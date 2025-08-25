Trump speaks to troops and police in D.C. Photo: Nathan Howard / Reuters

It’s a deep breath Monday.

If you’re unlucky enough to have scrolled through or flipped on the news over the weekend, you probably know that, following his deployment of the U.S. military to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., Trump has now declared that he is planning to send troops into even more Democratic-run cities, including Chicago and New York.

Disturbingly, this is no idle threat. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the Pentagon has been planning for just such an operation for months:

The planning, which has not been previously disclosed, involves several options, including mobilizing at least a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September to what is the third most populous city in the United States. The mission, if approved, would have parallels to the polarizing and legally contested operation that Trump ordered in Los Angeles in June, when he deployed 4,000 members of the California National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines despite the protests of state and local leaders. The use of thousands of active-duty troops in Chicago also has been discussed but is considered less likely at this time, said two officials who, like others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The threat upon Chicago drew a rebuke from Gov. JB Pritzker. “The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention.”

Pritzker added that there is no emergency warranting federalizing the Illinois guard, deploying other states’ National Guards, or sending in active duty military.

So where should we put this threat on the fascist takeover scale? Is Trump blowing hot air with a little smoke, or is this an actual five-alarm fire?

Today I want to talk about how Trump is on very shaky legal ground and how this all might wind up backfiring on the regime. At the same time, I want to warn of what he might have planned to give himself a far stronger hand—and what the residents of blue cities should and shouldn’t do in response to his provocation.

D.C. isn’t the model. Los Angeles is.

The Trump White House has targeted two blue urban areas for a show of force using U.S. troops: most recently in Washington, D.C., and before that in Los Angeles. Trump wants us to remember the former but forget the latter.

We shouldn’t let him.

As I wrote when Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth first federalized the California National Guard and sent them into Los Angeles, the White House relied on a fairly obscure law to do so. It’s called Title 10, Section 12406, and it permits a limited use of the National Guard for federal purposes. And thankfully, it’s a very short law!

Whenever— (1) the United States, or any of the Commonwealths or possessions, is invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign nation; (2) there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States; or (3) the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States; the President may call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard of any State in such numbers as he considers necessary to repel the invasion, suppress the rebellion, or execute those laws. Orders for these purposes shall be issued through the governors of the States or, in the case of the District of Columbia, through the commanding general of the National Guard of the District of Columbia.

Of course, California wasn’t under invasion by a foreign nation, and it’s not as if the White House wasn’t able to execute the laws of the U.S. through regular forces.

So that left section (2), which talks about a “rebellion.” The Trump regime actually argued that there was a “rebellion” against the authority of the U.S. that had to be suppressed. What did that consist of? A few burning Waymos and unruly crowds outside of federal ICE detention facilities, it seems.

The White House even put this in writing in a memo authorizing federalization under Title 10. That document stated, “To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

So yes, a huge stretch. We’re used to seeing that from this regime. But as I noted back in June, the federalized troops may perform only federal missions. They still aren’t permitted to conduct local police functions.

Why is that? If you answered “The Posse Comitatus Act,” you’ve been reading and absorbing my write-ups! That law stands for the general principle that the military cannot interfere in civilian affairs absent express legal authority. That includes the active duty Marines that Secretary of Defense Hegseth ordered deployed to Los Angeles, because that’s such a good use of a lethal fighting force trained to fight foreign enemies on the battlefield.

The federalization and deployment of the National Guard, and later a few hundred Marines, ran headfirst into the Posse Comitatus Act and a federal lawsuit filed by the State of California. To avoid losing the case, military officials were at pains to argue that they had not in fact been conducting local law enforcement functions.

The military, it seems, understands where the line should be drawn, at least when it comes to the deployment of troops inside the states themselves. Any similar deployment—say, to Chicago—will be met with the same legal challenges and likely strong reluctance by the military to proceed if ordered to violate the Posse Comitatus Act.

After all, that would be illegal, not only to those who gave the orders, but any who passed it along. The Posse Comitatus Act is just a few lines long:

Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

Remember: The military is only bound to obey lawful orders. If given unlawful or unconstitutional orders, military officials should seek a military attorney immediately, or they could face criminal penalties.

So what gives in D.C.?

Trump wants the nation to believe that, since he could order troops into our nation’s capital to “crack down on crime,” then he can do it to any other city. But as I explained in an earlier piece, Washington D.C. is governed by the Home Rule Act, and, according to long held practice and opinion by the Office of Legal Counsel, federal troops may operate within D.C. to conduct law enforcement activities without violating the Posse Comitatus Act. Trump is like a king in a sandbox there, kicking around dust.

Let me be clear. This is an abhorrent situation for D.C. residents and one that the law should not permit. But Washington is a district, not a state, and it has far fewer protections under our Constitution. When all of this is over, Trump’s abuse of power and authority over the residents of D.C. should prove further fuel for statehood with all the added protections a proper state receives in our federal system.

Importantly, what Trump can do in D.C. is not translatable to other cities. For starters, the U.S. president is the commander of the D.C. National Guard. He can give orders to the troops directly, as he was quick to do with his “crime crackdown” yet somehow lacked the power to do on January 6, 2021 to quell the insurrection at the Capitol.

In other cities, Trump has to go through the governors of those states, even under Title 10. Look again at the last line of that law. It says,

Orders for these purposes shall be issued through the governors of the States or, in the case of the District of Columbia, through the commanding general of the National Guard of the District of Columbia.

One of the best arguments California has in its case against Trump is that he failed to consult the governor in the deployment of Newsom’s own state’s national guard, so the orders weren’t “issued through” him as required under law. Now, if Trump wants his Title 10 federalized National Guard troops to do anything in Chicago, he rather humiliatingly will need to ask Gov. Pritzker to coordinate and give the orders or risk having the whole mission ruled invalid by the courts.

Sitting around doing very little?

The Pentagon appears to understand the limitations of what federalized troops can do once deployed in these states. As Robert Hubbell noted in his Today’s Edition newsletter, the “proposed deployment is (appropriately) limited in a way that would not violate the prohibitions of the Posse Comitatus Act.”

Per Hubble, Stars and Stripes, a publication for military servicemembers, recognized the limitations of the deployment of National Guard:

National Guard troops in at least seven states will begin a federally funded mission within the next couple of weeks to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement manage its swelling population of detained migrants. The Defense Department in late July called upon 20 states to provide up to 1,700 Guard troops collectively to work within that state on case management, logistic support and clerical work to help with ICE’s growing detention operations. The troops would remain under the command of the governor.

Hubbell notes that Trump has exaggerated the limited nature of the work the federalized National Guard will do. He writes,

As of Sunday evening, those existing plans for case management, logistic support and clerical work have been converted by Trump into threats to “send troops” to various cities.

Sending troops in but then having them conduct only administrative support and logistics, and likely only in and around federal properties, will probably result in those same troops sitting around doing largely nothing, as we saw in California. There, the pointless deployment of military troops was followed by a brief but embarrassing and entirely performative show of force in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park. This was followed by an order for most of them to go home.

Military leaders certainly understand that, absent some exception to Posse Comitatus, they cannot direct their troops to generally crack down on crime in a city like Chicago. So all of Trump’s bluster about deploying troops to do precisely that will be met not only with legal challenges but also quite possibly with refusals from the military. (In the unlikely event the military agrees to act like local police in violation of the law, things will come to a head very quickly in the courts.)

The far more likely scenario will see the military seeking to push the envelope around what comprises acceptable “logistical support” for ICE. This is an untested area of the law and currently the subject of the California lawsuit, which went to bench trial over a week ago. We are expecting a verdict in that trial any day now, and things don’t look good for the White House’s position, especially after the judge expressed skepticism over the government’s position that courts have no authority to review a president’s determination of what a “rebellion” is.

“How is that different than what a monarchist does? He says certain things, he finds certain things, he does certain things. That’s not where we live,” remarked Judge Charles Breyer. “We live in response to a monarchy.”

Upping the stakes to up the stakes

While I feel confident that the courts will knock back any attempt by Trump to exceed his authority under Title 10 or the Posse Comitatus Act, there are some things that our courts can’t stop.

One is a White House bent on using federal agents in order to provoke a violent response to their presence, then using that response to justify their presence because, Trump would claim, now we really are in a “rebellion” or “insurrection.”

The more deplorably ICE acts, and the worse the conditions grow in its federal detention centers, the more likely it is that impacted communities will protest. We saw this unfold in Los Angeles. And in any mass protest where emotions are running high—because, for example, people’s family members were seized without warning—there is an increased chance of violence.

We are already seeing federal authorities in D.C. making arrests of citizens who are doing nothing more than filming their activities. We are also seeing authorities target anti-ICE activists and deploy brutal measures against them. This is no accident; they hope to inflame the populace so that temperatures rise and violence ensues.

And we are now seeing federal troops walk around the capital carrying operational firearms, on orders from Secretary Hegseth. The White House is intentionally increasing the likelihood of chaos, violence and even death.

Community activists and protest organizers do not have to take the bait. For example, demonstrations in blue cities do not have to target ICE detention centers, where the National Guard may be stationed. Local community activists can urge supporters regularly to conduct themselves only peacefully, reminding them that they are playing for the sympathy and empathy of a national audience, rather than for Fox cameras.

The Trump regime needs the conditions to be dire enough to claim rebellion or insurrection, but the public can push back with its own powerful counternarratives. During the Los Angeles protests, for example, even while the media put footage of a burning car on perpetual loop, residents of the city posted evidence across social media that life was proceeding normally and peacefully throughout the vast rest of the city, with only a small city block downtown an area of protests.

That situation certainly was manageable by local authorities without the need for federal troops. And that became part of the evidence California presented to argue against federal overreach.

Trump and his cronies will seek to construct official narratives of high crime, carnage and violence in Chicago and New York, just as they have attempted in D.C. They will push these stories, all while claiming they are sending in troops to crack down on everything that is terrible.

That narrative is false, as is their claim over what they can legally use the troops for. We need to call them out, everywhere and all the time, on their lies and fabrications. And we need to be clear-eyed about what they hope to provoke—or even fabricate if provocation fails.

So, deep breath. Trump is trying to frighten us and goad the public into violent confrontation. Let’s give the troops nothing to do but play Candy Crush—just as before in Los Angeles.