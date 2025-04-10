Trump screwed up bigly on tariffs, and he knows it.

It seems much longer, but Trump announced his bonkers “Liberation Day” tariffs only last week, sending global markets crashing and raising the chances of a recession to above 50 percent, according to some major investment firms. Rather than back off, however, Trump doubled down, spending the next few days insisting that his tariffs policies “will never change.”

He also famously urged Republicans not to be weak and not to panic, coining the term “Panican.”

As early as yesterday morning before the markets opened, Trump urged U.S. manufacturing to come home, implying strongly that the tariffs were permanent. After all, what company would make the decision to invest back in America if the tariffs were going away soon?

Later that day, however, the Panican-in-Chief hit pause for 90 days on most tariffs except against China, where he raised rates to 104 percent.

Today, I want to review three aspects of this clown show: Why Trump really blinked, how his aides are now embarrassing themselves trying to spin this, and why where we are now isn’t that great.

“No, we don’t think so.” — Japan

Let’s get one thing clear. Trump did not reverse course willingly. Through this week, he was sticking to his guns, downplaying the drop in equity prices and trying to tell Americans that they could deal with a little pain.

But Trump is a real estate guy. While he doesn’t understand much about economics, he does understand one thing: The cost of money. And that cost was going up as a result of his tariffs.

No less than Fox News reported that Trump was very worried after hearing that Japanese bond traders had begun to unload U.S. Treasuries, deeming them unsafe to hold.

Why would that matter? If big U.S. bond holders started to sell their holdings, that would make it harder for the U.S. to attract buyers at future auctions without having to offer better rates.

Further, and without getting too deep into the weeds—with the caveat that I am no expert on government securities—even bonds that have certain fixed maturity dates and yields can be bought and sold on the secondary markets, so if demand is low, they sell for less than the price you paid, pushing the interest rates up.

We started to see that pressure pushing up rates, raising the specter of soaring interest rates on top of higher inflation.

Trump had campaigned not only on lowering prices (which he has not), but also on keeping interest rates low. He really wants the Fed to lower rates. But he knows their hands would be tied if the U.S. government itself had to offer ever higher rates to finance our debt.

Here’s Charlie Gasparino actually telling the truth to the Fox audience:

Let’s be clear what happened. Who capitulated here and why? You know, I don’t want to say this because I am a patriot, I am an American, but it is The White House who capitulated, based on everything I hear and all my sources. And the reason why is because of the bond market, and what happened last night…. When you have yields on the 10-year rising to 5 percent, stuff starts shutting down, when you have the lending markets screwed up. By the way, who is dumping the bonds? Somebody asked him if it was China, right? It wasn’t. It was Japan. While he was negotiating with Japan…was dumping bonds, because they believed this was not a great place to do business. That forced their hands.”

This is something to keep in mind going forward. Trump is susceptible to persuasion, not just from the stock market but from the bond market. And bond traders, like big companies, hate instability. They will flee from it, and that will make the cost of money higher. Trump actually gets that, even if he still doesn’t understand fundamental principles of comparative advantage and trade.

Trump blinked because interest rates on 10-year treasuries were about to go through the roof. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had been urging a more measured tariff approach, understood this well and may have been the only one in the room telling Trump to back down.

The bad news for Trump is that the Chinese, who hold a huge amount of our Treasury notes, now understand Trump’s vulnerabilities here, too. And they haven’t even begun to exert much pressure on interest rates. Were they to begin to sell their U.S. notes, that would in theory have the same effect that the Japanese bond sales did.

No bueno for our economy.

Tariffs are here to stay, great! Tariffs are on hold, genius!

Trump aides may need to see their chiropractors for whiplash over Trump’s tariff brake slamming. But it’s an occupational hazard. After all, your job is to praise and justify whatever policy is currently in favor, even if that policy reads exactly the opposite just a week later.

Trump’s top trade negotiator, Jamieson Greer, had the honor of receiving word about Trump’s 180 on tariffs while in the middle of testifying before Congress about how great they are.

He’s not alone in this misery. For a week, top aides had clear marching orders: publicly defend the tariffs as necessary to restore fairness and U.S. leadership and insist that they were not going to change.

Here’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insisting to the American public, just this past Sunday, that with respect to the tariffs “there’s no postponing, they are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks, that is sort of obvious. The president needs to reset global trade.” A MAGA influencer reposting the clip urged, “HOLD THE LINE.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media earlier in the day that she’d spoken to Trump about the tariffs. “He’s not considering an extension or a delay. I spoke to him before this briefing... he expects that these tariffs are going to go into effect.”

(Narrator: Later that day, Trump reversed himself and did not let most of the tariffs go into effect.)

And here’s Steven Miller saying just a week ago, “This is the great onshoring, the great reshoring of American jobs and wealth.”

But after Trump made his announcement, these same aides are suddenly busy praising Trump for ending the tariffs. Let’s work backwards, starting with Miller who now claims we are “watching the greatest economic master strategy from an American President in history.”

So, what happened to the “great onshoring” and the “great reshoring of American jobs and wealth”? Still cool, or nah?

Karoline Leavitt went before cameras to praise Trump’s legendary negotiating skills, scolding members of the press that they should understand Dear Leader’s ways better.

“Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal, you clearly failed to see what president trump is doing here,” Leavitt said.

As one commentator noted, Leavitt “did the meme” in real time:

After the announcement, Secretary Lutnick was out with a glowing tweet, warning the world, “Never bet against Donald Trump. Never bet against America.”

And when pressed about why Trump actually backed down—that it was pressure from the bond markets—Lutnick flat out lied.

Bret Baier of Fox asked him point blank, “Tonight you can definitively say this was not a walk-back? This was not something that the bond markets were cratering and you were worried about it?”

Lutnick answered, “No.”

That’s funny, because Trump directly contradicted him when he spoke to the press. He admitted that he was watching the bond market, and he saw Wednesday night that “people were getting a little queasy” but the bond market “right now is beautiful.”

Not only does Trump have zero credibility left when it comes to tariff policy and threats, his advisors and aides are equally not to be believed or trusted. As we’ve known for some time, they are there as propagandists, and their job now is to put lipstick on a hog and convince us it’s not a pig.

Where we are now ain’t great

It’s important to remember that we are still in a bad spot when it comes to tariffs. By many measures, with a 10 percent tariff rate still on everyone, select tariffs on automobiles and steel still in place, high tariffs remaining on our neighbors, and a crushing trade war with China, we are actually in what experts had believed would be the worst case circumstances before Trump announced his plans on “Liberation Day.”

As one global trade analyst noted, “Sorry folks, but even after today’s flip-flop, we’re still looking at the bigliest tariffs since the 1930s.”

Moreover, despite what his aides claim, Trump actually got no concessions from other countries. These “negotiations” they keep touting haven’t happened yet.

What we have instead, as Chris Hayes of MSNBC noted, was this: Trump set the house on fire, watched it burn, got scared and put it out, and how we have a partially burned house.

And while relieved markets soared in response, the hangover the second day is real, and there are now calls for investigations into who knew about Trump’s announcement in advance and profited from it.

Bottom line? Trump played tariff chicken with the world and lost, and he has absolutely nothing to show for it.

There’s no art, no deal, no nothing. Just reckless, idiotic posturing with no end game or strategy to speak of.