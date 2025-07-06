I recorded this quick chat with Rick Wilson on Thursday when the Republicans were busy betraying our country on the House floor.
The day the bill passed was horrible, but we did manage to find some humor in the darkness as we vented together.
Loved this—what a great team you guys make!
I could see how much you both were enjoying yourselves—it flowed so nicely.
Funny, clever, and sobering all at once!
“RAGU” is just perfect!
I predict an election will be held.
It won’t be determined by number of votes, but rather by the counting of those votes