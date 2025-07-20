I’m heading back to NYC after a weekend board meeting in D.C. of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization dedicated to protecting and advancing equality and freedom for the LGBTQ+ community.

As a gay dad, I know there are many in this country who view our family as illegitimate and unworthy of equal treatment under the law. These same people would strip away the medical care my trans nephew depends on—and erase us from civil society.

That’s not going to happen. Not on our watch.

The Human Rights Campaign not only fights at the federal and state levels to turn back pernicious and discriminatory legislation, but also works to enshrine lasting protections—like marriage equality and, we hope not long from now, the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations, among other areas.

Many people wrongly assume LGBTQ+ people are already legally protected nationally—but that just isn’t true. In many states, discrimination is still permitted, often under the guise of “religious freedom,” which is used to treat us as second-class citizens and justify exclusion based on animus.

I’m currently the Co-Chair of the Public Policy Committee, which, among other responsibilities, endorses candidates at the federal, state, and local levels who will advance equality for all. In fact, we help turn out our over 70 million Equality Voters in elections—on top of our more than 3 million members nationwide. That’s a powerful and reliable voting bloc, without which many close races would be lost.

In the coming weeks or months, I’ll be holding a fundraiser for our political action committee, which is targeting key “frontline” races to help us Take Back the House in 2026. Watch this space! HRC is one of the most effective places you can donate for maximum political impact.

Our motto these days is: “These colors don’t run.” With daily attacks from the right on our community, it’s more critical than ever to stand strong and firm—pressing forward with our mission and leaving no one behind.

It’s the honor of a lifetime to serve the Human Rights Campaign. Thank you to all who have supported me on this journey and who continue to stand with us in this fight.

—Jay