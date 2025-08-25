The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Feeney's avatar
Brenda Feeney
15h

Does it matter what the Constitution says or the courts say/do? Trump just plows ahead, does whatever he wants and there’s no way to stop him. Oh yes, the GOP a could stop him TODAY if they chose to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies by Jay Kuo and others
Erin Granberg's avatar
Erin Granberg
15h

I have heard that it's possible to deploy your own troops in your own state - with your own mission - before he gets a chance to do it his way. Can this happen?? We should rally for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Jay Kuo and others
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture