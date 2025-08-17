It’s been a bit since I published a baby update, so in lieu of more tumultuous and often distressing political content, I bring you the Riley and Ronan show!
Our tiny dancer Riley is very excited to be turning one in just two weeks!
And Ronan is a five-month old who can’t stop grinning and throwing up them Michelin tire arms.
We call that hair his Ro-hawk!
Riley is already climbing everything she sees.
While teaching her little brother how to make some noise!
And also when to shut up…
With these two little ones, I never doubt why I’m fighting for a better future and a brighter world. Parenthood has a clarifying effect!
From my little family to yours, have a great Sunday! I’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Jay
What a beautiful gift these kids are .... they make us all hopeful! Really appreciate your sharing them with us. 🥰🥰
Riley and Ronan are so unbelievably cute and so sweet together!! That Ro-hawk is pretty cool - he needs a little leather jacket and an earring to match! He’d hafta lose that sweet smile and develop a derisive sneer to complete the look though, so maybe not😉😊
Riley looks like the picture of grace in her dance pose!