On Friday, here in Washington, D.C., I was elected to be the new Board Chair of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Over the coming year, I will shadow the current Chair, the amazing Elizabeth Schlesinger, until I take office next November just after the midterm elections.

As Chair of HRC, I will work with this incredible organization to turn out 75 million Equality Voters—one of the most powerful and reliable voting blocs in the country—who prioritize LGBTQ+ rights in casting ballots. HRC itself also has 3.6 million members and supporters and has taken over 15 million advocacy actions—calls, emails, rallies, canvasses. We make a huge difference in U.S. electoral politics, and I intend to help drive us on to victory.

I know we face challenging times ahead. I know folks are anxious. But I also know that we were made for times like these, and that we will rise to the challenge and move this nation forward together. I also know that this community here has my back, and I am forever humbled by and thankful for your support.

Yours in resistance, and along the long march to equality and justice,

Jay