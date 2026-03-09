Photo courtesy of the Post and Courier

While Trump commits war crimes abroad, he can’t escape mounting evidence of sex crimes here at home.

Three separate reports—from the South Carolina Post and Courier, the Miami Herald, and even the Murdoch-owned New York Post—corroborate the account of a sex crime victim interviewed four times by the FBI. They raise serious questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s death in custody, including stunning evidence of a possible cover-up and apparent payoffs to a guard.

Let’s walk through what we’ve learned just in the last few days thanks to some intrepid reporting.

No longer “uncorroborated”

Late last week the FBI finally released, in redacted form, three missing FBI Form 302 interview files related to credible allegations of sex crimes against a minor by Trump. Still missing are the FBI’s notes from those interviews, a rather telling and unexplained omission.

The White House continues to claim that there is “zero credible evidence” to support the victim’s allegations against Trump. But the South Carolina Post and Courier has now corroborated some interesting, albeit peripheral, details from those interviews. Together, they lend credence to the broader narrative.

For example, during her 2019 interviews, the victim correctly identified an Epstein associate from Hilton Head Island who has since become a central figure in the growing scandal. It is unlikely that someone who had not been under Epstein’s control as a victim of sexual abuse would have been able to provide such verifiable details.

Some of the other details include the following:

The victim’s mother had, in fact, rented a home to Epstein in South Carolina, where the Post and Courier is based.

One of the associates of Epstein whom she accused of assaulting her was an Ohio businessman. The victim said he was “affiliated with a Cincinnati-based college,” and the paper has confirmed he was a member of a for-profit school’s board.

The woman said Epstein provided marijuana, cocaine and pills to her and others. Local newspaper accounts from that time described problems with drug use among young people on Hilton Head’s beaches.

She recalled encountering Epstein once at a “Rick James concert in Savannah” when she was around age 15, saying he got her drunk. Newspaper records show James performed regularly in the Savannah area at the time.

The paper confirmed her mother’s many legal troubles, which, as the victim relayed to the FBI, had been used to put pressure on her family. Her mother ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced to probation, and ordered to make monthly restitution payments, which she later failed to meet, giving Epstein and his associates added leverage.

The Post and Courier noted that the victim’s friend had made similar allegations about Trump to the FBI which, as Roger Sollenberger noted in his early reporting, the FBI recorded in an email summary in August of 2025.

This could mean that, just as E. Jean Carroll did after Trump sexually assaulted her, there is corroborating evidence in the form of a statement made to a friend—also abused by Epstein—some time after the incident with Trump.

There would have been no reason for the victim to lie to her friend about Trump’s sexual assault, particularly if the statement was made around the time of the incident. (We don’t know from the record at what point the victim told her friend what had happened.)

By contrast, there would be every reason for the victim not to raise the incident with the FBI, especially if it were untrue, due to the high risk of retaliation. As the Post and Courier noted,

The woman repeatedly told FBI agents she believed it served no purpose to tell her story because the events occurred so long ago.

All these confirmed details indicate that the victim wasn’t lying about her time within Epstein’s orbit and about how he and his associates had sexually abused and threatened her. Together, they lend credence to her other claims, including that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a young teen.

A cover-up of a cover-up

The Miami Herald separately reported that, buried within the Justice Department’s Epstein files is an explosive new piece of evidence. An agent within the FBI created a five-page handwritten report of an FBI interview of Epstein’s fellow inmate who allegedly overheard guards discussing covering up Epstein’s death.

According to the report, the inmate awoke the morning of Aug. 10, 2019 to a commotion in the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, where he and Epstein were jailed. He heard one guard say,

“Dudes, you killed that dude,” followed by a female guard, Tova Noel, saying they’d cover it up and provide each other alibis.

That inmate claimed the entire wing had heard the exchange, meaning this story could easily have been further investigated and corroborated. Yet no such investigation occurred.

Noel had been charged with falsifying reports that had made it appear that the guards on duty had made their rounds that night, when in fact they had not. The charges were later dropped, but the guards were fired.

The facts indicate that the investigation into Epstein’s death was less than thorough, to put it mildly, and likely intentionally so. Common sense and Occam’s razor indicate we should be skeptical of the official FBI version of events, if we weren’t already. Allegations by other inmates of a cover-up of Epstein’s death, which they claim to have personally overheard, were themselves not pursued, with no reason provided. That five-page written report by the FBI only surfaced because the law required it.

This suggests the entire “investigation” was either so incompetent as to seem intentional or part of a deliberate, larger cover-up—a claim many have made before but that now has some solid evidence behind it.

A legitimate inquiry wouldn’t just gloss over a claim that the guards were talking about covering up Epstein’s death and do nothing to track it down further.

Search histories and wild money deposits

If all that wasn’t enough, the New York Post (yes, that paper, but stay with me) reported some of its own interesting finds in the Epstein files.

The same female guard, Tova Noel, had searched the term “latest on Epstein in jail” twice some 40 minutes before the other guard found Epstein dead.

Why the early morning interest in Epstein’s incarceration at that hour? Was Noel waiting for something to be reported?

Her search history alone probably isn’t enough to nail her as part of some deep conspiracy, but get this: Noel also reportedly received $5,000 in cash one week after Epstein’s first “suicide attempt” (which Epstein claimed was actually an attempt on his life) and an unexplained pattern of cash payments in the months before his death.

These payments came in the form of cash and Zelle payments and payments on a new Range Rover. Call me skeptical, but a prison guard doesn’t typically have the financial means to purchase a new Range Rover absent unusual circumstances.

These cash transfers should have been huge flags to investigators. But once again, Noel was never asked about these during the official investigation.

There’s now a lot of activity by reporters around all of this “new” evidence which the FBI held but never acted upon. There are third party witnesses and potential co-conspirators, most of whom presumably are still alive but with this case, you never know.

We now have a series of questions that need answers. Why was Noel searching for news about Epstein’s incarceration or even death that morning? Was this typical of her? Who was sending Noel cash and making payments on her new vehicle? Who was the investigating FBI agent that recorded the inmate’s statements about a cover-up? Why did no one follow up on that? On whose orders? And why didn’t they take the money trail seriously? Again, on whose orders?

There’s a Pulitzer waiting for the reporter who can identify whoever might be pulling the strings behind Epstein’s death and the apparent cover-up. And to the House Oversight Committee, which is about to depose Pam Bondi, I’d say this: There are a few more witnesses you might want to track down and hear from under oath.