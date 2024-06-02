Hi folks!

I receive some of these questions on a near daily basis, so I’ve compiled a quick set of FAQs to help. This will live as a post on my page, a link for which I will drop in the footers from time to time in case you need to navigate to them!

At the end of these, I have a little thought I’d like to share about where we are post-verdict.

* * *

* * *

As promised, if you read all the way to here, I have a bonus Sunday thought for you!

The way I think about our current politics is as a battle between tribalism and the rule of law. Tribalism means following your leader, your party, your “people” no matter what. The rule of law means answering to a higher set of principles, even if it means holding your own party and leaders to account.

The irony is that most Trump supporters do not realize, and will not admit, that they are acting in a tribalistic way. In order to overcome the cognitive dissonance—because very few would admit they pick tribalism over the rule of law—they must say it is we who are subverting the rule of law. That is why so many GOP politicians are saying that Biden is behind the Manhattan trial, even in the absence of any evidence.

Our struggle this election is to ensure those who remain undecided see that the rule of law must prevail, and that the way things are done in our society—with a grand jury, an indictment, a trial, and a unanimous verdict—was followed here. While that may sound straightforward, most Americans were not paying attention to the trial, so we need to act as educators so that they agree a convicted felon must not be elected to the presidency of the United States.

I know some of you are saying “You’re working on Sunday, Jay, stop it.” But this took me just 4 minutes to type out, so it was really nothing. See you back here tomorrow!

Jay