itself also has 3.6 million members and supporters and has taken over 15 million advocacy actions—calls, emails, rallies, canvasses. We make a huge difference in U.S. electoral politics, and I intend to help drive us on to victory.
I know we face challenging times ahead. I know folks are anxious. But I also know that we were made for times like these, and that we will rise to the challenge and move this nation forward together. I also know that this community here has my back, and I am forever humbled by and thankful for your support.
Yours in resistance, and along the long march to equality and justice,
Jay
Congratulations, Jay… They are so, so lucky to have you! in fact, we are all lucky to have you! 💖💕🎶👍🏽
As a supporter of the Human Rights Campaign all I can say is they could not have found a better Board Chairman than you.