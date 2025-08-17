It’s been a bit since I published a baby update, so in lieu of more tumultuous and often distressing political content, I bring you the Riley and Ronan show!

Our tiny dancer Riley is very excited to be turning one in just two weeks!

And Ronan is a five-month old who can’t stop grinning and throwing up them Michelin tire arms.

We call that hair his Ro-hawk!

Riley is already climbing everything she sees.

While teaching her little brother how to make some noise!

And also when to shut up…

With these two little ones, I never doubt why I’m fighting for a better future and a brighter world. Parenthood has a clarifying effect!

From my little family to yours, have a great Sunday! I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay