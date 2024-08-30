I’m in the waiting room with my sister Mimi, and my surrogate is resting. But in all likelihood, today is the big day we welcome my daughter into the world! We’re as excited as can be!
Thank you in advance for all the kindness and support, and I’ll update later this weekend or Monday!
Jay
I'm sitting here in Washington State calling out to my husband before sunrise, "Oh! Kuo's daughter is probably being born today!" Thanks for creating a family here that includes all of us scattered across the globe.
Yay ❤️❤️❤️Same happening here for my daughter at this moment