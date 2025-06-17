The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Bisson's avatar
Diane Bisson
2h

I applaud this judge, I applaud Senator Smith- this is standing up and speaking out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trevor Raymond's avatar
Trevor Raymond
2h

The real issue is that Mike Lee doesn’t care what we think. He’ll lay low for a while until the next disaster unfolds and do the same disgusting things again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jay Kuo and others
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture